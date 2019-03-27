Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ascendis Pharma A/S    ASND

ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S

(ASND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on April 3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technology to address unmet medical needs, today announced that the company will hold a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to review its 2018 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details

DateWednesday, April 3, 2019
Time4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT
Dial In (U.S.)(844) 290-3904
Dial In (International)(574) 990-1036
Access Code6090229

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors and News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at www.ascendispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent rare disease endocrinology product candidates in clinical development and has established oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. Additionally, Ascendis Pharma has multi-product collaborations with Sanofi in diabetes and Genentech in the field of ophthalmology and continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas for both internal and external development.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Palo Alto, California. 

For more information, please visit www.ascendispharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) our ability to apply our platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, (ii) our expectations regarding our ability to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies and (iii) our product pipeline. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in our TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development of TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and our business generally; delays in the development of TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies and potential commercial sale, if approved; and our ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support our business activities. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, see our current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, which we filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may enter into or make. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group.© March 2019 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Internal contact:     
Scott T. Smith     
Chief Financial Officer 
(650) 352-8389    
ir@ascendispharma.com

Media contact:           
Ami Knoefler           
Head of Global Communications
(650) 739-9952                
ack@ascendispharma.com           

Investor contact:
Patti Bank
Westwicke Partners
(415) 513-1284
patti.bank@westwicke.com

Ascendis_FINAL_LOGO_7.23.15.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
05:01pAscendis Pharma A/S Announces Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Business Up..
GL
03/26ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Results of Study at ENDO 2019 Evaluating Impact ..
AQ
03/25Ascendis Pharma Announces Results of Study at ENDO 2019 Evaluating Impact of ..
GL
03/25ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Phase 3 heiGHt Trial Demonstrated Superior Effic..
AQ
03/24ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Phase 3 heiGHt Trial Demonstrated Superior Effic..
AQ
03/24Ascendis Pharma Announces Phase 3 heiGHt Trial Demonstrated Superior Efficacy..
GL
03/07ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
AQ
03/05Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
GL
03/05ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs
AQ
03/04Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 0,09 M
EBIT 2018 -162 M
Net income 2018 -139 M
Finance 2018 279 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 50 560x
EV / Sales 2019 3 364x
Capitalization 4 880 M
Chart ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Ascendis Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 144 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Møller Mikkelsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Wolff Jensen Chairman, SVP & General Counsel
Neil T. Ringdahl Chief Operating Officer
Scott T. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Harald Rau Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S89.50%5 496
GILEAD SCIENCES2.70%81 939
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.95%48 552
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.60%43 550
GENMAB9.79%10 878
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC11.92%8 988
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.