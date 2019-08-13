Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Investor Presentation - Capitaland Group Corporate Day, Bangkok (14 August 2019)
0
08/13/2019 | 05:57am EDT
ASCENDAS REIT
CapitaLand Group Corporate Day, Bangkok 14 August 2019
Disclaimers
This material shall be read in conjunction with Ascendas Reit's financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income and occupancy, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support Ascendas Reit's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view on future events.
The value of Units in Ascendas Reit ("Units") and the income derived from them, if any, may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors should note that they will have no right to request the Manager to redeem or purchase their Units for so long as the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that unitholders of Ascendas Reit may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of Ascendas Reit is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Ascendas Reit.
Any discrepancies between the figures in the tables and charts and the listed amounts and totals thereof are due to rounding.
2
Overview of
Ascendas Reit
ONE@Changi City, Singapore
3
Overview of Ascendas Reit
Largest Singapore Industrial Reit
First and largest business space and industrial REIT listed on the Singapore Exchange
Largest Singapore Industrial Reit by AUM and Market Capitalisation
A constituent of many indices such as MSCI, FTSE, EPRA/NAREIT, Straits Times Index
Assets Under Management (As at 31 Mar 2019)
12,000
4,607
8,078
11,414
4,581
7,616
9,537
9,593
7,101
7,674
7,820
11,613
5,702
S$m
8,000
1,023
1,291
1,413
1,485
1,540
2,260
2,319
2,925
3,011
3,276
1,536
2,158
2,431
1,614
1,750
2,004
2,833
3,111
3,168
3,620
1,938
2,280
2,478
2,693
2,969
1,428
1,892
4,000
528
911
0
Sabana REIT
Soilbuild Business Space REIT
Cache Logistics
AIMS AMP Capital REIT
EC World REIT
Keppel DC REIT
Ascendas India Trust
Cromwell European Reit
Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust
ESR REIT
Mapletree Industrial
Mapletree Logistics Trust
Ascendas REIT
IREIT Global
Keppel KBS US Reit
Frasers Commercial Trust
Manulife US REIT
OUE Commercial REIT
Keppel REIT
Suntec REIT
CapitaCommercial Trust
BHG Retail REIT
Dasin Retail Trust
Sassuer REIT
LippoMalls Indo REIT
Frasers Centrepoint Trust
CapitaRetail China Trust
Starhill Global REIT
SPH REIT
Mapletree Commercial Trust
Fortune REIT Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust CapitaLand Mall Trust
Ascendas Hospitality Trust
OUE Hospitality Trust
Frasers Hospitality Trust
Far East Hospitality Trust
CDL Hospitality Trust
Ascott Residence Trust
First REIT
Parkway Life
Industrial
Commercial
Retail
Hospitality
Healthcare & Others
Ave: S$3.4b
Ave: S$4.7b
Ave: S$4.4b
Ave: S$3.0b
Ave: S$1.7b
Source: Bloomberg
4
Overview of Ascendas Reit
Largest Singapore Industrial Reit
Ascendas Reit is the largest Singapore industrial REIT by AUM and market capitalisation
Its business space and industrial properties are located across 3 mature and developed markets - Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom (UK)
Total Assets
> S$11 b
Market Capitalisation
> S$9 b
As at 30 June 2019
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 09:56:01 UTC