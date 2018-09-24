Log in
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AEMN)
  Report  
Replace - Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

09/24/2018 | 01:19am CEST
Announcement Title Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 24, 2018 7:11
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG180906CAPDSLE1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 57
Financial Year End 31/03/2019
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/04/2018 TO 17/09/2018
Number of Days 170
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Ascendas Reit's actual distribution of 7.25 cents per Unit for the period from 1 April 2018 to 17 September 2018 comprising :- (1) taxable income distribution of 6.62 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.63 cent per Unit.
Taxation Conditions The Capital Distribution is treated as a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purpose and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their Units for Singapore income tax purposes.
Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 17/09/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date 13/09/2018
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share) SGD 0.0063
Net Rate (per share) SGD 0.0063
Pay Date 17/10/2018
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 92,925 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 111,940 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 23:18:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 908 M
EBIT 2019 611 M
Net income 2019 505 M
Debt 2019 3 720 M
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 15,34
P/E ratio 2020 14,94
EV / Sales 2019 12,9x
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Capitalization 7 958 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,83  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.54%5 835
EQUINIX INC-2.55%35 117
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.16%24 921
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 463
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.05%16 530
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-4.00%14 277
