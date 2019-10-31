Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AEMN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

0
10/31/2019 | 12:57pm EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 0:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRCZHO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) 1) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 2Q FY2019 grew 7.6% y-o-y to S$123.8 million;
2) 2Q FY2019 Financial Results;
3) Presentation Slides - 2Q FY2019 Financial Results; and
4) Supplementary Information.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 191,639 bytes)
  2. Attachment 4 (Size: 487,485 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 3,509,532 bytes)
  4. Attachment 2 (Size: 361,088 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 16:56:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 947 M
EBIT 2020 656 M
Net income 2020 504 M
Debt 2020 4 148 M
Yield 2020 5,19%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 9 867 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,07  SGD
Last Close Price 3,17  SGD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST23.05%7 198
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)62.00%48 445
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.45%27 010
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION29.98%26 076
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES38.03%18 316
W. P. CAREY INC.41.08%15 743
