Replace - Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

Ascendas Reit's actual distribution of 7.25 cents per Unit for the period from 1 April 2018 to 17 September 2018 comprising :- (1) taxable income distribution of 6.62 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.63 cent per Unit.
Taxation Conditions
The Capital Distribution is treated as a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purpose and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their Units for Singapore income tax purposes.
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
17/09/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date
13/09/2018
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type
Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share)
SGD 0.0063
Net Rate (per share)
SGD 0.0063
Pay Date
17/10/2018
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 23:18:03 UTC