Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Updates To The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees

09/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

UPDATES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

OF ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED ______________________________________________________________________________

  • 1. The Board of Directors of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager" or "AFM"), the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") wishes to announce the following updates to the composition of the Board of Directors (the "Board") and the Board Committees of the Manager:-

    • (a) the retirement of Mr Teo Choon Chye, Marc as an Independent Director of the Manager with effect from 30 September 2018. Mr Teo will concurrently cease to be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee ("ARC") and Investment Committee ("IC"). His retirement is part of the regular Board succession and renewal process which is a policy of the Manager; and

    • (b) the appointment of Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat as an Independent Director of the Manager, a member of the ARC and IC with effect from 1 October 2018.

  • 2. The Board and Management of the Manager would like to record their sincere appreciation to Mr Teo Choon Chye, Marc, for his invaluable advice and contributions to the Manager and Ascendas Reit during his tenure as an Independent Director.

  • 3. Following the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Board and Board Committees with effect from 1 October 2018, will be as follows:-

Board Members

ARC(1)

NRC(2)

IC(3)

Mr Lim Hock San

Chairman, Independent Director

-

C

M

Mr Miguel Ko

Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive Director

-

M

C

Mr Manohar Khiatani

Non-Executive Director

M

-

M

Mr William Tay Wee Leong

Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer

-

-

M

Mr Chan Pengee, Adrian

Independent Director

C

-

-

Ms Chong Chiet Ping

Independent Director

M

M

-

Ms Lim Sau Hoong

Independent Director

-

M

-

Mr Wong Yew Meng

Independent Director

M

-

-

Mr Daniel Cuthbert Ee Hock Huat

Independent Director

M

-

M

Note: C - Chairman of committee; M - member of committee

  • (1) ARC: Audit and Risk Committee

  • (2) NRC: Nominating and Remuneration Committee

  • (3) IC: Investment Committee

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ASCENDAS FUNDS MANAGEMENT (S) LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200201987K)

(as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust)Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary 28 September 2018

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:26:11 UTC
