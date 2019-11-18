Log in
Ascendas India Trust

Ascendas India Trust Plans Private Placement

11/18/2019 | 08:23pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

Ascendas India Trust (CY6U.SG) is planning to raise up to 100 million Singapore dollars (US$73.5 million) with a private placement.

The company is planning to sell 66.313 million new units in a price range of S$1.465 to S$1.508 per unit, the company said Tuesday in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund an investment in a business park in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST -1.28% 1.54 End-of-day quote.42.59%
CAPITALAND LIMITED 1.09% 3.72 End-of-day quote.19.61%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 0.11% 8.86 End-of-day quote.23.06%
