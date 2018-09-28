Log in
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Independent Director

09/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 28, 2018 17:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG180928OTHRCJAS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Retirement of Mr Teo Choon Chye, Marc as Independent Director.
Additional Details
Name Of Person Teo Choon Chye, Marc
Age 57
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 30/09/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Marc Teo has served on the Board of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited ('AFM' ), as Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ('Ascendas Reit'), for a period of 6 years. The retirement is part of the regular Board succession and renewal process.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 18/09/2012
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 5
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 2
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Director of AFM, a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Investment Committee.
Role and responsibilities Non-executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 26,000 units in Ascendas Reit
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Nil

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:26:11 UTC
