Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 24, 2018 7:10

Status Replace

Corporate Action Reference SG180906DVCA5C7A

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza

Designation Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable

Value 57

Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim

Financial Year End 31/03/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0662

Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/04/2018 TO 17/09/2018

Number of Days 170

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Ascendas Reit's actual distribution of 7.25 cents per Unit for the period from 1 April 2018 to 17 September 2018 comprising :- (1) taxable income distribution of 6.62 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.63 cent per Unit.

Taxation Conditions Tax will be deducted at source from the Taxable Income Distribution in certain circumstances.

Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement for details.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 17/09/2018 17:00:00

Ex Date 13/09/2018

Dividend Details

Payment Type Payment Rate in Net

Taxable Yes

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0662

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0662

Pay Date 17/10/2018

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate