The target companies are the holding companies of the business of the Ascendas-Singbridge Group, which manages Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas India Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust.

Under the agreement, Temasek will effectively receive S$6.0 billion, which will be satisfied half in cash and half in new CapitaLand shares, which will be priced at S$3.50 a piece.

