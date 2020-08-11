Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ascendis Pharma A/S    ASND

ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S

(ASND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ascendis Pharma A/S : Corporate Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Ascendis Pharma A/S

1

Cautionary Note On Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, such as statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including our business strategy, prospective products, availability of funding, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, collaborations, licensing or other arrangements, the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates, the potential market size and size of the potential patient populations for our product candidates, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates, and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions concerning future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully described in our reports filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020 particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation and represents our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise after the date of this presentation.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are or have been under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency or other foreign regulatory authorities. These product candidates are currently limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma Group. ©August 2020

2 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Company Overview

  • Create best-in-class products addressing unmet medical needs by applying TransCon™ technologies to parent drugs with clinical proof-of-concept
  • Endocrinology rare disease
    • TransCon hGH for pediatric GH deficiency: BLA submitted Q2 and MAA planned in Q3 2020
    • TransCon PTH for hypoparathyroidism: Long-term data from open-label extension portion of PaTH Forward Q3
    • TransCon CNP for achondroplasia: Phase 2 ACcomplisH dose escalation and initiate second trial in China1 Q4
    • Build leading market positions for each product with commercial focus on maximizing global reach
    • Partnership with VISEN Pharmaceuticals for endocrinology rare disease products in China
  • Oncology
    • First IND filing or similar expected for TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist in Q4
    • TransCon IL-2β/γ IND filing or similar expected in 2021
  • As of March 31, 2020, pro forma cash and cash equivalents of €1,039 million2

1 Through VISEN Pharmaceuticals

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

3

2 Includes net proceeds from July 2020 follow-on offering

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Ascendis Pharma Global Presence

HEADQUARTERS

Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hellerup, Denmark

AFFILIATE

RESEARCH SITE

Redwood City, California, US

VISEN Pharmaceuticals1

CLINICAL SITE

Berlin, Germany

Shanghai, China

U.S. OFFICE

Palo Alto, California, US

RESEARCH SITE

Heidelberg, Germany

1VISEN Pharmaceuticals (known as Visen) was established in 2018 to develop and commercialize endocrinology rare disease therapies in Greater China. Ascendis

4 Pharma has 50% ownership in the outstanding shares of Visen.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Vision 3x3: Building a Leading BioPharma Company

Our Goal is to Achieve Sustainable Growth through Multiple Approaches

  • Obtain regulatory approval for three independent Endocrinology Rare Disease products
    • TransCon Growth Hormone for pediatric growth hormone deficiency
    • TransCon PTH for adult hypoparathyroidism TransCon CNP for achondroplasia
  • Grow Endocrinology Rare Disease pipeline through

- Global clinical reach

- Pursuing 9 total indications, label optimization, and life cycle management

- New endocrinology products

Establish global commercial presence for our Endocrinology Rare Disease area

Build integrated commercial organization in North America and select European countries Establish global commercial presence through partners with local expertise and infrastructure

  • Advance a high value oncology pipeline with one IND or similar filing each year
  • Create a third independent therapeutic area with a diversified pipeline

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

5

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Diverse Pipeline of Independent Product Candidates

1

Excludes rights granted to VISEN Pharmaceuticals in Greater China

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

2

In phase 3 development for pediatric growth hormone deficiency in Greater China

6

through strategic investment in VISEN Pharmaceuticals

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Transient Conjugation: A Powerful, Flexible Platform

TransCon

Linker

Aromatic

Cyclic Imide

DKP

Carbamate

Bicin

AEG

Pyroglutamate

TransConTransCon

Prodrug: Carrier

3 components

Soluble Carriers

Insoluble Carriers

Parent Drug

Antibodies, Antibody Fragments, Proteins, Peptides and Small Molecules

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

7

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon Technology: Sustained Systemic Release

TransCon

TransCon

Unmodified parent drug

(active)

carrier

linker

Prodrug

(inactive)

Parent

Linker cleavage

drug

dependent upon

(inactive)

pH and

temperature

Receptor

Renal

clearance

Parent drug is transiently bound to a TransCon linker- soluble carrier moiety, which inactivates and shields parent drug from clearance

Following injection, the linker is designed to autocleave at a specific rate to predictably release unmodified parent drug

Designed to distribute released molecule like the parent drug; linker-carrier is cleared renally

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

8

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon Technology: Sustained Localized Release

Unmodified parent drug

(active)

Receptor

Prodrug (inactive)

Renal

clearance

TransCon

TransCon

Parent drug

Linker cleavage

hydrogel carrier

linker

(inactive)

dependent on pH

and temperature

Parent drug is transiently bound to TransCon linker- hydrogel carrier, which inactivates, shields parent drug and prevents clearance

Following injection, the linker is designed to autocleave at a specific rate to predictably release unmodified parent drug

Designed to provide sustained high local drug levels with low systemic exposure; hydrogel degrades into small polymers that are renally cleared

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

9

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Ascendis Algorithm for Product Innovation

