Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Request For Trading Halt
0
10/31/2019 | 10:37pm EDT
Announcement Title
Request for Trading Halt
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 1, 2019 7:33
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Request for Trading Halt
Announcement Reference
SG191101OTHRRLQ4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mary Judith de Souza
Designation
Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time of the event
With Immediate Effect
Reasons for Trading Halt
Pending release of announcements.
