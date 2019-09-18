Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Completion Of Divestment Of No. 8 Loyang Way 1

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore

pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

COMPLETION OF DIVESTMENT OF NO. 8 LOYANG WAY 1

Further to the press release dated 29 July 2019, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), is pleased to announce that the divestment of No. 8 Loyang Way 1 in Singapore (the "Property") for S$27.0 million (the "Divestment") to Seow Kim Polythelene Co Pte Ltd, has been completed today.

The proceeds may be recycled to fund committed investments, repay existing indebtedness, extend loans to subsidiaries, fund general corporate and working capital needs, and/or make distributions to Unitholders. In accordance with Ascendas Reit's Trust Deed, the Manager will receive a divestment fee of 0.5% of the sale price of the Property, which would be paid in cash.

Following this Divestment, Ascendas Reit owns 97 properties in Singapore, 35 properties in Australia and 38 properties in the United Kingdom.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200201987K)

(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)

Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary 18 September 2019