Unmet

Clinically

TransCon

Clearly

Established

Large

Validated

Clinical &

Medical

Technology

Differentiated

Addressable

Parent

Regulatory

Need

Suitability

Product

Market

Drug

Pathway

Higher Value,

Lower Risk

Pipeline

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

10

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon Enables Multi-level Patent Protection

Product

Composition

Concepts

of Matter

TransCon

> 150 Issued

Device

Linkers

Patents

  • 300 Patent Applications

Pending

TransCon

Dose

Carriers

Regimen

Process

  • TransCon prodrugs eligible for new composition of matter IP
  • A multi-layered patent strategy is applied to protect our assets

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

11

As of December 31, 2019

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon Growth Hormone:

Once-Weekly

Replacement Therapy

12

Impact of hGH Distribution

TransCon hGH is designed to release growth hormone to achieve the

same distribution in the body as daily growth hormone

BONE

MUSCLE

ADIPOSE TISSUE

Optimal growth achieved

hGH stimulates muscle

hGH directly stimulates the

via direct stimulation of GH

growth via direct stimulation

breakdown of fat

receptors in bone and

of GH receptors in muscle

counteracting the

through IGF-11

and through IGF-11

adipogenic effect of IGF-11

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

13

1 Kaplan SA, Cohen P. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2007;92(12):4529-4535.

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Growth Hormone Supports Overall Endocrine Health

BODY COMPOSITION2,3,4

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE6,7

ULTIMATE HEIGHT

MENTAL HEALTH5

FRACTURES8

ACHIEVEMENT1

Daily hGH addresses all the symptoms of the disease; long-acting growth hormone

products must retain the properties of hGH to adequately address the totality of the disease

Sources: 1. de Boer, H. et al. 1997; 2. Rutherford, O. M. et al. 1991. 3. Colle, M., J. Auzerie.1993. 4. Johannsson, Gudmundur, et al. 1999.

5. Stabler, Brian et al. 1996. 6. Leong, Gary M., Gudmundur Johannsson. 2003. 7. 14 Colao, Annamaria et al. 2002. 8. Bex, M, and R Bouillon. 2003

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) Design

TransCon carrier

TransCon linker

Somatropin

(hGH active)

Receptor

Renal

clearance

Somatropin

Linker cleavage

(hGH; inactive)

dependent upon pH

and temperature

Once-weekly prodrug releases unmodified hGH designed to mimic daily hGH:

  • Tissue distribution
  • Physiological levels
  • Therapeutic effects: efficacy, safety and tolerability

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

15

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Growth Comparable to a Daily hGH in Phase 21,2

20.0

26-week treatment period (N=53)

18.0

16.0

Annualized

14.0

12.0

Height

10.0

Velocity

8.0

11.9

12.9

13.9

11..56

(cm/year,+SD)

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

Dose hGH (mg/kg/week):

0.14

0.21

0.30

0.21

TransCon hGH3

Genotropin®

  1. Intergroup differences not statistically significant
  2. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2017, 102(5): 1673-1682

16 3 Conducted with a bioequivalent version of TransCon hGH

Same weekly dose

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Sustained hGH Exposure Over One Week in Phase 21

18

16

14

TransCon hGH 0.21 mg/kg/week

12

Genotropin 0.21 mg/kg/week

10

hGH Serum

Concentration

8

(ng/mL; Mean +SE)

6

4

2

0

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Days (Week 13)

Maximum hGH concentration comparable between equivalent weekly doses of TransCon hGH and a daily hGH

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

17

1 J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2017, 102(5): 1673-1682

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon hGH Phase 3 Program in Pediatric GHD

N=161

  • Treatment-naïvesubjects

N=146

Extension trial

BLA submitted June 2020

(N=298)

MAA planned Q3 2020

  • Subjects previously treated (n=143) and treatment-naïve (<3 years, n=3)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

18

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Adverse Event Profile of TransCon hGH in the Phase 3 Program1

heiGHt Trial

fliGHt Trial

enliGHten Trial2

TransCon hGH 0.24

Genotropin 0.24

TransCon hGH 0.24

TransCon hGH 0.24

(n=105)

(n=56)

(N=146)

(N=296)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Treatment-emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs)

81 (77)

39 (70)

83 (57)

161 (54)

TEAEs Related to Study Drug

12 (11)

10 (18)

6 (4.1)

10 (3.4)

Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

1 (1.0)

1 (1.8)

1 (0.7)3

5 (1.7)4

SAEs Related to Study Drug

0

0

0

0

TEAEs Leading to Any Action on Study Drug

2 (1.9)

1 (1.8)

2 (1.4)

5 (1.7)

TEAEs Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug

0

0

0

0

TransCon hGH had an adverse event profile comparable to daily hGH

which was consistent across phase 3 trials

1

All doses expressed in mg/kg/week

2

Based on data reported up to September 2019

19

3

One subject reported two SAEs; both considered unrelated to study drug

4

Two subjects reported two SAEs; all considered unrelated to study drug

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Phase 3 heiGHt Trial

Screening

≤6 weeks

VISIT SCHEDULE

161 treatment-naïve children with GHD dosed (2:1 randomization)

TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week)

Week 1

Week 5

Week 13

Week 26

Week 39

Week 52

Genotropin (34 µg/kg/day = 0.24 mg/kg/week)

Long-Term

Extension Trial

Key Inclusion Criteria

  • Prepubertal children with GHD
  • Height SDS ≤-2.0
  • IGF-1SDS ≤-1.0
  • 2 GH stimulation tests (GH ≤10 ng/mL)
  • Bone age ≥6 months behind chronological

Key Endpoints

  • Annualized height velocity (AHV) at 52 weeks (primary endpoint)
  • AHV at earlier time points
  • Change in height SDS over 52 weeks
  • Change in serum IGF-1/IGFBP-3 levels
  • Change in IGF-1 SDS and IGFBP-3 SDS
  • Normalization of IGF-1 SDS
  • hGH and IGF-1 levels over 168 hours at Week 13 (PK/PD subset)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

20

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics

Comparable Between Arms

TransCon hGH

Genotropin

(n=105)

(n=56)

Mean

Mean

Age (years)

8.51

8.48

Male (%)

81.9

82.1

Height SDS

-2.89

-3.00

∆ Average Parental Height SDS

-2.32

-2.55

IGF-1 SDS

-2.08

-1.96

Peak Stimulated GH (ng/mL)

5.89

5.48

BMI (kg/m2)

16.1

16.5

BMI SDS

-0.32

-0.14

Bone Age (years)

5.84

5.98

Bone Age-to-Chronologic Age (BA/CA)

0.69

0.70

Caucasian (%)

95.2

92.9

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

21

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon hGH Demonstrated Non-inferiority and Superiority in Primary Endpoint of AHV at Week 52

TransCon hGH

Genotropin

Estimate of Treatment

0.24 mg/kg/week

0.24 mg/kg/week

P-value

Difference

(n=105)

(n=56)

LS Mean AHV at Week 52 (cm/year)

11.2

10.3

0.86

0.0088

Standard Error

0.23

0.30

0.33

95% Confidence Interval (cm/year)

10.71 - 11.62

9.73 - 10.89

0.22 - 1.50

Favors Genotropin

Favors TransCon hGH

NI Margin

Non-inferior and superior

Actual trial result

Non-inferior but not superior

Non-inferior and inferior

-2.0 cm/year

0 cm/year

Treatment difference (TransCon hGH - Genotropin)

22 ANCOVA model was applied after missing data were imputed by multiple imputation method.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Change in Height SDS Over 52 Weeks for Equivalent Doses of TransCon hGH and Daily Genotropin Demonstrated an Increasing Difference

1.2

Weekly TransCon hGH 0.24 mg hGH/kg/week

*

1

Height SDS

0.8

0.6

Change from

Baseline

(LS mean ±SE)

0.4

0.2

*

*

Daily hGH

0.24 mg hGH/kg/week

0

0

13

26

39

52

Weeks

Statistically significant difference between TransCon hGH and Genotropin from week 26

23 ANCOVA model. * Denotes statistical significance.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Treatment Difference in AHV Favored TransCon hGH Across All Subgroups at Week 52

TransCon hGH

Genotropin

(n=105)

(n=56)

Age

Favors Genotropin Favors TransCon hGH

< 6 years

24%

25%

6 years

76%

75%

Sex

Male

82%

82%

Female

18%

18%

Baseline GH-Stimulation

5ng/mL

35%

38%

> 5 ng/mL

65%

63%

Etiology and Extent of GHD

Isolated Idiopathic

65%

66%

Isolated Organic

18%

16%

Multiple Pituitary Hormone Deficiency

17%

18%

Overall

Treatment Difference (TransCon hGH - Genotropin)

cm/year

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

24

ANCOVA Model

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

AHV Poor Responders: Post-hoc Analysis

Poor responders defined as AHV <8.0 cm/year1

TransCon hGH

Genotropin

At Week 522

(n=104)

(n=55)

n (%)

n (%)

Responder

100 (96.2)

49 (89.1)

Poor Responder

4 (3.8)

6 (10.9)

Incidence of poor responders ~3x lower in TransCon hGH arm

compared to daily Genotropin arm

1 Bakker et. al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 93: 352-357, 2008

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

25

2 Excludes one subject per group with missing Week 52 data (98.8% subjects completed study)

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

IGF-1 Profile in PK/PD Subset During Week 13

Mean IGF-1

SDS (±SE)

TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week)

3.0

(n=11)

2.0

13th Dose

1.0

0.0

-1.0

-2.0

-3.0

0

3

4

5

6

Baseline

1

2

7

Days (Week 13)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

26

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

AHV Paralleled Average IGF-1

IGF-1 SDS

4

3

2

1

0

Model-derived Average IGF-1 SDS

AHV* (cm/year)

P-value=0.0088

LS Mean

-1

-2

-3-4

-5

AHV

(±SE)

11.2

10.3

Baseline Week 13 Week 26 Week 39 Week 52

TransCon Genotropin

hGH

TransCon hGH preserved the balance between direct and indirect effects of daily hGH

