Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Payment Of Base Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

The Board of Directors of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited ("Ascendas-FMS") wishes to announce that 1,913,829 units ("Units") in Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") have been issued to Ascendas-FMS, in its capacity as Manager of Ascendas Reit. The Units allotted today at an issue price of S$2.9337 per Unit were for the payment of 20% of the base management fee ("Base Management Fee") for the period from 1 December 2018 to 31 May 2019.
The Base Management Fee is calculated in accordance with the Trust Deed constituting Ascendas Reit (the "Trust Deed") by taking 0.5% per annum of the value of adjusted deposited property1 of Ascendas Reit at the end of each month. The effects arising from the adoption of FRS 116 from 1 April 2019 have been excluded from the computation of the Base Management Fee.
In accordance with the Trust Deed, the Manager may elect from time to time to receive the Base Management Fee wholly in units or wholly in cash or in any combination of both. The Manager has elected to receive 20% of the Base Management Fee in Units and 80% in cash so as to align the interests of the Manager with the interests of the Unitholders of Ascendas Reit.
The issue price of the Units was determined based on the volume weighted average traded price for all trades done on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in the ordinary course of trading on the SGX-ST from 31 May 2019 to 14 June 2019, being the 10 business days immediately preceding the date of issue of Units to Ascendas-FMS.
Following the above issue of Units, the total number of Units in issue is 3,112,755,652 of which Ascendas-FMS's unitholding is 74,372,893 Units or approximately 2.39% of the total Units in issue.
1 Adjusted deposited property is defined as total assets under management less derivative assets and investment properties under development.
