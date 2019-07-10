Press Release Ascendas India Trust to invest in additional warehouse at the Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone, Panvel, Navi Mumbai 11th July 2019, Singapore - Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust" and the Trustee-Manager of a-iTrust, the "Trustee-Manager"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a construction funding and forward purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Arshiya Limited (the "Vendor"). This is for development of an additional warehouse with total leasable area of 325,503 square feet at the Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone, Panvel, near Navi Mumbai ("Panvel FTWZ"). It will be acquired by a-iTrust upon completion1 and leasing. About the Property In February 2018, a-iTrust completed the acquisition of six operating warehouses at Panvel FTWZ, which is a 143 acre site with additional development potential of at least 2.8 million square feet. Along with the initial acquisition, a-iTrust acquired the rights to extend construction funding and acquire future warehouses to be developed by the Vendor at Panvel FTWZ. With its high-quality infrastructure and facilities, Panvel FTWZ has attracted multi-national customers, such as DHL Logistics, Rolex Logistics (3PL2 for Cisco Systems) and Huawei. The six operating warehouses are already near full occupancy. To meet incremental demand from existing and prospective tenants, a-iTrust has now entered into an agreement to fund the construction of an additional warehouse which will be acquired upon completion. The total construction funding is expected to not exceed INR 700.0 million / SGD 13.7 million3. Total consideration for the transaction is estimated at INR 2,149.3 million / SGD 42.1 million (which includes an estimated deferred consideration of INR 212.3 million / SGD 4.2 million). Once acquired, a-iTrust will lease the additional warehouse to a subsidiary company of the Vendor for six years under a master lease arrangement. The Vendor will pay rent to a-iTrust and operate and manage the warehouse. Mr Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee-Managersaid, "The proposed construction funding of the new warehouse, upon completion, will further enhance a-iTrust'sposition in the fast-growinglogistics sector in India. We are seeing increased tenant demand since our initial acquisition of the six operating warehouses at Panvel FTWZ." Estimated 12-months construction period. Third Party Logistics Exchange rate of S$1 to INR 51.0 is used throughout this document. 1

Media and investor queries: Tan Choon Siang Chief Financial Officer Ascendas India Trust Tel: (65) 6774 1033 I Email: choonsiang.tan@a-iTrust.com About Ascendas India Trust (www.a-iTrust.com) Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX- ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income- producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion. As at 31 March 2019, a-iTrust's asset under management stands at S$1.9 billion. a-iTrust's portfolio comprises seven world-class IT business parks and six modern warehouses in India, namely the International Tech Park Bangalore, International Tech Park Chennai and CyberVale in Chennai, CyberPearl, The V and aVance Business Hub in Hyderabad, BlueRidge 2 in Pune and Arshiya warehouses near Mumbai. a-iTrust is structured as a business trust, offering stable income distributions similar to a real estate investment trust. a-iTrust focuses on enhancing shareholder value by actively managing existing properties, developing vacant land in its portfolio, and acquiring new properties. a-iTrust is managed by Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. The trustee-manager is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore- listed CapitaLand Limited, one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups.