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

27

*ANCOVA model

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Stable Glycemic Parameters

TransCon hGH

Baseline

Week 5

Week 13

Week 26

Week 39

Week 52

HbA1c (%), mean

5.1

5.0

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Genotropin

Baseline

Week 5

Week 13

Week 26

Week 39

Week 52

HbA1c (%), mean

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Fasting glucose normal range 70 - 105 mg/dL

  • Glycemic parameters were stable and within the normal range
  • 2 subjects with high HbA1c (both 6.2%) at baseline remained stable throughout the trial

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

28

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Low Incidence of Anti-hGH Binding Antibodies

TransCon hGH

Genotropin

Anti-hGH Binding Antibodies

n=105

n=56

n (%)

n (%)

Treatment-emergent positive

7 (6.7)

2 (3.6)

Transient, non-neutralizing

7 (6.7)

2 (3.6)

0

0

Persistent1

Neutralizing

0

0

1 Persistent is defined as ≥16 weeks between the first and last positive post-baseline

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

29

sample.

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Similar Change in Bone Age Over 52 Weeks

TransCon hGH

Genotropin

Bone Age

(n=105)

(n=56)

Mean Years

Mean Years

TransCon hGH

Baseline

5.84

5.98

demonstrated superior

height velocity, while

Week 52

7.16

7.35

advancing bone age at the

same rate as Genotropin

Change from Baseline

1.36

1.35

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

30

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

BMI SDS of heiGHt Subjects Over 78 Weeks

Mean (SD) BMI SDS

Group A

Group B

(TransCon hGH/TransCon hGH)

(Genotropin/TransCon hGH)

Baseline

n=105

n=56

-0.32 (0.9)

-0.14 (1.1)

n=104

n=55

Week 52

-0.03 (0.8)

-0.40 (1.0)

Week 78

n=100

n=54

0.05 (0.8)

0.09 (0.9)

Mean BMI SDS remained near 0 over 78 weeks

Group A received TransCon hGH in both heiGHt and enliGHten; Group B received

31 Genotropin in heiGHt and TransCon hGH in enliGHten

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

heiGHt Trial Summary

  • Treatment with TransCon hGH showed superiority over Genotropin in AHV at 52 weeks
  • Treatment difference in height reached statistical significance at Week 26 and onwards
  • Difference in AHV paralleled the difference in average IGF-1 SDS
  • Bone age advanced at the same rate for TransCon hGH and Genotropin
  • Mean BMI SDS remained near zero
  • Safety results of TransCon hGH were comparable to Genotropin
  • Similar local injection site tolerability observed between treatment arms
  • Comparable, low incidence of anti-hGH binding antibodies and no neutralizing antibodies

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

32

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Phase 3 fliGHt Trial Design

146 children with GHD (143 treatment-experienced)

Up to 4 Weeks

SCHEDULE

(±1 Week)

Screening

Week 1

Week 4*

VISIT

* Visit for <3 year olds only

Primary Objective

TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week)

Week 13

Week 26

(±1 Week)

(±1 Week)

Long-Term

Extension Trial

Key Endpoints1

  • To assess the safety and tolerability of weekly TransCon hGH in children with GHD

Key Inclusion Criteria

  • Investigator-determinedGHD with supporting biochemical and auxologic criteria
  • Age 6 months - 17 years old
    • Tanner stage <5
    • Open epiphyses
    • Treated with commercially-available daily hGH therapy ≥0.20 mg/kg/week for 13 - 130 weeks
    • Children <3 years could have been treatment-naïve
  • Adverse events
  • Injection site reactions
  • Incidence of anti-hGH antibodies
  • Annualized height velocity (AHV)
  • Change in height SDS
  • Proportion of subjects with IGF-1 SDS (0.0 to +2.0)
  • PK/PD in subjects <3 years
  • Preference and satisfaction with TransCon hGH

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

33

1 Primary outcome measure was safety and tolerability of TransCon hGH over 26 weeks

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

fliGHt Baseline Demographics

Baseline Mean

(N=146)

Male (%)

75.3

Age (years)

10.6

Age Range (years)

1 to 17

Height SDS

-1.42

BMI (kg/m2)

17.5

∆ Average Parental Height SDS

-1.14

IGF-1 SDS

+0.9

IGF-1 SDS Range

-1.9 to +4.0

Caucasian (%)

84.9

Recruited in North America (%)

95.2

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

34

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Previous Daily hGH Use

Baseline

(N=146)

Daily hGH Dose Prior to Trial (mg/kg/week), mean (range)

0.29 (0.13 - 0.49)

Treatment-Experienced, n (%)

143 (97.9%)

<6 Months

40

(27.4%)

≥6 to <12 Months

32

(21.9%)

≥12 to <18 Months

28

(19.2%)

≥18 Months

43

(29.5%)

Treatment-Naïve, n (%)

3

(2.1%)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

35

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Summary of Adverse Events

TransCon hGH

(N=146)

n (%)

Any Treatment Emergent Adverse Event (TEAE)a

83 (56.8)

Pyrexia

17 (11.6)

Nasopharyngitis

14 (9.6)

Upper respiratory tract infection

14 (9.6)

Headache

12 (8.2)

Oropharyngeal pain

8 (5.5)

TEAEs Related to Study Drug

6 (4.1)

Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

1 (0.7)

SAEs Related to Study Drug

0

TEAEs Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug

0

  • Safety in children <3 years old was consistent with the overall trial population and the known profile of daily hGH
  • Low-titernon-neutralizinganti-hGH binding antibodies were detected in 2.8% of subjects
  • No injection-site reactions were reported as AEs

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

36

aSpecific TEAEs reported by ≥5% of subjects

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean AHV at Week 26 by Subgroups

AHV at Week 26 (cm/year)

TransCon hGH

(N=146)

Arithmetic Mean

Age

<3 years

16.2

≥3 and <6 years

10.0

≥6 and <11 for girls; ≥6 and <12 for boys

8.2

≥11 for girls; ≥12 for boys

9.0

Gender

Male

9.0

Female

9.1

Peak Stimulated GH

≤5 ng/mL

9.6

>5 ng/mL

8.6

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

37

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Treatment Advantage Maintained Beyond First Year in Subjects Initially Treated with TransCon hGH

heiGHt Trial subjects rolled

over into enliGHten Trial

(long-term extension)

heiGHt subjects treated for

1.5 years with TransCon hGH

Height SDS

demonstrated:

Superior growth after 52

Change from

Baseline

weeks compared to

c

Genotropin1

LS Mean (+SE)

Superior growth continued

in the enliGHten

extension trial

1 Based on results from phase 3 heiGHt Trial on the primary endpoint of AHV at 52 weeks *Treatment difference resulted in a nominal p-value <0.05

38 ANCOVA model

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Linear Relationship Between Dose and IGF-1 Response Demonstrated in Clinical Program

Average IGF-1 SDS vs TransCon hGH Dose

1.0

TransCon 0.30

0.8

0.6

0.4

TransCon 0.24

Phase 3 dose

Average

0.2

IGF-1 SDS

0.0

TransCon 0.21

at Steady

Phase 3 heiGHt Trial (n=105)

State1,2

-0.2

-0.4

Phase 2 (n=12-14/dose)3

TransCon 0.14

-0.6

-0.8

-1.0

0.10

0.15

0.20

0.25

0.30

TransCon hGH Dose (mg/kg/wk)

TransCon hGH

data support

predictable

dose titration

1

Average IGF-1 at Week 13 was used given availability of measured data over one week for the phase 2 trial

2

Average IGF-1 during Week 13 for phase 3 heiGHt Trial TransCon hGH subjects is model-derived average

39

3 Conducted with an earlier bioequivalent version of TransCon hGH

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Relationship Between Average IGF-1 SDS and Height SDS from Phase 2 and Phase 3 Trials

Height SDS

Change

from

Baseline at

Week 26

TransCon hGH subjects from

Published two-year data from controlled trial

phase 2 and phase 3 trials combined

with daily hGH in the U.S. (N=172)3

2.0

Genotropin (n=69)

TransCon hGH (n=140)

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0 -0.5

-2

0

2

4

6

Average IGF-1 SDS Change from Baseline at Week 13 1,2

Similar slopes for Genotropin and TransCon hGH suggest:

  • Similar relationship of height SDS and average IGF-1 SDS
  • Preservation of the biological balance between direct hGH and IGF-1 effects
  1. Average IGF-1 at week 13 was used given availability of measured data over one week for the phase 2 trial
  2. Average IGF-1 during week 13 for phase 3 heiGHt Trial TransCon hGH subjects is model-derived average 40 3 Cohen et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2007, 92(7): 2480-2486

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Key Learnings from TransCon hGH Clinical Trials

  • TransCon hGH demonstrated a safety profile comparable to that of a daily hGH
  • TransCon hGH demonstrated superior height velocity1 compared to a daily hGH through a PK profile of released hGH that may be more efficiently utilized by target tissues
    - Treatment advantage maintained beyond first year
  • TransCon hGH showed predictable linear response to dose titrations
  • TransCon hGH data suggests maintenance of the same mode of action as daily hGH and preservation of the biological balance between direct hGH and IGF-1 effects in target tissues
  • TransCon hGH demonstrated consistent safety and efficacy profile following switch from daily hGH in both fliGHt and enliGHten trials

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

41

1 Based on results from phase 3 heiGHt Trial on the primary endpoint of AHV at 52 weeks

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Auto-Injector Designed to Improve Adherence

Key Features to Enhance Patient Experience

  • Room temperature storage
  • Small needle, comparable to daily hGH (31G, 4mm)
  • Single low-volume (<0.60mL) injection for patients ≤60kg
  • Simple operation
  • No waste due to empty-all design
  • Device lifespan at least 4 years
  • Enables flexible titration
  • Bluetooth® connectivity planned for automatic data capture
  • Development of integrated connectivity platform underway

