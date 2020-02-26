Ascendas India Trust : Investor Presentation - Us Non-Deal Roadshow (2 - 6 March 2020) 0 02/26/2020 | 04:44am EST Send by mail :

CapitaLand's portfolio spans across commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential.

It manages seven listed REITs and business trusts, as well as over 20 private funds.

If the potential investment does not take place, the proceeds may be used for other purposes, like funding existing committed pipelines or repaying existing loans. S$802m S$514m Before Private Post Private Placement 2 Placement3 1. a-iTrust has entered into a non-binding agreement for a potential investment by way of forward purchase of a business park. 16 2. As at 30 September 2019. 3. As at 31 December 2019. Market review Global IT powerhouse India's IT industry Largest global IT sourcing destination1 India 55% Rest of the world 45% Most cost competitive IT sourcing destination2 IT engineer's salary 2 IT engineers in Singapore The salary of 1 IT engineer in USA is equivalent to 11 IT engineers in India 1. Source: India Brand Equity Foundation. 2. Source: December 2019 median salary from PayScale (provider of global online compensation data), converted into USD from local currencies using exchange rate from Bloomberg 18 (31 December 2019). India office market growth India Grade A office stock (in mil sq ft)1 165% growth from 2009 to 2019 597 479 310 225 2009201220162019 1. Source: JLL. Refers to top 7 cities: Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, NCR Delhi, Pune and Kolkata. 19 Strong growth in Grade A office supply India Grade A office supply-absorption trend1 Absorption ~ 59mil sq ft 80.0 70.0 60.0 50.0 40.0 30.0 70% 20.0 10.0 0.0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Supply (in million sq ft) Gross Absorption (in million sq ft) 1. Source: CBRE Research 20 Office markets healthy Bangalore (Whitefield) 5.0 15.5% 4.0 12.0% 3.0 9.7%1 7.2% 8.9% 6.0% 6.0% 2.0 1.0 0.0 CY 2015 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY 2020E CY 2021E Chennai (OMR) 3.0 9.0% 2.0 7.0% 5.8% 5.3% 1.0 3.3% 3.3% 3.6% 0.0 CY 2015 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY 2020E CY 2021E Supply (in million sq ft) Gross Absorption (in million sq ft) Vacancy (%) Source: CBRE Research Higher vacancy is due to supply of 4.4m sq ft into the micro-market in 2019. Includes HITEC City and Madhapur. Hyderabad (IT Corridor I2) 4.0 3.0 12.0% 2.0 5.8% 5.4% 6.2% 5.7% 1.0 3.0% 2.6% 0.0 CY 2015 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY 2020E CY 2021E Pune (Hinjawadi) 2.0 15.2% 8.9% 1.0 9.9% 8.6% 6.7% 6.0% 6.3% 0.0 CY 2015 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY 2020E CY 2021E 21 Operational review International Tech Park Hyderabad Quality tenants Tenant statistics Top 10 tenants (in alphabetical order) 1 Applied Materials 2 Arshiya1 Bank of America Mu Sigma Renault Nissan Societe Generale Tata Consultancy Services Technicolor The Bank of New York Mellon United Health Group Top 5 sub-tenants of Arshiya (in alphabetical order) DHL Logistics Huawei Telecommunications Labdhi Manufacturing Rolex Logistics (CISCO) ZTE Corporation All information as at 31 December 2019. 1. The Trust is in a master lease agreement with Arshiya Limited ("Vendor") for the Arshiya warehouses. Rents paid by subtenants of the Vendor are 23 deposited into an escrow account controlled by the Trust. Hence, this allows for the Trust to be paid first before all other expenses. Diversified tenant base Tenant country of origin & company structure by base rental 57% US companies 86% multinational companies UK Singapore Others Japan 2% 1% 4% India Co 2% USA 14% France 57% 7% Country of Company origin structure India 27% MNC 86% All information as at 31 December 2019. 24 Diversified tenant base Tenant statistics Diversified tenant industry 344 tenants 130,500 park employees Largest tenant accounts for 8% of total base rent Top 10 tenants accounts for 36% of total base rent All information as at 31 December 2019. Telco Retail Oil & Gas Others 2% 2% 1% 3% Healthcare & Pharma 3% Automobile 6% Electronics, Semiconductor & Engineering 6% Logistics 7% Design, Gaming and Media 7% Banking & Financial Services 11% F&B 1% IT, Software & Application Development and Service Support 51% 25 Healthy portfolio occupancy Committed portfolio occupancy: 99% 98% 100% 100% 98% 97% 100% 97% 98% 97% 100% 100% 94% 95% 94% 90% ITPB ITPC CyberVale aVance CyberPearl The V aVance Arshiya1 Hyderabad Pune a-iTrust occupancy Market occupancy of peripheral area2 All information as at 31 December 2019. 1. There are no comparable warehouses in the micro-market that the Arshiya warehouses are located in. 2. CBRE market report as at 31 December 2019. 26 Transacted vs effective rents1 Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad Pune 40% 35% 34% 30% 25% 23% 20% 19% 15% 13% 11% 10% 7% 5% 3% 0% ITPB ITPC CyberVale aVance The V CyberPearl aVance Hyderabad Pune All information as at 31 December 2019. 1. Difference in average transacted rents by a-iTrust over the past 12 months against effective rents at the respective properties. Effective rent refers to the weighted average amortised rent for the respective properties for the last month of the reporting period. 27 Average transacted rent refers to the weighted average signing rents for the respective properties for the past 12 months. Spread-out lease expiry profile Weighted average lease term: Weighted average lease expiry: 6.7 years 3.8 years Sq ft expiring 5,500,000 40% 5,000,000 4,500,000 4,000,000 3,500,000 3,000,000 21% 2,500,000 15% 17% 2,000,000 1,500,000 1,000,000 7% 500,000 - FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 & beyond All information as at 31 December 2019. Note: Retention rate for the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 was 63%. This excludes leases in ITPH which are affected by the redevelopment of Auriga building.28 Capital management International Tech Park, Chennai Capital management Currency hedging strategy Balance sheet Trustee-Manager does not hedge equity.

