Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore

pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit") will be closed on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 5.00 p.m. (the "Books Closure Date") for the purpose of determining the entitlement of holders of units in Ascendas Reit ("Units" and holders of Units, "Unitholders") to Ascendas Reit's distribution of 7.983 cents per Unit in Ascendas Reit stock counter for the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2019 (the "Distribution") comprising:-

taxable income distribution of 6.931 cents per Unit; and capital distribution of 1.052 cents per Unit.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with Units as at the Books Closure Date will be entitled to the distribution that will be paid on Tuesday, 3 December 2019.

DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES

The distribution will comprise two types of distribution - distribution of taxable income ("Taxable Income Distribution"), and distribution of capital ("Capital Distribution").

The Capital Distribution is treated as a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purpose and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their Units for Singapore income tax purposes.

Tax will be deducted at source from the Taxable Income Distribution in certain circumstances. The following section describes the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from such distribution, which is referred therein as a "distribution".

