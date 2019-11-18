Ascendas India Trust Plans Private Placement

By P.R.Venkat



Ascendas India Trust (CY6U.SG) is planning to raise up to 100 million Singapore dollars (US$73.5 million) with a private placement.

The company is planning to sell 66.313 million new units in a price range of S$1.465 to S$1.508 per unit, the company said Tuesday in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund an investment in a business park in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com