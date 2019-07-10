Log in
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Investment In Additional Warehouse At The Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone At Panvel

07/10/2019 | 07:48pm EDT
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 11, 2019 7:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Investment in Additional Warehouse at the Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone At Panvel
Announcement Reference SG190711OTHRNDLS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 96,653 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 229,548 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 23:47:02 UTC
