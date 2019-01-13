Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Capitaland & Asb In S$11b Deal To Create Asia S Largest Diversified Real Estate Group
01/13/2019 | 07:54pm EST
CapitaLand & ASB in S$11B deal to create Asia s largest diversified real estate Group
Please refer to the attachments.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 00:53:02 UTC
Sales 2019
913 M
EBIT 2019
612 M
Net income 2019
507 M
Debt 2019
3 966 M
Yield 2019
6,07%
P/E ratio 2019
16,66
P/E ratio 2020
16,22
EV / Sales 2019
13,5x
EV / Sales 2020
12,9x
Capitalization
8 336 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
2,78 SGD
Spread / Average Target
3,8%
