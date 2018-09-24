Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
0
09/24/2018 | 01:19am CEST
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 24, 2018 7:10
Status
Replace
Corporate Action Reference
SG180906DVCA5C7A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mary Judith de Souza
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
57
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/03/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0662
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/04/2018 TO 17/09/2018
Number of Days
170
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Ascendas Reit's actual distribution of 7.25 cents per Unit for the period from 1 April 2018 to 17 September 2018 comprising :- (1) taxable income distribution of 6.62 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.63 cent per Unit.
Taxation Conditions
Tax will be deducted at source from the Taxable Income Distribution in certain circumstances.
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
17/09/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date
13/09/2018
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Payment Rate in Net
Taxable
Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0662
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0662
Pay Date
17/10/2018
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 23:18:03 UTC