Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Interest Of Substantial Unitholder
12/24/2018 | 11:55pm CET
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Announcement Subtitle
Change in Interest of Substantial Unitholder
Securities
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INV TRUST (ASCENDAS)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 25, 2018 5:22
Submitted By
Mary Judith de Souza
Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time
Dec 24, 2018 17:00
Description
Please refer to the attachment
Additional Details
Person(s) Giving Notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of Receipt of Notice by Listed Issuer
Dec 25, 2018
Disclaimer
Latest news on ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Sales 2019
913 M
EBIT 2019
612 M
Net income 2019
507 M
Debt 2019
3 959 M
Yield 2019
6,28%
P/E ratio 2019
16,10
P/E ratio 2020
15,61
EV / Sales 2019
13,2x
EV / Sales 2020
12,6x
Capitalization
8 056 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
2,81 SGD
Spread / Average Target
8,4%
