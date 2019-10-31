Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Reit 2Q Distribution Per Unit Rose 2.3% on Year

By Justina Lee



Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A17U.SG) said Friday that its second-quarter distribution per unit rose 2.3% from a year earlier, helped by higher contributions from its overseas acquisitions.

Its distribution per unit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 3.978 Singapore cents (2.925 U.S. cents) from 3.887 cents a year earlier, the trust said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.

Its net property income rose 12% on year to S$177.9 million while its gross revenue increased 5.3% on year to S$229.6 million, it said.

