Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust    AEMN   SG1M77906915

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AEMN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:42am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 12:13
Status New
Announcement Reference SG191101XMET273S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text (1) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (2) Circular to Unitholders
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 27/11/2019 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date 24/11/2019 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Star Gallery, Level 3, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 7,050,713 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,420 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
01:32aASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Singapore's Ascendas REIT to buy business..
RE
12:58aASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : to Buy Business Parks for $1.22 Billion
DJ
12:42aEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
12:42aINTERMEDIATE SECURITIES DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
12:42aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Acquisitions Of A Portfolio Of Uni..
PU
10/31ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Request For Trading Halt
PU
10/31ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Reit 2Q Distribution Per Unit Rose 2.3% o..
DJ
10/31CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
10/31FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
10/29ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 947 M
EBIT 2020 656 M
Net income 2020 504 M
Debt 2020 4 148 M
Yield 2020 5,19%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 9 867 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,07  SGD
Last Close Price 3,17  SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST23.83%7 250
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.76%48 445
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.45%27 010
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION29.74%26 076
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.76%18 316
W. P. CAREY INC.40.89%15 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group