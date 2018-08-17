Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust    AEMN   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AEMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704 (31) Of The Listing Manual Of SGX-ST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 10:26pm EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704 (31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The Board of Directors of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager (the "Manager") of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), wishes to announce that OXW Catalina (Logistics VII) Limited, OXW Catalina (Logistics II) Limited, OXW Catalina (Logistics VI) Limited, OXW Catalina (Logistics VIII) Limited, OXW Catalina (NPP) Limited, OXW Catalina (Logistics) Limited, OXW Catalina (Logistics III) Limited, OXW Catalina (Logistics IV) Limited, OXW Catalina (Logistics V) Limited and OXW Catalina (Logistics IX) Limited (the "Borrowers", being entities acquired by Ascendas Reit pursuant to the acquisition of a portfolio of logistics properties in the United Kingdom1, hereinafter referred to as the "Acquisition") have secured a £84,634,761 facility maturing in 2023 (the "Facility"). The obligations of the Borrowers under the Facility are guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (in its capacity as trustee of Ascendas Reit).

Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Manager wishes to announce that the Facility contains an event of default that if the Manager is removed and no replacement or substitute manager of Ascendas Reit is appointed in accordance with the trust deed constituting Ascendas REIT.

If such an event occurs, the aggregate level of facilities, debt issues and borrowings that may be affected is approximately S$4,019 million2 as of today, including, inter alia, the Facility (but excluding interest and fair value adjustments).

As of the date of this Announcement, the event described above has not occurred.

The Facility is obtained without using any property of Ascendas Reit as collateral. The Borrowers intend to use the proceeds towards the refinancing of a bridging loan provided to the Borrowers for the repayment of existing facilities and the payment of fees, costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Facility. The bridging loan was used to part-finance the abovementioned Acquisition.

By Order of the Board

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited (Company Registration No.: 200201987K)

(as manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)

Mary Judith de Souza

Company Secretary 18 August 2018

  • 1 as referred to in the announcements made by the Manager on 26 July 2018 and 16 August 2018.

  • 2 Borrowings denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the prevailing exchange rates except for JPY/HKD-denominated debt issues, which are translated at the cross-currency swap rates that Ascendas Reit has committed to.

Important Notice

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of Ascendas Reit may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Ascendas Reit is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Ascendas Reit.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale or distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view on future events.

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 02:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
10:26pASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704 (31) Of T..
PU
08/16ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Completion Of The Acquisition Of The UK L..
PU
08/10ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of Th..
PU
07/30REPLACE - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND R : : First Quarter Results
PU
07/26ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Acquisition Of Uk Logistics Portfo..
PU
07/17ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of Th..
PU
07/16FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
07/01ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Merger Of Audit Committee And Operational..
PU
06/29ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of Th..
PU
06/28ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Results Of Annual General Meeting Held On..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01ASCENDAS REIT : Good Quarter Setting Up For Forward Growth 
06/29ASCENDAS REIT : Australian Expansion Presents Promise 
06/11CAPITACOMMERCIAL : Interesting Commercial S-REIT 
05/30ASCENDAS REIT : Tenant Diversity Provides Stability 
04/26ASCENDAS REIT : Latest Results Show Trust's Steady Growth 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 906 M
EBIT 2019 609 M
Net income 2019 504 M
Debt 2019 3 681 M
Yield 2019 6,05%
P/E ratio 2019 16,32
P/E ratio 2020 15,87
EV / Sales 2019 12,9x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Capitalization 8 000 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,83  SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.37%5 797
EQUINIX INC-2.12%34 508
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.44%24 973
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 060
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.07%16 556
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-2.28%13 982
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.