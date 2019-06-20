Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents
06/20/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Announcement Title
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 21, 2019 0:18
Status
New
Report Type
Annual Report
Announcement Reference
SG190621OTHREPDH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mary Judith de Souza
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachments.
Additional Details
Period Ended
31/03/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 7,865,866 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 11,637,579 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 81,509 bytes)
Disclaimer
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 17:18:02 UTC
Latest news on ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Sales 2020
954 M
EBIT 2020
645 M
Net income 2020
529 M
Debt 2020
4 069 M
Yield 2020
5,48%
P/E ratio 2020
18,05
P/E ratio 2021
17,32
EV / Sales 2020
14,0x
EV / Sales 2021
13,7x
Capitalization
9 307 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
2,84 SGD
Spread / Average Target
-5,0%
