Ascendas India Trust : Change Of Financial Year End

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(Registration Number: 2007004)

(a business trust registered under the Singapore Business Trusts Act, Chapter 31A)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust" and the trustee-manager of a-iTrust, the "Trustee-Manager"), wishes to announce that following the approval by unitholders of a-iTrust ("Unitholders") at the annual general meeting of a-iTrust ("AGM") held on 8 July 2019, a-iTrust has changed its financial year end from 31 March to 31 December. The current financial year will be a 9-month period from 1 April 2019 to 31 December 2019 and thereafter, the financial year of a-iTrust will be a 12-month period from 1 January of each year and ending 31 December of that year.

Following the change in the financial year end from 31 March to 31 December, a-iTrust will issue its annual report within four months and the financial statement for the full financial year within 60 days after the end of the current financial year (i.e. 31 December 2019). a-iTrust will continue its quarterly financial reporting.

For the current financial year ending 31 December 2019, the distributions to Unitholders shall be for a 6-month period from 1 April 2019 and ending 30 September 2019 and a 3-month period from 1 October 2019 and ending 31 December 2019. Thereafter, the distributions shall be made on a semi- annual basis for every 6-month period ending 30 June and 31 December each year.

As stated in the appendix to the Notice of AGM dated 14 June 2019, the change in the Trustee- Manager's financial year end will align with the change in financial year end of the Trustee-Manager's immediate holding company, Ascendas Investments Pte. Ltd.. The alignment in the financial year end of a-iTrust with that of the Trustee-Manager will allow for better management of a-iTrust's financial reporting functions. The Trustee-Manager and a-iTrust will benefit from administrative and operational efficiencies in having common financial reporting periods.

The trust deed dated 7 December 2004 constituting a-iTrust has been amended to provide for the change in financial year end and will be available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office of the Trustee-Manager, by prior appointment, for so long as a-iTrust is in existence.

By Order of the Board Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200412730D) As trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust

19 July 2019

