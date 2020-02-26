Ascendas India Trust : Investor Presentation - Us Non-Deal Roadshow (2 - 6 March 2020)
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
US Non-deal Roadshow 2 - 6 March 2020
Overview
International Tech Park Bangalore
Introduction to a-iTrust
Our presence
13.1 million sq ft of completed floor area
Mumbai
6%
Pune
12%Bangalore
34%
Mumbai
Chennai
(Panvel)
Pune
22%
•
Arshiya
•
aVance Pune
warehouses
Bangalore
Hyderabad
•
International Tech
•
International Tech Park
Park Bangalore
Hyderabad
1
7.7 million sq ft2
•
CyberPearl
of potential floor
Chennai
•
aVance Hyderabad1
area
•
International Tech
Park Chennai
•
CyberVale
Hyderabad
46%
International Tech Park Hyderabad was previously known as The V.
Includes buildings under construction and increase in development potential of 1.1 million sq ft in ITPB.
Hyderabad
26%
Chennai
5%
Bangalore
49%
4
World class IT parks and warehouses
Our products
Modern IT Parks built to international specifications & standards.
Award winning properties
ITPC: 2018 CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards Winner, "Best Commercial Project"
ITPC: 2013 FIABCI Prix d'Excellence Award Gold Winner, Industrial Category
ITPB: 2012 FIABCI Prix d'Excellence Award Gold Winner, Industrial Category
Arshiya warehouses
Modern warehouses with state of the art technology.
Grade-A specifications
Up to G+6 racked structure
13 metres ceiling height
M35 grade super flat floor
Advanced fire detection system and security services
5
Key safeguarding provisions
Our structure
a-iTrust is a business trust that has voluntarily adopted the following SREIT restrictions:
Permissible investment
Adheres to Property Fund Appendix's definition of allowable investments
Investment restriction
Invests at least 75% of the Trust property in income-producing real estate
Development limit
20% of Trust property
Distributable income
Minimum 90% to be distributed
Tax-exempt distributions
Distributions exempt from Singapore tax
Gearing limit
45%
CapitaLand Limited
Our sponsor
CapitaLand is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups, with assets under management of S$131.9 billion as at 31 December 2019.
CapitaLand's portfolio spans across commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential.
It manages seven listed REITs and business trusts, as well as over 20 private funds.
CapitaLand has presence across more than 200 cities in over 30 countries, including Singapore, China, India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe and the USA.
Capital Tower, Singapore
7
3Q FY2019 results
3Q FY2019
3Q FY18/19
Variance
SGD/INR FX rate1
51.5
52.5
(1.9%)
Total property income
₹2,653m
₹2,361m
12%
S$51.5m
S$44.9m
15%
Net property income
₹1,886m
₹1,779m
6%
S$36.6m
S$33.9m
8%
Income available for distribution
₹1,306m
₹1,239m
5%
S$25.4m
S$23.6m
7%
Income to be distributed
₹1,176m
₹1,115m
5%
S$22.8m
S$21.2m
7%
Income to be distributed (DPU2)
₹1.09
₹1.07
2%
2.12¢
2.05¢
4%
Weighted average number of units
1,080,314
1,037,821
4%
('000)
Average exchange rate for the period.
Distribution per unit.
Income from Anchor building at ITPB;
higher income from aVance Pune; and
positive rental reversions.
Increase due to higher total property income; and
partially offset by higher operational and maintenance expenses.
Mainly due to net property income growth and interest income from investments in Arshiya, AURUM IT SEZ, aVance 5 & 6, aVance A1 & A2 and BlueRidge 3; and
partially offset by higher tax expense compared to 3Q FY18/19 which was lower due to one-off tax benefit arising from the merger of the legal entities of ITPH and aVance Pune.
After retaining 10% of income available for distribution.
FY2019 vs YTD FY18/19 results
FY20191
YTD FY18/191
Variance
SGD/INR FX rate2
51.4
51.3
0.2%
Total property income
₹7,728m
₹6,930m
12%
S$150.3m
S$134.7m
12%
Net property income
₹5,827m
₹5,159m
13%
S$113.4m
S$100.4m
13%4
Income available for distribution
₹3,881m
₹3,334m
16%
S$75.5m
S$64.9m
16%
Income to be distributed
₹3,493m
₹3,001m
16%
S$67.9m
S$58.4m
16%
Income to be distributed (DPU3)
₹3.32
₹2.89
15%
6.45¢
5.63¢
15%
Weighted average number of units
1,054,828
1,036,361
2%
('000)
Income from Anchor building at ITPB;
higher income from aVance Pune; and
positive rental reversions.
Increase due to higher total property income;
one-offprovision for water supply and sanitary connection charges in ITPB in YTD FY18/19; and
partially offset gains from one-off scrap sale of Dedicated Power Plant in ITPB in YTD FY18/194.
Mainly due to net property income growth and interest income from investments in Arshiya, AURUM IT SEZ, aVance 5 & 6, aVance A1 & A2 and BlueRidge 3.
After retaining 10% of income available for distribution.
FY2019 refers to the 9-month period ended 31 December 2019. YTD FY18/19 refers to the 9-month period ended 31 December 2018.
Average exchange rate for the period.
3.
Distribution per unit.