>160 subjects are using Auto-Injector and dual-chamber

cartridges (DCCs) in extension trial

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

42

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon hGH: Raising the Bar

  • Phase 3 heiGHt Trial demonstrated superior height velocity of TransCon hGH in pediatric GHD, with comparable safety and tolerability to a daily hGH
  • Received orphan designation for TransCon hGH in US and Europe for GHD
  • In pediatric GHD, submitted BLA in June 2020 and MAA submission planned Q3 2020
    • PIP approved for children from 6 months to less than 18 years
  • User-friendlyAuto-Injector part of initial BLA/MAA submissions
  • Create further growth:
    • China: Pediatric GHD phase 3 ongoing*
    • Japan: Pediatric phase 3 expected to be initiated Q4 2020
    • Global label expansion: Submitted IND amendment to initiate adult GHD phase 3 in Q1 2020
  • Commercial leadership team in place, commercial manufacturing ongoing
  • Multiple independent patent filings to provide additional potential protection into 2039

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

43

* Conducted by VISEN Pharmaceuticals

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon PTH:

PTH Replacement Therapy for Hypoparathyroidism

44

Hypoparathyroidism

Short-term Symptoms1

Hypocalcemia

Paresthesias, muscle cramps, tetany, laryngospasm, seizures, coma

Brain fog

Anxiety due to "fear of crash"

Hypercalcemia

Nocturia, polyuria, constipation, muscle weakness, coma

Patient Burden2,3

76%

Either unable to work or report

significant interference with work due to HP symptoms

79%

Require hospitalizations or emergency department visits

85%

Report inability to perform

household activities

Long-termComplications4-6

4-fold

Increased risk of renal disease (nephrocalcinosis, nephrosclerosis, kidney stones & renal insufficiency)

2-fold

Increased risk of depression or bipolar disorder

4-fold5

Increased risk of seizures

1 Nature Reviews 2017, 3: 17055 2Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience Research.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

3Endo Pract. 2014, 20(7);671-679. 4 J Bone Miner Res 2013, 28: 2570-2576; 5J Clin Endocrinol

45

Metab 2012, 97(12): 4507-4514.6J Bone Miner Res 2013, 28: 2277-2285.

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Voices of Hypopara Survey:

Managing Calcium Levels Remains a Key Challenge

About the Survey

146 patients with hypopara participated in the survey

89%

were women and the average

age was 51 years

60%

have lived with hypopara for 5

years or longer

Participants Across the U.S. (N=146)

  • Despite frequent adjustment of medication:
    • 69% had a 'calcium crash' at least once in the past year
    • 43% reported calcium crashes weekly or monthly, and 4% daily
    • Approximately 42% visited an ER and/or urgent care facility in the last year
      • Half of these visited two to four times, and another 18% visited the ER and/or urgent care even more

46

Results reported on World Hypopara Day 2020 by U.S. HypoPARAthyroidism Association,

used with permission

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Majority of Patients Remain Unsatisfied with Current Management and Care for HP1

71% of Patients

Reported Difficulty2

in Managing HP

64% of Patients Reported Difficulty to Find Physicians with Sufficient HP Knowledge

  • If my calcium level is good, then I might only have paresthesia four or five times a week. If I'm going through a really rough patch...then it will happen daily, several times a day. That's one of the things that can be very frustrating with this disease…it's so poorly controlled.
  • I find that doctors don't know much about this and...I have to educate them. I ordered these booklets from the hypoparathyroidism organization…The endocrinologist that I see he does have some patients that have hypoparathyroidism, but it's not the majority of his practice.

1

Poster presented at ISPOR 2019 and 2019 Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience

Research.

47

2

Defined as somewhat, a lot, or extremely difficult to manage their HP.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Vast Majority of Patients Unable to Work or Less Productive Due to HP Symptoms1

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

Work-Related Impacts

% of patients (n=42)

76%

No longer able to work due to HP symptoms

Interference

with work

productivity

Impact on ability to work

  • Among those currently employed, 90% reported their HP symptoms interfered with work productivity, most often due to:
    • Ability to perform cognitive tasks
    • Absenteeism
    • Interference with ability to perform physical tasks
  • 45% of patients experienced the economic impacts of a loss of income due to hypoparathyroidism

1 Poster presented at ISPOR 2019 and 2019 Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience 48 Research.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Significant Patient Population

Estimated Prevalence: ~200k in these 4 regions

USA

~70k-112k

EuropeJapan

~86k-223k~25k-32k

South

Korea

~12k-13k

  • 2013, Powers et. al., Prevalence and Incidence of Hypoparathyroidism in the United States Using a Large Claims Database, JBMR
  • 2011, Clarke et. al., Co-morbid Medical Conditions Associated with Prevalent Hypoparathyroidism:
    A Population-Based Study
  • 2013, Underbjerg et. al., Cardiovascular and Renal Complications to Postsurgical Hypoparathyroidism: A Danish Nationwide Controlled Historic Follow-up Study
  • 2015, The Epidemiology of Nonsurgical Hypoparathyroidism in Denmark: A Nationwide Case Finding Study
  • 2016, Astor et. al., Epidemiology and Health-Related Quality of Life in Hypoparathyroidism in Norway
  • 2017. Shishiba et. al., Prevalence of postsurgical hypoparathyroidism in Japan: Estimated from the data of multiple institutes.
  • 1999. Nakamura et. al., Prevalence of Idiopathic Hypoparathyroidism and Pseudohypoparathyroidism in Japan
  • Ascendis market research
  • S. Korean ICD-10 codes
  • Ascendis market research

