Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(Registration Number: 2007004)

(a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act, Chapter 31A of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT: DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors of Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the Trustee‐Manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a‐iTrust"), wishes to announce that a‐iTrust's financial results for the third quarter ended 31 December 2018 will be released on Thursday, 24 January 2019, after trading hours.

A copy of the results announcement will be made available at www.sgx.com and

www.a‐itrust.com.

By Order of the Board

Mary Judith de Souza

Company Secretary

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200412730D)

as Trustee‐Manager of a‐iTrust

10 January 2019