does not hedge equity. At least 50% of debt must be denominated in INR.

Income

Income Income is repatriated semi-annually from India to Singapore.

semi-annually from India to Singapore. Trustee-Manager locks in the income to be repatriated by buying forward contracts on a monthly basis. Funding strategy The Trustee-Manager's approach to equity raising is predicated on maintaining a strong balance sheet by keeping the Trust's gearing ratio at an appropriate level.

Trustee-Manager's approach to equity raising is predicated on maintaining a strong balance sheet by keeping the Trust's gearing ratio at an appropriate level. Trustee-Manager does not borrow INR loans onshore in India as it costs less to hedge SGD borrowings to INR-denominated borrowings using cross-currency swaps and derivatives. Income distribution policy To distribute at least 90% of its income available for distribution.

a-iTrust retains 10% of its income available for distribution to provide greater flexibility in growing the Trust. 30 Debt maturity profile Effective borrowings: S$719 million Hedging ratio INR: 71% SGD: 29% S$ Million 236.6 212.2 172.8 158.6 76.8 168.9 96.0 48.0 49.4 78.0 48.0 49.4 43.3 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 SGD Denominated debt INR Denominated debt Information as at 31 December 2019. 31 Capital structure Indicator As at 31 December 2019 Interest service coverage 3.6 times (EBITDA/Interest expenses) (FY2019) Percentage of fixed rate debt 89% Gearing: 28%2 Percentage of unsecured borrowings 100% Effective weighted average cost of debt1 6.3% Gearing limit 45% Available debt headroom S$802 million 1. Based on borrowing ratio of 71% in INR and 29% in SGD as at 31 December 2019. 2. As at 31 December 2019, the effective borrowings to net asset ratio and total borrowings less cash and cash equivalent to net asset ratio is 53.9% and 49.7% 32 respectively. Growth strategy International Tech Park Chennai Steady track record Portfolio growth Floor area 11% CAGR Total developments: Total acquisitions: 5.0 million sq ft 4.8 million sq ft Floor area (million square feet) 12.8 12.61 13.1 0.5 1.2 11.1 0.4 9.0 1.5 0.6 8.1 7.5 1.0 6.9 6.9 0.6 0.6 6.0 0.4 12.6 12.6 0.5 4.7 4.8 4.8 1.2 11.1 3.6 1.1 0.1 9.2 8.1 6.9 6.9 7.5 6.0 4.7 4.8 4.8 3.6 3.6 IPO Mar-08Mar-09Mar-10Mar-11Mar-12 Mar-13Mar-14Mar-15 Mar-16Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19Dec-19 Portfolio Development Acquisition 1. Reduction in floor area due to the demolition of Auriga building (0.2m sq ft) in ITPH as part of the redevelopment. 34 Clear growth strategy Development pipeline Sponsor Growthassets strategy 3rd party acquisitions Logistics 3.8m sq ft 1 in Bangalore