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

49

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Constant Normal Level of PTH is Optimal - FDA Perspective1,2

Continuous infusion of PTH demonstrated3,4:

  • Normalization of serum calcium and phosphate
  • Complete removal of current standard of care (vitamin D and calcium supplements)
  • Normalization of urinary calcium

1 FDA presentation: Natpara Advisory Committee, September 12, 2014; 2 Khurana M, et al. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2019 105(3):710. 3 Winer K ,et al. J Clin Endo Metab 2012

50 97(2);391-399;4 Winer K, et al. J Pediatr 2014 165(3);556-563.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon PTH Design

TransCon

TransCon linker

PTH

carrier

(active)

Receptor

Renal

clearance

PTH

Linker cleavage

(inactive)

dependent upon pH

and temperature

  • TransCon PTH is a sustained-release prodrug designed to provide stable PTH levels in the physiological range for 24 hours/day1
  • TransCon PTH designed to normalize blood and urinary calcium levels, serum phosphate and bone turnover1

51 Karpf DB, et al. J Bone Miner Res. 2020; x:1-11.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Phase 1: PK Data Support Infusion-like Profile over 24 Hours

PTH Exposure After 10th Daily Dose of TransCon PTH

Normal PTH levels2,3

16

12

Free PTH1

(pg/mL)

8

(Mean ± SE)

LLN for PTH(1-34)

4

(normal range = 4-

26 pg/mL) based

on 40% of the MW

of PTH(1-84)

0

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

Hours During Day 10

12 μg PTH/day

16 μg PTH/day

20 μg PTH/day

24 μg PTH/day

TransCon PTH daily dosing provided a flat infusion-like profile of released PTH at day 10

1 PTH measured as Free PTH(1-34) and Free PTH(1-33);2 FDA presentation: Natpara Advisory Committee, September 12, 2014; 3 Ghada E, et al. J of Clin Endo. 1997; 82:281-286. Analyses from TransCon PTH Phase 1 trial; data not shown for doses <12 µg/day, as levels of Free PTH are BLQ; Poster presented at ECTS 2019

52

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon PTH Phase 2 Trial Design

Screening

≤4 weeks

RANDOMIZATION

59 adult subjects with HP currently receiving standard

of care (active vitamin D + calcium)

Blinded Treatment (4 weeks)

Open-Label Extension

TransCon PTH 18 µg/day

SUBJECTS

SoC Optimization

Stable Dosing

TransCon PTH 15 µg/day

TransCon PTH Titration &

TransCon PTH 21 µg/day

ALL

Placebo

TransCon PTH Individual Dosing (6 - 30 µg/day)

Primary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks)

Proportion of subjects with:

  • Normal serum calcium; and
  • Normal FeCa (or at least 50% decrease from baseline); and
  • Off active vitamin D; and
  • Taking ≤1,000 mg/day calcium

Key Secondary Endpoints (4 weeks)

  • Primary composite and taking ≤500 mg/day calcium

Additional Endpoints ≥4 weeks

  • PRO* measures (HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP)
  • Nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, vascular calcification, ER/urgent care visits and hospitalizations
  • BMD and TBS by DXA, bone turnover markers, 24-hour urine calcium excretion (in extension only)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

53

* PRO = patient-reported outcome

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period

  • PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP
    • TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms
    • Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks
    • TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium
    • TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion
    • TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product
  • All doses of TransCon PTH were well tolerated
    • No serious or severe adverse events observed at any point
    • No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug
    • Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
  • No drop-outs in blinded period

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

54

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

PaTH Forward Trial Profile

59 Randomized Subjects

14 Assigned to PTH 15 µg/day

15 Assigned to PTH 18 µg/day

15 Assigned to PTH 21 µg/day

15 Assigned to Placebo

14 Completed Treatment

15 Completed Treatment

15 Completed Treatment

15 Completed Treatment

14 Included in FAS

15

Included in FAS

15

Included in FAS

15 Included in FAS

2 Excluded*

14 Included

14 Included

15 Included

15 Included

15 Included

15 Included

15 Included

13 Included

in SAS

in PP set

in SAS

in PP set

in SAS

in PP set

in SAS

in PP set

  • Full Analysis Set (FAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
  • Per Protocol (PP): Subjects from FAS who met inclusion/exclusion criteria and completed full double-blind trial period
  • Safety Analysis Set (SAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
  • Two subjects were excluded because they received < 0.25 µg BID of 55 calcitriol (active vitamin D)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Age (years) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

