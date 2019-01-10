Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AEMN)
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of 3Q FY18/19 Financial Results

01/10/2019 | 05:09am EST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF 3Q FY18/19 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce that Ascendas Reit's financial results for the three months ended 31 December 2018 will be released on Wednesday, 30 January 2019, after trading hours.

A copy of the results announcement will be made available at www.sgx.com and www.ascendas-reit.com.

By Order of the Board

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (Company Registration No.: 200201987K) as Manager of Ascendas Reit

Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary 10 January 2019

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:08:03 UTC
