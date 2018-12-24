Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Interest Of Substantial Unitholder

12/24/2018 | 11:55pm CET
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Announcement Subtitle Change in Interest of Substantial Unitholder
Securities ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INV TRUST (ASCENDAS)
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 25, 2018 5:22
Submitted By Mary Judith de Souza
Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time Dec 24, 2018 17:00
Description Please refer to the attachment
Additional Details
Person(s) Giving Notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of Receipt of Notice by Listed Issuer Dec 25, 2018

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 22:54:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 913 M
EBIT 2019 612 M
Net income 2019 507 M
Debt 2019 3 959 M
Yield 2019 6,28%
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
P/E ratio 2020 15,61
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Capitalization 8 056 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,81  SGD
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-3.69%5 861
EQUINIX INC-22.71%28 162
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-6.85%21 887
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 941
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.87%18 825
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES-11.68%12 402