4. Excluding the one-off items, FY2019 net property income in SGD would have increased by 11%.
55
Average currency exchange rate
Average exchange rates used to translate a-iTrust's INR income statement to SGD
1 Singapore Dollar buys
Oct
Nov
Dec
Indian Rupee
2019
51.4
51.5
51.6
2018
53.5
52.4
51.8
SGD appreciation/(depreciation)
(3.9%)
(1.7%)
(0.4%)
1 Singapore Dollar buys
1Q
2Q
3Q
YTD
Indian Rupee
FY2019
51.2
51.5
51.5
51.4
FY18/19
50.2
51.3
52.5
51.3
SGD appreciation/
2.0%
0.4%
(1.9%)
0.2%
(depreciation)
Note: These rates represent the average exchange rates between Indian Rupee & Singapore Dollar for the respective periods.
56
Balance sheet
As at 31 December 2019
INR
SGD
Total assets
₹135.87 billion
S$2,577 million
Total borrowings
₹39.08 billion
S$741 million
Derivative financial instruments
(₹1.19 billion)
(S$23 million)
Effective borrowings1
₹37.90 billion
S$719 million
Long term receivables
₹16.77 billion
S$318 million
Net asset value
₹57.40 per unit
S$1.09 per unit
Adjusted net asset value2
₹73.00 per unit
S$1.38 per unit
1.
Calculated by adding/(deducting) derivative financial instruments liabilities/(assets) to/from gross borrowings, including deferred consideration.
2.
Excludes deferred income tax liabilities of ₹17.8 billion (S$339 million) on capital gains due to fair value revaluation of investment properties.
57
World-class IT and logistics parks
City
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Mumbai
• Intl Tech Park
•
Intl Tech Park
•
Intl Tech Park
• aVance Pune
• Arshiya warehouses
Property
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
•
CyberVale
•
CyberPearl
•
aVance Hyderabad
Type
IT Park
IT Park
IT Park
IT Park
Warehouse
Site area
68.3 acres
33.2 acres
51.2 acres1
5.4 acres
24.5 acres
27.6 ha
13.5 ha
20.5 ha1
2.2 ha
9.9 ha
Completed floor
4.5m sq ft2
2.8m sq ft
3.4m sq ft2
1.5m sq ft
0.8m sq ft
area
Number of
11
6
11
3
6
buildings
Park population
49,600
35,500
31,600
13,800
-
Land bank
(development
3.8m sq ft3
0.4m sq ft
3.5m sq ft4
-
-
potential)
Includes land not held by a-iTrust.
Only includes floor area owned by a-iTrust. Excludes the leasable area of Auriga building (0.2m sq ft) in ITPH, which has been demolished.
Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore and revised government
regulation.
4. Includes buildings under construction.
Lease expiry profile
City
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Total
& beyond
Bangalore
452,400
1,234,400
648,700
64,600
2,023,800
4,423,900
Chennai
835,000
865,500
666,700
174,100
256,800
2,798,200
Hyderabad
558,600
571,100
759,100
540,500
811,000
3,240,300
Pune
137,000
-
64,100
58,300
1,244,300
1,503,700
Mumbai
-
-
-
-
832,200
832,200
Total
1,983,000
2,671,100
2,138,500
837,500
5,168,200
12,798,300
a-iTrust unit price versus major indices
(Indexed)
175
150
125
100
75
50
25
0
a-iTrust
FTSE STI Index FTSE ST REIT Index Bombay SE Realty Index INR/SGD FX rate
Indicator
Trading yield
5.5%1
(as at 31 December 2019)
Average daily trading
1,493,400 units
volume (3Q FY2019)
a-iTrust
FTSE ST REIT Index FTSE STI Index
INRSGD FX Rate
Bombay
SE Realty
Index
IPO
Dec 07
Jun 08
Dec 08
Jun 09
Dec 09
Jun 10
Dec 10
Jun 11
Dec 11
Jun 12
Dec 12
Jun 13
Dec 13
Jun 14
Dec 14
Jun 15
Dec 15
Jun 16
Dec 16
Jun 17
Dec 17
Jun 18
Dec 18
Jun 19
Dec 19
Source: Bloomberg
1. Trading yield based on annualised 3Q FY2019 DPU of 8.60 cents at closing price of S$1.55 per unit as at 31 December 2019.
Structure of Ascendas India Trust
Unitholders
Holding of units
Distributions
Trustee's fee & management fees
a-iTrust
Acts on behalf of unitholders/
100% ownership &
Dividends, principal
management services
shareholder's loan
repayment
of shareholder's loan
Singapore SPVs
Ascendas Property Fund (India) Pte. Ltd.
Ascendas Property Fund (FDI) Pte. Ltd.
Ownership of ordinary shares; Subscription to Fully &
Dividends on ordinary shares, proceeds from share buyback
Compulsory Convertible Debentures ("FCCD") and
& interest on FCCD and NCD
Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCD")
The VCUs
Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.
(the Trustee-Manager), a wholly owned subsidiary of
CapitaLand
Singapore
India
Ascendas Panvel FTWZ Limited1
(100.0% ownership)
Information Technology Park Limited(92.8% ownership)2
Ascendas Information Technology Park Chennai Ltd.(89.0% ownership)2
Cyber Pearl Information Technology Park Private Limited(100.0% ownership)
Deccan Real Ventures Private Limited(100.0% ownership)
Ownership
Master rental income
Ownership
Net property income
The Properties
Provides property
• Arshiya warehouses
•
ITPB
•
ITPH
management services
Ascendas Services
•
ITPC •
aVance Hyderabad
(India) Private Limited
•
CV
•
aVance Pune
(the property manager)
•
CP
Property management fees
1. Entered into a master lease agreement with Arshiya Limited ("AL") to lease back the warehouses to AL for a period of six years. AL will operate and manage the warehouses and pay pre- agreed rentals.
2. Karnataka State Government owns 7.2% of ITPB & Tamil Nadu State Government owns 11.0% of ITPC.