in Bangalore 3.5m sq ft in Hyderabad

in Hyderabad 0.4m sq ft in Chennai

2.3m sq ft from CapitaLand

from CapitaLand Ascendas India Growth Programme

1.8m sq ft aVance Hyderabad

aVance Hyderabad 2.1m sq ft aVance Business Hub 2

aVance Business Hub 2 1.4m sq ft AURUM IT SEZ

AURUM IT SEZ 1.8m sq ft BlueRidge 3

2.8m sq ft 2 Arshiya warehouses

Arshiya warehouses Ascendas-Firstspace platform 1. Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential of 1.0m sq ft due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park 35 Bangalore and 1.1m sq ft due to revised government regulation. 2. Includes a 7th warehouse under construction (0.3 million sq ft). Development: ITPB pipeline Future development potential International Tech Park Bangalore Increase in development potential from 2.7 million sq ft to 3.8 million sq ft 1 .

. Anchor building (0.5 million sq ft) completed in May 2019.

Construction of MTB 5 (0.7 million sq ft) has commenced. Park Square (Mall) Taj Vivanta (Hotel) Special Economic Zone2 Aviator (Multi-tenanted building) Voyager (Multi-tenanted building) MTB 5 (Under construction) Anchor (New building) Victor (Multi-tenantedbuilding) 1. Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore and revised government regulation. 36 2. Red line marks border of SEZ area. Development: MTB 5, Bangalore Artist's impression Floor area 0.68m sq ft Property International Tech Park Bangalore Construction status • Construction has commenced and structure works are ongoing • Completion expected by 2H 2020 37 Leasing status 100% pre-leased to a leading IT Services company Development: ITPH redevelopment Existing Master Plan (1.5m sq ft1) MLCP Capella Vega Atria Phase I Orion Auditorium Auriga Mariner Proposed Master Plan (5.0m sq ft) BLOCK E Atria BLOCK D Phase I BLOCK C BLOCK A BLOCK B Key Highlights Redevelopment to increase the development potential, rejuvenate the existing park, and leverage strong demand in Hyderabad: Net increase of 3.5m sq ft of leasable area

Development planned in multiple phases over the next 7 to 10 years

Construction for Phase I has commenced and excavation is in progress 1. Excludes the leasable area of Auriga building (0.2m sq ft) which has been demolished. 38 Development: ITPH redevelopment - Phase I Artist's impression Floor area 1.36m sq ft Property International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) redevelopment - Phase I Development status • Construction has commenced and excavation is in progress • Completion expected by 2H 2021 39 Sponsor: Assets in India Sponsor presence1 Gurgaon Pune Chennai Private fund managed by sponsor Ascendas India Growth Programme 1. Excludes a-iTrust properties. International Tech Park, Pune Three phases comprising 1.9 million sq ft completed

Final phase of 0.4 million sq ft under development 40 3rd party: Acquisition criteria for commercial space Target cities:

Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad Pune Mumbai Delhi Gurgaon

Investment criteria:

Location Tenancy profile Design Clean land title and land tenure Rental and capital growth prospects Opportunity to add value

41 3rd party: aVance Hyderabad Acquisition details Property details Location HITEC City, Hyderabad Site area 25.7 acres/10.4 ha Floor area 1.50m sq ft Forward purchase of (5) & (6) 1.80m sq ft ROFR on (7), (8), (9) & (10) 1.16m sq ft Based on exchange rate of S$1 to INR 50.04. Dependent on the leasing commitment at the time of acquisition. Investment details Owned by a-iTrust aVance 1 - 4 with total floor area of 1.5 million sq ft. Construction funding Total construction funding towards aVance 5 & 6: Up to ₹ 8.9 bn (S$177m 1 ).

