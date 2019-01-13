Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AEMN)
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Capitaland & Asb In S$11b Deal To Create Asia S Largest Diversified Real Estate Group

01/13/2019 | 07:54pm EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 14, 2019 8:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand & ASB in S$11B deal to create Asia s largest diversified real estate Group
Announcement Reference SG190114OTHRK62J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 208,546 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,036 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 00:53:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 913 M
EBIT 2019 612 M
Net income 2019 507 M
Debt 2019 3 966 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 16,66
P/E ratio 2020 16,22
EV / Sales 2019 13,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
Capitalization 8 336 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,78  SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.69%6 102
EQUINIX INC5.35%28 725
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 530
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-1.38%21 006
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.98%18 575
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES3.76%12 613
