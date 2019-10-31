Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AEMN)
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Request For Trading Halt

10/31/2019 | 10:37pm EDT
Announcement Title Request for Trading Halt
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 7:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Request for Trading Halt
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRRLQ4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time of the event With Immediate Effect
Reasons for Trading Halt Pending release of announcements.
DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:36:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 947 M
EBIT 2020 656 M
Net income 2020 504 M
Debt 2020 4 148 M
Yield 2020 5,19%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 9 867 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,07  SGD
Last Close Price 3,17  SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST23.83%7 198
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.76%48 445
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.45%27 010
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION29.74%26 076
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.76%18 316
W. P. CAREY INC.40.89%15 743
