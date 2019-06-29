Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust    AEMN   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AEMN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Completion Of Acquisition Of Ascendas Pte Ltd And Singbridge Pte Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 30, 2019 9:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of acquisition of Ascendas Pte Ltd and Singbridge Pte Ltd
Announcement Reference SG190630OTHR91YS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,971 bytes)
  2. Attachment 3 (Size: 96,413 bytes)
  3. Attachment 2 (Size: 42,962 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 01:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
09:23pASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Completion Of Acquisition Of Ascendas Pte..
PU
06/28CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of CEO, Australia
PU
06/20ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
06/20ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06/20ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
06/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Manager
PU
06/17ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Payment Of Base Management Fee By Way Of ..
PU
06/10ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Intere..
PU
05/07ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 954 M
EBIT 2020 644 M
Net income 2020 529 M
Debt 2020 4 076 M
Yield 2020 5,25%
P/E ratio 2020 18,84
P/E ratio 2021 18,07
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Capitalization 9 712 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,86  SGD
Spread / Average Target -8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST21.88%7 183
EQUINIX INC42.99%42 396
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.55%24 534
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.41%21 713
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES22.43%16 587
WP CAREY INC24.24%13 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About