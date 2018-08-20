Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Completion Of Divestment Of No. 41 Changi South Avenue 2

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT OF NO. 41 CHANGI SOUTH AVENUE 2

Further to the press release dated 30 July 20181, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), is pleased to announce that the divestment of No. 41 Changi South Avenue 2 (the "Property") for S$13.58 million (the "Divestment") to Y K Toh Marketing (S) Pte Ltd, has been completed today.

In accordance with Ascendas Reit's Trust Deed, the Manager is entitled to a divestment fee of 0.5% of the sale price of the Property, which would be paid in cash.

Following this Divestment, Ascendas Reit owns 98 properties in Singapore, 33 properties in Australia and 12 properties in the United Kingdom.

1 For more details, please refer to Capital Recycling on page 4 of 1Q FY18/19 Press Release dated 30 July 2018.