8.9 bn (S$177m ). As at 31 December 2019, ₹ 8.4 bn (S$168m 1 ) has been disbursed.

8.4 bn (S$168m ) has been disbursed. aVance 6 was completed in December 2017. aVance 5 is expected to complete in 2H 2020. Forward purchase agreement Total consideration not expected to exceed ₹ 13.5 bn 2 (S$270m 1 ). 42 3rd party: aVance Business Hub 2, Hyderabad Acquisition details Property details Location HITEC City, Hyderabad Site area 14.4 acres/5.8 ha Forward purchase of (A1) & (A2)1 2.10m sq ft Proposed acquisition of (A3) to (A5)1 2.44m sq ft Investment details - aVance A1 & A2 Construction funding Total construction funding towards aVance A1 & A2: Up to ₹ 8.0 bn (S$158m 2 ).

8.0 bn (S$158m ). Construction completion expected by 2H 2022.

As at 31 December 2019, ₹ 0.5 bn (S$10m 2 ) has been disbursed. Forward purchase agreement Total consideration not expected to exceed ₹ 14.0 bn 3 (S$278m 2 ). 1. Master Agreement executed for proposed acquisition of Vendor assets. The total leasable area of A1 to A5 has been reduced from 5.20m sq ft to 4.53m sq ft due to changes in the Master Plan. 2. Based on exchange rate of S$1 to INR 50.44. 43 3. Dependent on the leasing commitment at the time of acquisition. 3rd party: AURUM IT SEZ, Navi Mumbai Acquisition details Property details (3) (2) (1) Artist's impression Location AURUM IT SEZ, Navi Mumbai Site area 16.06 acres/6.50 ha Forward purchase of (1) & (2) 1.40m sq ft ROFR on (3) 1.13m sq ft Based on exchange rate of S$1 to INR 50.04. Dependent on the leasing commitment at the time of acquisition. Investment details Construction funding Total construction funding towards Building 1 and Building 2: Up to ₹ 5.0 bn (S$100m 1 ).

5.0 bn (S$100m ). As at 31 December 2019, ₹ 4.0 bn (S$79m 1 ) has been disbursed. Forward purchase agreement Total consideration not expected to exceed ₹ 9.3 bn 2 (S$186m 1 ). Buildings 1 & 2 (0.6m & 0.8m sq ft) Building 1: Occupancy Certificate received; Building 2: Expected completion 2H 2020. Strategic location Marks entry into Navi Mumbai, an important market for large MNCs.

Located next to Thane-Belapur Expressway; close proximity to the Ghansoli train station. 44 3rd party: BlueRidge 3, Pune Acquisition details Property details Artist's impression Location Hinjawadi Phase 1, Pune Site area 10.45 acres/4.23 ha Forward purchase of (1) & (2) 1.84m sq ft Based on exchange rate of S$1 to INR 50.48. Dependent on the leasing commitment at the time of acquisition. Investment details - Phase 1 & Phase 2 Loan re-financing and balance land funding ₹ 0.6 bn (S$12m 1 ) disbursed. Construction funding Total construction funding towards Phase 1 & 2: Up to ₹ 5.6 bn (S$110m 1 ).

