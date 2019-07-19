Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ascendas India Trust    AINT   SG1V35936920

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(AINT)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascendas India Trust : Change Of Financial Year End

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(Registration Number: 2007004)

(a business trust registered under the Singapore Business Trusts Act, Chapter 31A)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust" and the trustee-manager of a-iTrust, the "Trustee-Manager"), wishes to announce that following the approval by unitholders of a-iTrust ("Unitholders") at the annual general meeting of a-iTrust ("AGM") held on 8 July 2019, a-iTrust has changed its financial year end from 31 March to 31 December. The current financial year will be a 9-month period from 1 April 2019 to 31 December 2019 and thereafter, the financial year of a-iTrust will be a 12-month period from 1 January of each year and ending 31 December of that year.

Following the change in the financial year end from 31 March to 31 December, a-iTrust will issue its annual report within four months and the financial statement for the full financial year within 60 days after the end of the current financial year (i.e. 31 December 2019). a-iTrust will continue its quarterly financial reporting.

For the current financial year ending 31 December 2019, the distributions to Unitholders shall be for a 6-month period from 1 April 2019 and ending 30 September 2019 and a 3-month period from 1 October 2019 and ending 31 December 2019. Thereafter, the distributions shall be made on a semi- annual basis for every 6-month period ending 30 June and 31 December each year.

As stated in the appendix to the Notice of AGM dated 14 June 2019, the change in the Trustee- Manager's financial year end will align with the change in financial year end of the Trustee-Manager's immediate holding company, Ascendas Investments Pte. Ltd.. The alignment in the financial year end of a-iTrust with that of the Trustee-Manager will allow for better management of a-iTrust's financial reporting functions. The Trustee-Manager and a-iTrust will benefit from administrative and operational efficiencies in having common financial reporting periods.

The trust deed dated 7 December 2004 constituting a-iTrust has been amended to provide for the change in financial year end and will be available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office of the Trustee-Manager, by prior appointment, for so long as a-iTrust is in existence.

By Order of the Board Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200412730D) As trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust

19 July 2019

1

Important Notice

The value of units in a-iTrust ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Trustee-Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Trustee-Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of a-iTrust may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of a-iTrust is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of a-iTrust.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in expected levels of property rental income and occupancy rate, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Trustee-Manager's current view on future events.

2

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
06:20aASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Change Of Financial Year End
PU
07/10ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : To Invest In Additional Warehouse At The Arshiya Free Tra..
PU
07/10ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Investment In Additional Warehouse..
PU
07/09DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Substantial Unith..
PU
07/08ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Results Of The Twelfth Annual General Meeting Held On 8 J..
PU
05/15ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Trustee-Manager
PU
04/29DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest Of Substantial U..
PU
04/29ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Payment Of Base Fee And Performance Fee By Way Of Issue O..
PU
04/25NOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 205 M
EBIT 2020 135 M
Net income 2020 84,5 M
Debt 2020 765 M
Yield 2020 5,80%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2021 8,60x
Capitalization 1 438 M
Chart ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas India Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,65  SGD
Last Close Price 1,38  SGD
Spread / Highest target 98,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjeev Durjhati P. Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chie Foo Chiang Chairman
Choon Siang Tan Chief Financial Officer
T. V. Mohandas Pai Independent Director
Eng Leng Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST27.78%1 057
EQUINIX INC45.27%43 059
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.88%24 863
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.91%22 012
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.08%16 234
WP CAREY INC29.97%14 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About