Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes(S) In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s)

8.Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):
[You may attach a chart in item 10 to illustrate how the Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder's deemed interest arises]
BlackRock, Inc. holds a deemed interest because it has indirect control of the entity that holds the direct interest.
9.Relationship between the Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders giving notice in this form:
[You may attach a chart in item 10 to show the relationship between the Substantial Shareholders/ Unitholders]
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. as deemed shareholder through its over 20% ownership of BlackRock, Inc. (which is in turn a deemed shareholder through various BlackRock, Inc. subsidiaries as set out below).
1.BlackRock Advisors, LLC
2.BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 3.BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 4.BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 5.BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
6.BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 7.BlackRock Fund Managers Ltd 8.BlackRock Life Limited
9.BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 10.BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited 11.BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 12.BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG 13.BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
14.BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 15.BlackRock Fund Advisors
16.BlackRock Investment Management (Taiwan) Limited 17.BlackRock International Limited
18.BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. 19.BlackRock Japan Co Ltd
20.BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd
21.iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
10.Attachments (if any):
(The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)
11.If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:
(a)SGXNet announcement reference of the firstnotification which was announced on SGXNet (the "Initial Announcement"):
(b)Date of the Initial Announcement:
(c)15-digittransaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 3 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:
12.Remarks (if any):