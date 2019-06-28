Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of CEO, Australia

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Announcement Sub Title Cessation of CEO, Australia

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Cessation of CEO, Australia

Name Of Person Paul Toussaint

Age 55

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 01/07/2019

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Due to internal re-organisation, the Appointee will be re-deployed to another entity within the Group. The Appointee would continue to manage Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust's business, operations and assets in Australia via a service agreement to be entered into with Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 30/08/2017

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 6

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 1

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) CEO, Australia

Role and responsibilities Executive. Mr Paul Toussaint's key responsibilities include the overall management of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust's business, operations and assets in Australia.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) Protus Prime Property Group

CIP Funds Management Pty Ltd

