Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Updates To The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))
UPDATES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
OF ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED ______________________________________________________________________________
1. The Board of Directors of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager" or "AFM"), the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") wishes to announce the following updates to the composition of the Board of Directors (the "Board") and the Board Committees of the Manager:-
(a) the retirement of Mr Teo Choon Chye, Marc as an Independent Director of the Manager with effect from 30 September 2018. Mr Teo will concurrently cease to be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee ("ARC") and Investment Committee ("IC"). His retirement is part of the regular Board succession and renewal process which is a policy of the Manager; and
(b) the appointment of Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat as an Independent Director of the Manager, a member of the ARC and IC with effect from 1 October 2018.
2. The Board and Management of the Manager would like to record their sincere appreciation to Mr Teo Choon Chye, Marc, for his invaluable advice and contributions to the Manager and Ascendas Reit during his tenure as an Independent Director.
3. Following the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Board and Board Committees with effect from 1 October 2018, will be as follows:-
|
Board Members
|
ARC(1)
|
NRC(2)
|
IC(3)
|
Mr Lim Hock San
|
Chairman, Independent Director
|
-
|
C
|
M
|
Mr Miguel Ko
|
Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive Director
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
Mr Manohar Khiatani
|
Non-Executive Director
|
M
|
-
|
M
|
Mr William Tay Wee Leong
|
Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer
|
-
|
-
|
M
|
Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian
|
Independent Director
|
C
|
-
|
-
|
Ms Chong Chiet Ping
|
Independent Director
|
M
|
M
|
-
|
Ms Lim Sau Hoong
|
Independent Director
|
-
|
M
|
-
|
Mr Wong Yew Meng
|
Independent Director
|
M
|
-
|
-
|
Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat
|
Independent Director
|
M
|
-
|
M
Note: C - Chairman of committee; M - member of committee
(1) ARC: Audit and Risk Committee
(2) NRC: Nominating and Remuneration Committee
(3) IC: Investment Committee
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200201987K)
(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary 28 September 2018
Disclaimer
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:26:11 UTC