Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Updates To The Composition Of Board And Board Committees Of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited

UPDATES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
OF ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED _____________________________________________________________________________
Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager" or "AFM"), the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") wishes to announce the following updates to the composition of the Board of Directors (the "Board") and the Board Committees of the Manager:
(a) the retirement of Mr Lim Hock San as a Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 6 July 2020. Mr Lim will cease to be the Chairman of the Board and a member of the Investment Committee ("IC");
(b) the appointment of Dr Beh Swan Gin as a Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 6 July 2020; and
(c) the appointment of Dr Beh Swan Gin as Chairman of the Board and a member of the IC with effect from 6 July 2020.
The Board and Management of the Manager would like to record their sincere appreciation to Mr Lim Hock San's outstanding stewardship, dedication and contributions to the Manager and Ascendas Reit during his tenure as a Non-Executive Independent Director.
Following the abovementioned retirement and appointment, the updated composition of AFM's Board and Board Committees with effect from 6 July 2020, will be as follows:
Board of Directors
Dr Beh Swan Gin
Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director
Mr William Tay Wee Leong
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director
Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian
Non-Executive Independent Director
Ms Chong Chiet Ping
Non-Executive Independent Director
Ms Lim Sau Hoong
Non-Executive Independent Director
Mr Wong Yew Meng
Non-Executive Independent Director
Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat
Non-Executive Independent Director
Mr Manohar Khiatani
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Mr Lim Cho Pin Andrew Geoffrey
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Audit and Risk Committee
Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian
Chairman
Ms Chong Chiet Ping
Member
Mr Wong Yew Meng
Member
Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat
Member
Mr Manohar Khiatani
Member
Investment Committee
Mr Manohar Khiatani
Chairman
Dr Beh Swan Gin
Member
Mr William Tay Wee Leong
Member
Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat
Member
Mr Lim Cho Pin Andrew Geoffrey
Member
