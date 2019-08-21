Log in
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Investor Presentation-Citi-Reitas-SGX C-Suite Singapore Reits And Sponsors Forum 2019 (22 Aug 2019)

08/21/2019 | 05:58am EDT

ASCENDAS REIT

Citi-REITAS-SGXC-Suite Singapore REITS and Sponsors Forum 2019

Disclaimers

  • This material shall be read in conjunction with Ascendas Reit's financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
  • This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income and occupancy, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support Ascendas Reit's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view on future events.
  • The value of Units in Ascendas Reit ("Units") and the income derived from them, if any, may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors should note that they will have no right to request the Manager to redeem or purchase their Units for so long as the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that unitholders of Ascendas Reit may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of Ascendas Reit is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Ascendas Reit.
  • Any discrepancies between the figures in the tables and charts and the listed amounts and totals thereof are due to rounding.

2

Overview of

Ascendas Reit

ONE@Changi City, Singapore

3

Overview of Ascendas Reit

Largest Singapore Industrial Reit

  • First and largest business space and industrial REIT listed on the Singapore Exchange
  • Largest Singapore Industrial Reit by AUM and Market Capitalisation
  • A constituent of many indices such as MSCI, FTSE, EPRA/NAREIT, Straits Times Index

Assets Under Management (As at 30 Jun 2019)

14,000

8,012

12,056

7,936

9,739

9,769

7,852

11,755

12,000

7,096

7,512

S$m

10,000

4,635

4,572

5,494

8,000

2,265

2,354

2,983

3,287

2,157

2,640

2,055

3,142

3,149

3,224

3,616

1,910

2,272

2,458

2,693

2,973

1,912

6,000

1,261

1,287

1,406

1,514

1,575

1,548

1,695

1,427

4,000

959

810

853

979

517

974

2,000

0

Sabana REIT

Cromwell European Reit

SoilbuildBusiness Space REIT

Cache Logistics

EC World REIT

AIMS AMP Capital REIT

Keppel DC REIT

Ascendas India Trust

LogisticsFrasers & Industrial Trust

ESR REIT

Mapletree Industrial

Mapletree Logistics Trust

Ascendas REIT

Keppel KBS US Reit

Frasers Commercial Trust

Manulife US REIT

OUE Commercial REIT

CapitaCommercial Trust

Suntec REIT

BHG Retail REIT

Dasin Retail Trust

Sassuer REIT

LippoMalls Indo REIT

Starhill Global REIT

CapitaRetail China Trust

Frasers Centrepoint Trust

SPH REIT

MapletreeCommercial Trust

Fortune REIT

MapletreeNorth Asia Commercial…

CapitaLand Mall Trust

Eagle Hospitality Trust

ARA US Hospitality Trust

AscendasHospitality Trust

OUE Hospitality Trust

Frasers Hospitality Trust

Far East Hospitality Trust

CDL Hospitality Trust

Ascott Residence Trust

First REIT

IREIT Global

Keppel REIT

Parkway Life

Industrial

Commercial

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare & Othe

Ave: S$3.4b

Ave: S$4.8b

Ave: S$4.5b

Ave: S$2.4b

Ave: S$1.7b

Source: Bloomberg

4

Overview of Ascendas Reit

Largest Singapore Industrial Reit

  • Ascendas Reit is the largest Singapore industrial REIT by AUM and market capitalisation
  • Its business space and industrial properties are located across 3 mature and developed markets - Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom (UK)

Total Assets

> S$11 b

Market Capitalisation

> S$9 b

As at 30 June 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:57:02 UTC
