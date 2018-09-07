Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust    AEMN   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AEMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Completes The Acquisition Of No. 1-7 Wayne Goss Drive In Brisbane, Australia For A$30.0 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:32am CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

Ascendas Reit completes the acquisition of

No. 1-7 Wayne Goss Drive in Brisbane, Australia for A$30.0 million

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") (the "Manager" of Ascendas Reit), is pleased to announce that the acquisition of No. 1-7 Wayne Goss Drive in Brisbane, Australia1 (the "Acquisition") has been completed today.

The total investment cost of A$31.0 million (S$31.8 million2) comprises (i) the land and development cost of A$30.0 million3 ("Purchase Consideration") and (ii) transaction costs of approximately A$1.0 million, which includes stamp duty, other transaction costs and the acquisition fee payable to the Manager (being 1% of the Purchase Consideration of A$30.0 million, which amounts to approximately A$0.3 million).

The total investment cost was funded by internal resources and existing debt facilities.

Following this Acquisition, Ascendas Reit will own 98 properties in Singapore, 34 properties in Australia and 12 properties in the United Kingdom.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200201987K)

(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)

Mary Judith de Souza

Company Secretary

7 September 2018

  • 1 For more information, please refer to"3Q FY17/18 Financial Results Presentation"("Presentation") dated 25 January 2018, slide 14.

  • 2 Based on exchange rate of A$1.00: S$1.0258 as at 30 November 2017 (as disclosed in footnote 1 of the Presentation).

  • 3 Includes rental guarantee provided by the Vendor.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units.

The past performance of Ascendas Reit is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Ascendas Reit.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income and occupancy, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

2

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
11:32aASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : REIT Completes The Acquisition Of No. 1-7..
PU
10:07aREPLACE - PLACEMENTS : : Close Of Private Placement Of 178,007,000 New Units In ..
PU
09/06PLACEMENTS : : Close Of Private Placement Of 178,007,000 New Units In Ascendas R..
PU
09/06CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
08/20ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Completion Of Divestment Of No. 41 Changi..
PU
08/18ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704 (31) Of T..
PU
08/16ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Completion Of The Acquisition Of The UK L..
PU
08/10ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of Th..
PU
07/30REPLACE - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND R : : First Quarter Results
PU
07/26ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Acquisition Of Uk Logistics Portfo..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01ASCENDAS REIT : Good Quarter Setting Up For Forward Growth 
06/29ASCENDAS REIT : Australian Expansion Presents Promise 
06/11CAPITACOMMERCIAL : Interesting Commercial S-REIT 
05/30ASCENDAS REIT : Tenant Diversity Provides Stability 
04/26ASCENDAS REIT : Latest Results Show Trust's Steady Growth 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 907 M
EBIT 2019 610 M
Net income 2019 504 M
Debt 2019 3 720 M
Yield 2019 6,14%
P/E ratio 2019 16,09
P/E ratio 2020 15,64
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Capitalization 7 883 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,84  SGD
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.74%5 733
EQUINIX INC-4.76%34 060
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST9.05%25 447
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 279
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.10%16 930
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-2.65%14 353
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.