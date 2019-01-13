Log in
Singapore's CapitaLand to buy real estate group from Temasek for $4.4 billion

01/13/2019 | 08:52pm EST
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's CapitaLand is buying the owner of a clutch of real estate investment trusts from state investor Temasek for about $4.4 billion(3.42 billion pounds), in a deal the developer said will create the largest diversified property group in Asia.

CapitaLand will buy the holding companies of the business of the Ascendas-Singbridge Group, which manages Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas India Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust, for cash and stock.

The deal will create a group with combined total assets under management of more than S$116 billion ($85.81 billion), CapitaLand and Ascendas-Singbridge said in a joint statement on Monday.

Ascendas-Singbridge is mainly a business space provider, including of logistics and business parks as well as data centres.

"Our complementary strengths position us strongly for growth amidst the changing real estate environment in Singapore and internationally," Ng Kee Choe, chairman of the board of CapitaLand, said in the statement.

The target companies have a combined enterprise value of S$10.9 billion.

Under the agreement, Temasek will effectively receive about S$6 billion, half in cash and half in new CapitaLand shares, which will be priced at S$3.50 a piece.

After the deal closes, Temasek's stake in CapitaLand will increase to about 51 percent from about 40.8 percent.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 0.63% 0.8 End-of-day quote.3.23%
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST -0.94% 1.05 End-of-day quote.-2.78%
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 0.37% 2.68 End-of-day quote.4.69%
CAPITALAND LIMITED 0.00% 3.27 End-of-day quote.5.14%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 913 M
EBIT 2019 612 M
Net income 2019 507 M
Debt 2019 3 966 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 16,66
P/E ratio 2020 16,22
EV / Sales 2019 13,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
Capitalization 8 336 M
Chart ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,78  SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wee Leong Tay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Chairman
Lee Sze Koo Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Non-Executive Director
Choon Chye Teo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.69%6 102
EQUINIX INC5.35%28 725
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 530
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-1.38%21 006
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.98%18 575
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES3.76%12 613
