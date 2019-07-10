|
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Investment In Additional Warehouse At The Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone At Panvel
07/10/2019 | 07:48pm EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jul 11, 2019 7:19
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Proposed Investment in Additional Warehouse at the Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone At Panvel
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190711OTHRNDLS
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Mary Judith de Souza
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 96,653 bytes)
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 229,548 bytes)
Disclaimer
Ascendas India Trust published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 23:47:02 UTC
|
|Latest news on ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|205 M
|EBIT 2020
|135 M
|Net income 2020
|84,5 M
|Debt 2020
|765 M
|Yield 2020
|5,76%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|16,5x
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,0x
|EV / Sales2020
|10,8x
|EV / Sales2021
|8,64x
|Capitalization
|1 449 M
|
|Chart ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
1,38 SGD
|Last Close Price
|
1,39 SGD
|Spread / Highest target
|
11,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-0,72%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,7%