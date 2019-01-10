Log in
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST (AINT)

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST (AINT)
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

01/10/2019 | 04:59am EST

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(Registration Number: 2007004)

(a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act, Chapter 31A of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT: DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors of Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the Trustee‐Manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a‐iTrust"), wishes to announce that a‐iTrust's financial results for the third quarter ended 31 December 2018 will be released on Thursday, 24 January 2019, after trading hours.

A copy of the results announcement will be made available at www.sgx.com and

www.a‐itrust.com.

By Order of the Board

Mary Judith de Souza

Company Secretary

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200412730D)

as Trustee‐Manager of a‐iTrust

10 January 2019

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 09:58:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 209 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 76,0 M
Debt 2019 581 M
Yield 2019 6,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,14
P/E ratio 2020 13,25
EV / Sales 2019 8,04x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Capitalization 1 100 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjeev Durjhati P. Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chie Foo Chiang Chairman
Choon Siang Tan Chief Financial Officer
T. V. Mohandas Pai Independent Director
Eng Leng Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST-1.85%815
EQUINIX INC1.35%28 725
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 530
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-4.43%21 006
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.16%18 575
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES1.35%12 613
