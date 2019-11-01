Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
11/01/2019 | 12:42am EDT
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 1, 2019 12:13
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG191101XMET273S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mary Judith de Souza
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
(1) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (2) Circular to Unitholders
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
27/11/2019 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date
24/11/2019 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The Star Gallery, Level 3, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617
Attachments
Attachment 2 (Size: 7,050,713 bytes)
Attachment 1 (Size: 36,420 bytes)
Disclaimer
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:41:01 UTC
