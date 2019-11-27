Replace - Placements :: Issue Of 99,470,000 New Units Pursuant To The Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(Registration Number: 2007004)

(a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act, Chapter 31A of Singapore)

ISSUE OF 99,470,000 NEW UNITS (THE "NEW UNITS") IN ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

("A-ITRUST") PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

1. Introduction

Further to its announcements dated 19 November 2019, 20 November 2019 and 26 November 2019, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as trustee-manager of a-iTrust (the "Trustee-Manager"), is pleased to announce that the Trustee-Manager has today issued 99,470,000 New Units at an issue price of S$1.508 per New Unit in connection with the Private Placement. With the issue of the New Units, the total number of units of a-iTrust ("Units") in issue is 1,143,268,717 Units as at the date of this announcement.

The New Units will commence trading on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") at 9.00 a.m. today.

2. Status of the Private Placement New Units

The New Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the Units in issue on 27 November 2019 (the "Existing Units"), including the right to a-iTrust's distributable income from the day of issuance of the New Units under the Private Placement as well as all distributions thereafter, other than in respect of a-iTrust's distributable income for the period from 1 October 2019 to 27 November 2019.

