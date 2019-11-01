Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust    AEMN   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AEMN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : to Buy Business Parks for $1.22 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:58am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A17U.SG) said Friday that it is buying business parks in the U.S. and Singapore for 1.66 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.22 billion) as it seeks to expand its presence in the technology, financial and medical sectors.

The acquisition would include 28 properties in the U.S. and two in Singapore, Ascendas REIT said in a statement.

The properties are being acquired from CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG).

Ascendas REIT is planning to fund the acquisition through a mix of equity and debt. Under the plan, Ascendas REIT will issue 498.04 million new units through a rights issue to raise S$1.31 billion in gross proceeds. Separately, the company also plans to drawdown on loan facilities, the statement said.

The REIT is planning to sell each unit at S$2.63, which is a 17.0% discount to Thursday's closing price of S$3.17.

With the proposed acquisitions, Ascendas REIT would own a total of 99 properties in Singapore, 35 properties in Australia, 38 properties in the U.K. and 28 properties in the U.S., the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 0.63% 3.17 End-of-day quote.23.83%
CAPITALAND LIMITED 0.56% 3.6 End-of-day quote.15.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
01:32aASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Singapore's Ascendas REIT to buy business..
RE
12:58aASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : to Buy Business Parks for $1.22 Billion
DJ
12:42aEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
12:42aINTERMEDIATE SECURITIES DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
12:42aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Acquisitions Of A Portfolio Of Uni..
PU
10/31ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Request For Trading Halt
PU
10/31ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Reit 2Q Distribution Per Unit Rose 2.3% o..
DJ
10/31CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
10/31FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
10/29ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 947 M
EBIT 2020 656 M
Net income 2020 504 M
Debt 2020 4 148 M
Yield 2020 5,19%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 9 867 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,07  SGD
Last Close Price 3,17  SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST23.83%7 250
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.76%48 445
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.45%27 010
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION29.74%26 076
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.76%18 316
W. P. CAREY INC.40.89%15 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group