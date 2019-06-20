Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the holders of units of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit", and the holders of units of Ascendas Reit, "Unitholders") will be held at Marina Mandarin Ballroom, Level 1, Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039594, on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 at 3.00 p.m. to transact the following business:
AS ORDINARY BUSINESS
1.
To receive and adopt the Report of the Trustee of Ascendas Reit
(Ordinary Resolution 1)
issued by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited
(as trustee of Ascendas Reit) (the "Trustee"), the Statement by
the Manager issued by Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited
(as manager of Ascendas Reit) (the "Manager"), and the Audited
ended 31 March 2019 and the Auditors' Report thereon.
2.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of Ascendas Reit to
(Ordinary Resolution 2)
hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of Ascendas Reit,
and to authorise the Manager to fix their remuneration.
AS SPECIAL BUSINESS
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without any modifications, the following resolutions:
3.
That authority be and is hereby given to the Manager, to:
(Ordinary Resolution 3)
(a)
(i)
issue units in Ascendas Reit ("Units") whether by
way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or
(ii)
make or grant offers, agreements or options
(collectively, "Instruments") that might or would
require Units to be issued, including but not
limited to the creation and issue of (as well as
adjustments to) securities, warrants, debentures
or other instruments convertible into Units, at
any time and upon such terms and conditions
and for such purposes and to such persons as
the Manager may in its absolute discretion deem
fit; and
(b)
issue Units in pursuance of any Instrument made or
granted by the Manager while this Resolution was in
force (notwithstanding that the authority conferred by
this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time
such Units are issued),
provided that:
the aggregate number of Units to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including Units to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed fifty per cent (50%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph
(2) below), of which the aggregate number of Units to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to Unitholders shall not exceed twenty per cent (20%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below);
subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Units that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) shall be based on the number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for:
any new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any Instruments which are outstanding at the time this Resolution is passed; and
any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Units;
in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Manager shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST (the "Listing Manual") for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the trust deed constituting Ascendas Reit (as amended) (the "Trust Deed") for the time being in force (unless otherwise exempted or waived by the Monetary Authority of Singapore);
(unless revoked or varied by the Unitholders in a general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until (i) the conclusion of the next AGM of Ascendas Reit or (ii) the date by which the next AGM of Ascendas Reit is required by applicable regulations to be held, whichever is earlier;
where the terms of the issue of the Instruments provide for adjustment to the number of Instruments or Units into which the Instruments may be converted, in the event of rights, bonus or other capitalisation issues or any other events, the Manager is authorised to issue additional Instruments or Units pursuant to such adjustment notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time the Instruments or Units are issued; and
the Manager and the Trustee be and are hereby severally authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the Manager or, as the case may be, the Trustee may consider expedient or necessary or in the interest of Ascendas Reit to give effect to the authority conferred by this Resolution.
(Please see Explanatory Note 1)
4.
That:
(Ordinary Resolution 4)
(a)
the exercise of all the powers of the Manager to
repurchase issued Units for and on behalf of Ascendas
Reit not exceeding in aggregate the Maximum Limit (as
hereafter defined), at such price or prices as may be
determined by the Manager from time to time up to the
Maximum Price (as hereafter defined), whether by way of:
(1)
market repurchase(s) on the SGX-ST and/or, as
the case may be, such other stock exchange for
the time being on which the Units may be listed
and quoted; and/or
(2)
off-market repurchase(s) (which are not market
repurchase(s)) in accordance with any equal
access scheme(s) as may be determined or
formulated by the Manager as it considers fit in
accordance with the Trust Deed,
and otherwise in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations including the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, or, as the case may be, such other stock exchange for the time being on which the Units may be listed and quoted, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "UnitBuy-BackMandate");
(unless revoked or varied by the Unitholders in a general meeting) the authority conferred on the Manager pursuant to the Unit Buy-Back Mandate may be exercised by the Manager at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the date of the passing of this Resolution and expiring on the earliest of:
the date on which the next AGM of Ascendas Reit is held;
the date by which the next AGM of Ascendas Reit is required by applicable laws and regulations or the Trust Deed to be held; and
the date on which repurchase of Units pursuant to the Unit Buy-Back Mandate is carried out to the full extent mandated;
in this Resolution:
"Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of the Units over the last five Market Days, on which transactions in the Units were recorded, immediately preceding the date of the market repurchase or, as the case may be, the date of the making of the offer pursuant to the off-market repurchase, and deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action that occurs after the relevant five Market Days; "date of the making of the offer" means the date on which the Manager makes an offer for anoff-marketrepurchase, stating therein the repurchase price (which shall not be more than the Maximum Price for an off- market repurchase) for each Unit and the relevant terms of the equal access scheme for effecting theoff-marketrepurchase;
"Market Day" means a day on which the SGX-ST or, as the case may be, such other stock exchange for the time being on which the Units may be listed and quoted, is open for trading in securities;