5.6 bn (S$110m ). As at 31 December 2019, ₹ 1.2 bn (S$23m 1 ) has been disbursed. Forward purchase agreement Total consideration not expected to exceed ₹ 9.8 bn 2 (S$194m 1 ). Phase 1 & 2 (1.4m & 0.4m sq ft) Phase 1: Expected completion 1H 2021; Phase 2: Expected completion 2H 2023. 45 Logistics: Key demand drivers 1 Rise of • Rapid progress under 'Make in India' campaign to raise sector's share from 13-17% to 25% of GDP manufacturing (e.g FDI increase in defence and railways; new plants announced by MNCs like Apple, Hitachi, sector Foxconn) 2 Retail & • The Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow from USD 38.5 billion in 2017 to USD 200 billion E-Commerce by 2026 boom 3 GST • GST has been introduced since July 1, 2017 and is expected to lead to the simplification of the implementation tax regime, leading to a more efficient supply chain 4 Trend towards • Trend towards modern logistics and manufacturing facilities for speed and efficiency quality • Sectors such as manufacturing, retail and e-commerce demand for modern warehouses Source: Euromonitor, BCG, Goldman Sachs, Various Govt. ministries, IBEF and JLL Research 46 Logistics: Growing demand for warehousing space Leasing at an all-time high of 33 million sq ft in 2019 Million sq ft Pre - GST Post - GST 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Full-year: Full-year: ~9.4 million sq ft ~ 251% ~33 million sq ft Source: CBRE 47 Logistics: CapitaLand partnership with Firstspace Realty Sponsor initiative The Ascendas-Firstspace platform is a joint venture between CapitaLand and Firstspace Realty.

Ascendas-Firstspace platform is a joint venture between CapitaLand and Firstspace Realty. Aims to deliver state-of-the-art logistics and industrial facilities across major warehousing and manufacturing hubs in India.

state-of-the-art logistics and industrial facilities across major warehousing and manufacturing hubs in India. Targets to develop close to 15 million sq ft of space over the next five to six years.

Provides a-iTrust with a potential pipeline of quality warehouses in the future. 48 Logistics: Arshiya warehouses, Mumbai Acquisition details - 6 operating warehouses Property details Location Panvel, near Mumbai Site area 24.5 acres/9.9 ha Floor area 0.83m sq ft Forward purchase At least 2.80m sq ft1 Includes a 7 th warehouse under construction (0.33 million sq ft). Based on an exchange rate of S$1 to INR 47.50. Investment details 6 operating warehouses (0.83m sq ft) Acquired in February 2018.

Upfront payment of ₹ 4.3 bn (S$91m 2 ) and deferred consideration of up to ₹ 1.0 bn (S$21m 2 ) to be paid over the next 4 years.

4.3 bn (S$91m ) and deferred consideration of up to 1.0 bn (S$21m ) to be paid over the next 4 years. As at 31 December 2019, ₹ 0.4 bn (S$7m 2 ) deferred consideration has been paid.

0.4 bn (S$7m ) deferred consideration has been paid. Operating lease arrangement with vendor to lease- back the warehouses for 6 years. Forward purchase agreement Additional future development potential of at least 2.80m sq ft 1 .

. Right to provide co-financing of construction loan.

