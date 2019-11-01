Intermediate Securities Distribution :: Mandatory
11/01/2019 | 12:42am EDT
Announcement Title
Intermediate Securities Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 1, 2019 12:16
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG191101RHDI5GET
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mary Judith de Souza
Designation
Company Secretary
Underwritten
Yes
Shareholders' Approval Required?
No
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
No
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
No
1. Rights Issue and Receipt of AIP.pdf
2. Offer Information Statement.pdf
3. Notice of Books Closure Date.pdf
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
(1) Launch of S$1,310 million rights issue (2) Offer Information Statement (3) Notice of Rights Issue Books Closure Date
Dates
Record Date and Time
11/11/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date
08/11/2019
Rights Details
Rights Security ISIN
SG1M77906915
Rights Security Name
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INV TRUST
Security Not Found?
No
Renounceable
Yes
Rights Distribution Pay Date
28/11/2019
Trading Period From
14/11/2019
Trading Period To
22/11/2019
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Underlying
100
Rights Security Distribution Ratio- Rights Security
16
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights)
SGD 2.63
Disbursed Security
ISIN
Name
Security Type
Distribution Ratio- Rights
Distribution Ratio- Disbursed
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Renounceable Conditions
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Allow Over Subscription
Yes
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 194,941 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 131,530 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 6,851,880 bytes)
Disclaimer
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:41:01 UTC
