Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

ANNOUNCEMENT: DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The Board of Directors of Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the Trustee‐Manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a‐iTrust"), wishes to announce that a‐iTrust's financial results for the third quarter ended 31 December 2018 will be released on Thursday, 24 January 2019, after trading hours.
A copy of the results announcement will be made available at www.sgx.com and
www.a‐itrust.com.
By Order of the Board
Mary Judith de Souza
Company Secretary
Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.
as Trustee‐Manager of a‐iTrust
10 January 2019
