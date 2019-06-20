Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AEMN)
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

06/20/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 21, 2019 0:18
Status New
Report Type Annual Report
Announcement Reference SG190621OTHREPDH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachments.
Additional Details
Period Ended 31/03/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 7,865,866 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 11,637,579 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 81,509 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 17:18:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 954 M
EBIT 2020 645 M
Net income 2020 529 M
Debt 2020 4 069 M
Yield 2020 5,48%
P/E ratio 2020 18,05
P/E ratio 2021 17,32
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
Capitalization 9 307 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,84  SGD
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST16.80%6 574
EQUINIX INC44.99%40 823
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.16.38%23 923
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.15%22 453
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES29.07%16 632
WP CAREY INC31.02%14 230
