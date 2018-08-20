Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AEMN)
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Completion Of Divestment Of No. 41 Changi South Avenue 2

08/20/2018 | 11:36am CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT OF NO. 41 CHANGI SOUTH AVENUE 2

Further to the press release dated 30 July 20181, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), is pleased to announce that the divestment of No. 41 Changi South Avenue 2 (the "Property") for S$13.58 million (the "Divestment") to Y K Toh Marketing (S) Pte Ltd, has been completed today.

In accordance with Ascendas Reit's Trust Deed, the Manager is entitled to a divestment fee of 0.5% of the sale price of the Property, which would be paid in cash.

Following this Divestment, Ascendas Reit owns 98 properties in Singapore, 33 properties in Australia and 12 properties in the United Kingdom.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200201987K)

(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)

Mary Judith de Souza

Company Secretary 20 August 2018

1 For more details, please refer to Capital Recycling on page 4 of 1Q FY18/19 Press Release dated 30 July 2018.

Important Notice

The value of Ascendas Reit's Units ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of Ascendas Reit may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Ascendas Reit is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Ascendas Reit.

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:35:10 UTC
04/26ASCENDAS REIT : Latest Results Show Trust's Steady Growth 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 906 M
EBIT 2019 609 M
Net income 2019 504 M
Debt 2019 3 681 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 16,26
P/E ratio 2020 15,81
EV / Sales 2019 12,9x
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Capitalization 7 971 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,83  SGD
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.37%5 816
EQUINIX INC-3.19%34 886
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST8.89%25 562
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 008
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.21%17 069
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-1.65%14 627
