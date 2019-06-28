Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of CEO, Australia

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 28, 2019 17:26
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Cessation of CEO, Australia
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190628OTHRE5PZ
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Mary Judith de Souza
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Paul Toussaint
|
Age
|
55
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
01/07/2019
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Due to internal re-organisation, the Appointee will be re-deployed to another entity within the Group. The Appointee would continue to manage Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust's business, operations and assets in Australia via a service agreement to be entered into with Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
30/08/2017
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
6
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|
1
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
CEO, Australia
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Executive. Mr Paul Toussaint's key responsibilities include the overall management of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust's business, operations and assets in Australia.
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
Nil
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
No
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Protus Prime Property Group
CIP Funds Management Pty Ltd
|
Present
|
Ascendas Funds Management (Australia) Pty Ltd