Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Updates To The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

UPDATES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

OF ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED ______________________________________________________________________________

1. The Board of Directors of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager" or "AFM"), the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") wishes to announce the following updates to the composition of the Board of Directors (the "Board") and the Board Committees of the Manager:- (a) the retirement of Mr Teo Choon Chye, Marc as an Independent Director of the Manager with effect from 30 September 2018. Mr Teo will concurrently cease to be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee ("ARC") and Investment Committee ("IC"). His retirement is part of the regular Board succession and renewal process which is a policy of the Manager; and

(b) the appointment of Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat as an Independent Director of the Manager, a member of the ARC and IC with effect from 1 October 2018.

2. The Board and Management of the Manager would like to record their sincere appreciation to Mr Teo Choon Chye, Marc, for his invaluable advice and contributions to the Manager and Ascendas Reit during his tenure as an Independent Director.