Waiver :: Deferral Of Annual General Meeting

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore

pursuant to a trust deed dated 9 October 2002 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DEFERRAL OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas REIT", and the manager of Ascendas REIT, the "Manager"), refers to the announcement by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 27 February 2020 allowing issuers with a financial year-end of 31 December to hold their annual general meetings ("AGMs") in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY 2019") by 30 June 2020.

In view of the recent tightened safe-distancing measures issued by the Ministry of Health in relation to the COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the Manager had sought SGX-ST's grant of a waiver from Rule 707(1) of the listing manual of SGX-ST, which would allow an extension of time until 30 June 2020 for Ascendas REIT to hold its AGM in respect of FY 2019 (the "AGM Extension", and such waiver from SGX-ST, the "Waiver").

The Manager wishes to announce that the SGX-ST had on 2 April 2020 informed the Manager that the SGX-ST has no objection to granting the Waiver. The Waiver is granted on the basis that Ascendas REIT fulfils the following criteria (the "Criteria"):

Ascendas REIT has a financial year-end of 31 December 2019; and Ascendas REIT has received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, being the relevant regulatory authority, for a waiver which would accommodate the AGM Extension.

In relation to the Waiver (which is subject to the following conditions), the board of directors of the Manager confirms that:

Ascendas REIT has fulfilled the Criteria; the Waiver will not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing Ascendas REIT and its trust deed; and Ascendas REIT's annual report for FY 2019 will be issued to unitholders of Ascendas REIT (" Unitholders ") and the SGX-ST by 15 April 2020.

In light of the Waiver, the Manager wishes to announce that, subject to the COVID-19 situation, the AGM for FY 2019 will be held by 30 June 2020 (the "2020 AGM").