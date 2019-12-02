Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Interest Of Substantial Unitholders-Blackrock, Inc & The Pnc Financial Services Group, Inc

8. Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):

BlackRock, Inc. holds a deemed interest because it has indirect control of the entity that holds the direct interest.

9. Relationship between the Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders giving notice in this form:

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. as deemed shareholder through its over 20% ownership of BlackRock, Inc. (which is in turn a deemed shareholder through various BlackRock, Inc. subsidiaries as set out below).

1.BlackRock Advisors, LLC

2.BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 3.BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 4.BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 5.BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.

6.BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 7.BlackRock Fund Managers Ltd 8.BlackRock Life Limited

9.BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 10.BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited 11.BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 12.BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG 13.BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

14.BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 15.BlackRock Fund Advisors 16.BlackRock International Limited 17.BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. 18.BlackRock Japan Co Ltd

19.BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd

20.iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen

10. Attachments (if any):

11. If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:

SGXNet announcement reference of the first notification which was announced on SGXNet ( the "Initial Announcement" ): Date of the Initial Announcement: 15-digit transaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 3 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:

12. Remarks (if any):