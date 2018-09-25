Log in
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST (AINT)
Ascendas India Trust : Wins Most Transparent Company Award At Sias 19th Investors Choice Awards

09/25/2018

Press Release

Ascendas India Trust wins Most Transparent Company Award at the SIAS 19th Investors' Choice Awards

26 September 2018, Singapore - Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), is pleased to announce that a-iTrust has won the Most Transparent Company Award (Properties Category) at the Securities Investors Association

(Singapore) ("SIAS") 19th Investors' Choice Awards.

About the award

SIAS Investors' Choice Awards is a highly prestigious award in Singapore's corporate scene that recognises excellence in corporate governance and transparency practices.

The Most Transparent Company Award aims to recognise listed companies that have done well on disclosure and transparency, which are vital in helping investors make informed investment decisions.

Mr Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee-Manager said, "We are honoured by the support and recognition received from the investment community towards our corporate governance and transparency best practices, which are key pillars of our business."

Media and investor queries:

Tan Choon Siang

Chief Financial Officer Ascendas India Trust

Tel: (65) 6774 1033 I Email: choonsiang.tan@a-iTrust.com

Ascendas India Trust(www.a-iTrust.com)

Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust" or the "Trust") was listed in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion. The portfolio comprises seven world-class IT business parks and six modern warehouses in India, namely the International Tech Park Bangalore, International Tech Park Chennai and CyberVale in Chennai, CyberPearl, The V and aVance Business Hub in Hyderabad, BlueRidge 2 in Pune and Arshiya warehouses near Mumbai. a-iTrust is structured as a business trust, offering stable income distributions similar to a Real Estate Investment Trust. The Trust focuses on enhancing shareholder value by actively managing existing properties, developing vacant land in its portfolio, and acquiring new properties. a-iTrust is managed by Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ascendas-Singbridge Group.

About Ascendas-Singbridge Group(www.ascendas-singbridge.com)

Ascendas-Singbridge Group is Asia's leading sustainable urban development and business space solutions

provider with Assets Under Management exceeding S$20 billion.

Jointly owned by Temasek Holdings and JTC Corporation through a 51:49 partnership, the Group undertakes urbanisation projects spanning townships, mixed-use developments and business/industrial parks. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascendas-Singbridge has projects in 42 cities across 11 countries globally, including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.

Ascendas-Singbridge Group has deep capabilities in real estate fund management, holding commercial, hospitality and industrial assets. It has a substantial interest in and also manages three Singapore-listed funds under its subsidiary Ascendas, namely Ascendas Reit (a Straits Times Index component stock),

Ascendas India Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust. Besides these listed funds, it also manages a series of private real estate funds.

Important Notice

The value of units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Trustee-Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Trustee-Manager to redeem their units while the units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of a-iTrust may only deal in their units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the units. The past performance of a-iTrust is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of a-iTrust. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in expected levels of property rental income and occupancy rate, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:13:01 UTC