co-financing of construction loan. Exclusive right to acquire all future warehouses. 49 Logistics: Arshiya warehouses, Mumbai Acquisition details - additional warehouse Property details Investment details Additional warehouse (0.33m sq ft) • In July 2019, a-iTrust has exercised its right under the forward purchase agreement to extend construction funding and finalise the acquisition terms for an additional warehouse. Construction funding • Total construction funding: up to ₹0.7 bn (S$14 m2). • As at 31 December 2019, ₹0.2 bn (S$3m2) has been disbursed. Location Panvel, near Mumbai Site area 24.5 acres/9.9 ha Floor area 0.33m sq ft Forward purchase At least 2.80m sq ft1 Includes a 7 th warehouse under construction (0.3 million sq ft). Based on an exchange rate of S$1 to INR 51.0. Acquisition Total consideration not expected to exceed ₹ 2.1 bn (S$42 m 2 ). Master lease structure • Operating lease arrangement with a subsidiary company of the vendor to lease-back the warehouse for 6 years. 50 Outlook International Tech Park Bangalore Growth based on committed pipeline Floor area (million square feet) 13.1 Floor area 73% 22.6 0.3 1.8 2.1 1.8 1.4 1.4 0.7 13.1 Dec-19 Growth pipeline Portfolio MTB 5 The V redevelopment - Phase I AURUM IT SEZ aVance 5 & 6 aVance A1 & A2 BlueRidge 3 - Phase 1 & 2 Arshiya 52 Growth Pipeline aVance Hyderabad aVance Business Hub 2 AURUM IT SEZ BlueRidge 3 Arshiya TOTAL aVance 5 aVance 6 aVance A1 aVance A2 Building 1 Building 2 Phase 1 Phase 2 7th warehouse Floor area 1.16 0.64 1.05 1.05 0.60 0.80 1.41 0.43 0.33 7.47 (mil sq ft) Time of Completion 2H Dec 2H 2H OC3 2H 1H 2H 2H N.A. 2020 2017 2022 2022 received 2020 2021 2023 2020 Expected total ₹13.5b ₹14.0b ₹9.3b ₹9.8b ₹2.1b4 ₹48.7b consideration1 (S$270m) (S$278m) (S$186m) (S$194m) (S$42m) (S$969m) Amount disbursed1 ₹8.4b ₹0.5b2 ₹4.0b ₹1.8b ₹0.2b ₹14.8b (S$168m) (S$10m) (S$79m) (S$36m) (S$3m) (S$295m) Remaining ₹5.1b ₹13.5b ₹5.3b ₹8.0b ₹1.9b ₹33.9b commitment1 (S$102m) (S$268m) (S$107m) (S$159m) (S$38m) (S$673m) Information as at 31 December 2019. Based on exchange rate at the time of investment/announcement. Excludes disbursement of ₹ 2.0 billion (S$39 million 1 ) towards refinancing of loan taken by PVPL towards acquisition of additional land in aVance Business Hub 2. 3. Refers to occupancy certificate. 53 4. Net consideration after deduction of security deposit is ₹2.0 billion (S$40 million1). Tan Choon Siang Chief Financial Officer Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd (Trustee-Manager of a-iTrust) Office: +65 6774 1033 Email: choonsiang.tan@a-iTrust.com Website: www.a-iTrust.com Appendix Glossary Trust properties : Total assets. Derivative financial : Includes cross currency swaps (entered to hedge SGD borrowings into INR), interest rate swaps, options and instruments forward foreign exchange contracts. DPU : Distribution per unit. EBITDA : Earnings before interest expense, tax, depreciation & amortisation (excluding gains/losses from foreign exchange translation and mark-to-market revaluation from settlement of loans). Effective borrowings : Calculated by adding/(deducting) derivative financial instruments liabilities/(assets) to/from gross borrowings, including deferred consideration. Gearing : Ratio of effective borrowings to the value of Trust properties. ITES : Information Technology Enabled Services. INR or ₹ : Indian rupees. SEZ : Special Economic Zone. SGD or S$ : Singapore dollars. Super Built-upArea or SBA : Sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable. 55 Average currency exchange rate Average exchange rates used to translate a-iTrust's INR income statement to SGD 1 Singapore Dollar buys Oct Nov Dec Indian Rupee 2019 51.4 51.5 51.6 2018 53.5 52.4 51.8 SGD appreciation/(depreciation) (3.9%) (1.7%) (0.4%) 1 Singapore Dollar buys 1Q 2Q 3Q YTD Indian Rupee FY2019 51.2 51.5 51.5 51.4 FY18/19 50.2 51.3 52.5 51.3 SGD appreciation/ 2.0% 0.4% (1.9%) 0.2% (depreciation) Note: These rates represent the average exchange rates between Indian Rupee & Singapore Dollar for the respective periods. 56 Balance sheet As at 31 December 2019 INR SGD Total assets ₹135.87 billion S$2,577 million Total borrowings ₹39.08 billion S$741 million Derivative financial instruments (₹1.19 billion) (S$23 million) Effective borrowings1 ₹37.90 billion S$719 million Long term receivables ₹16.77 billion S$318 million Net asset value ₹57.40 per unit S$1.09 per unit Adjusted net asset value2 ₹73.00 per unit S$1.38 per unit 1. Calculated by adding/(deducting) derivative financial instruments liabilities/(assets) to/from gross borrowings, including deferred consideration. 2. Excludes deferred income tax liabilities of ₹17.8 billion (S$339 million) on capital gains due to fair value revaluation of investment properties. 57 World-class IT and logistics parks City Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad Pune Mumbai • Intl Tech Park • Intl Tech Park • Intl Tech Park • aVance Pune • Arshiya warehouses Property Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad • CyberVale • CyberPearl • aVance Hyderabad Type IT Park IT Park IT Park IT Park Warehouse Site area 68.3 acres 33.2 acres 51.2 acres1 5.4 acres 24.5 acres 27.6 ha 13.5 ha 20.5 ha1 2.2 ha 9.9 ha Completed floor 4.5m sq ft2 2.8m sq ft 3.4m sq ft2 1.5m sq ft 0.8m sq ft area Number of 11 6 11 3 6 buildings Park population 49,600 35,500 31,600 13,800 - Land bank (development 3.8m sq ft3 0.4m sq ft 3.5m sq ft4 - - potential) Includes land not held by a-iTrust. Only includes floor area owned by a-iTrust. Excludes the leasable area of Auriga building (0.2m sq ft) in ITPH, which has been demolished. Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore and revised government regulation. 58 4. Includes buildings under construction. Lease expiry profile City FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 Total & beyond Bangalore 452,400 1,234,400 648,700 64,600 2,023,800 4,423,900 Chennai 835,000 865,500 666,700 174,100 256,800 2,798,200 Hyderabad 558,600 571,100 759,100 540,500 811,000 3,240,300 Pune 137,000 - 64,100 58,300 1,244,300 1,503,700 Mumbai - - - - 832,200 832,200 Total 1,983,000 2,671,100 2,138,500 837,500 5,168,200 12,798,300 59 a-iTrust unit price versus major indices (Indexed) 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 0 a-iTrust FTSE STI Index FTSE ST REIT Index Bombay SE Realty Index INR/SGD FX rate Indicator Trading yield 5.5%1 (as at 31 December 2019) Average daily trading 1,493,400 units volume (3Q FY2019) a-iTrust FTSE ST REIT Index FTSE STI Index INRSGD FX Rate Bombay SE Realty Index IPO Dec 07 Jun 08 Dec 08 Jun 09 Dec 09 Jun 10 Dec 10 Jun 11 Dec 11 Jun 12 Dec 12 Jun 13 Dec 13 Jun 14 Dec 14 Jun 15 Dec 15 Jun 16 Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Dec 19 Source: Bloomberg 1. Trading yield based on annualised 3Q FY2019 DPU of 8.60 cents at closing price of S$1.55 per unit as at 31 December 2019. 60 Structure of Ascendas India Trust Unitholders Holding of units Distributions Trustee's fee & management fees a-iTrust Acts on behalf of unitholders/ 100% ownership & Dividends, principal management services shareholder's loan repayment of shareholder's loan Singapore SPVs Ascendas Property Fund (India) Pte. Ltd. Ascendas Property Fund (FDI) Pte. Ltd. Ownership of ordinary shares; Subscription to Fully & Dividends on ordinary shares, proceeds from share buyback Compulsory Convertible Debentures ("FCCD") and & interest on FCCD and NCD Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCD") The VCUs Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. (the Trustee-Manager), a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Singapore India Ascendas Panvel FTWZ Limited 1

(100.0% ownership) Information Technology Park Limited (92.8% ownership) 2

Ascendas Information Technology Park Chennai Ltd. (89.0% ownership) 2

Cyber Pearl Information Technology Park Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

VITP Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

Hyderabad Infratech Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

Avance-Atlas Infratech Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

Infratech Private Limited Deccan Real Ventures Private Limited (100.0% ownership) Ownership Master rental income Ownership Net property income The Properties Provides property • Arshiya warehouses • ITPB • ITPH management services Ascendas Services • ITPC • aVance Hyderabad (India) Private Limited • CV • aVance Pune (the property manager) • CP Property management fees 1. Entered into a master lease agreement with Arshiya Limited ("AL") to lease back the warehouses to AL for a period of six years. AL will operate and manage the warehouses and pay pre- agreed rentals. 2. Karnataka State Government owns 7.2% of ITPB & Tamil Nadu State Government owns 11.0% of ITPC. 61 Attachments Original document