47 (13)

47 (11)

54 (11)

49 (12)

50 (13)

Age Group (years) - n (%)

< 30

1 (7.1)

1 (6.7)

0

2 (4.5)

1 (7.7)

≥ 30 - < 65

11 (79)

14 (93)

13 (87)

38 (86)

11 (85)

≥ 65

2 (14)

0

2 (13)

4 (9.1)

1 (7.7)

Sex at Birth n (%)

Female

12 (86)

12 (80)

12 (80)

36 (82)

10 (77)

Body Mass Index (kg/m2) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

27 (5.7)

29 (3.1)

26 (4.6)

27 (4.6)

28 (3.8)

Menopausal Status - n (%)

12

12

12

36

10

Postmenopausal

4 (33)

4 (33)

5 (42)

13 (36)

3 (30)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

56

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21

Total

Placebo

µg/day

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=15)

(N=44)

Race - n (%)

American Indian or Alaska Native

0

0

0

0

0

Asian

0

0

2 (13)

2 (4.5)

0

Black or African American

0

0

0

0

0

Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander

0

0

0

0

0

White

14 (100)

12 (80)

13 (87)

39 (89)

13 (100)

Unknown

0

0

0

0

0

Other

0

3 (20)

0

3 (6.8)

0

Geographic Region - n (%)

North America

7 (50)

12 (80)

10 (67)

29 (66)

7 (54)

Europe

7 (50)

3 (20)

5 (33)

15 (34)

6 (46)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

57

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

HP Disease Characteristics and History - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Cause of Hypoparathyroidism (HP)

Acquired from neck surgery

10 (71)

12 (80)

12 (80)

34 (77)

11 (85)

Autoimmune disease

1 (7.1)

0

0

1 (2.3)

0

Idiopathic disease

3 (21)

3 (20)

3 (20)

9 (20)

2 (15)

Duration of HP (Years) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean

12

9.3

12

11

13

Min, Max

1, 39

2, 29

3, 25

1, 39

3, 30

Renal Insufficiency History

1 (7.1)

3 (20)

1 (6.7)

5 (11)

0

Kidney Stones History

2 (14)

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

4 (9.1)

4 (31)

Ectopic Calcifications History

0

0

1 (6.7)

1 (2.3)

0

Vascular Calcifications History

0

0

0

0

0

Brain Calcification History

0

0

0

0

0

Cataract History

0

0

0

0

0

Seizure History

1 (7.1)

0

0

1 (2.3)

1 (7.7)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

58

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Baseline HP Supplements - PP

HP Supplements at Baseline collected by

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

Subjects

eDiary/ Total Daily Dose (TDD)

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Calcium /TDD (mg) (n)

14

14

15

43

13

Mean

1643

2395

2334

2129

1636

Min, Max

500, 4000

900, 8000

500, 4500

500, 8000

800, 3200

Calcium Category, n (%)

≤ 2000 mg TDD

11 (79)

9 (60)

6 (40)

26 (59)

9 (69)

> 2000 mg TDD

3 (21)

5 (33)

9 (60)

17 (39)

4 (31)

Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n)

10

11

13

34

8

Mean

1.025

0.750

0.750

0.831

0.719

Min, Max

0.50, 3.00

0.50, 1.25

0.50, 2.00

0.50, 3.00

0.50, 1.00

Alfacalcidol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n)

4

3

2

9

4

Mean

2.75

2.00

2.00

2.33

2.50

Min, Max

2.0, 4.0

1.0, 3.0

1.0, 3.0

1.0, 4.0

1.0, 4.0

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

59

2 subjects did not have eDiary information confirmed by prescription information

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Baseline of Spot FECa & Albumin-Adjusted sCa - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

Lab Summary at Baseline

Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Albumin-Adjusted sCa (mg/dL) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

8.6 (0.49)

9.1 (1.3)

8.7 (0.62)

8.8 (0.91)

8.9 (0.39)

Spot AM FECa (%) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

2.5 (1.4)

3.3 (1.5)

2.4(1.2)

2.8 (1.4)

2.3 (0.76)

Spot AM FECa normal (≤ 2%) at

7 (50%)

4 (27%)

8 (53%)

19 (43%)

5 (39%)

baseline

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

60

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Summary - SAS

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=44)

(N=15)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

TEAEs

6 (43)

3 (20)

8 (53)

17 (39)

5 (33)

Serious TEAE

0

0

0

0

0

Severity*

Severe TEAE

0

0

0

0

0

Moderate TEAE

1 (7.1)

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

3 (6.8)

3 (20)

Mild TEAE

5 (36)

2 (13)

7 (47)

14 (32)

2 (13)

Related TEAE

3 (21)

1 (6.7)

5 (33)

9 (20)

1 (6.7)

Serious Related TEAE

0

0

0

0

0

TEAE Related to Hyper- or Hypocalcaemia Leading to

0

0

0

0

0

ER/Urgent Care Visit and/or Hospitalization

TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug

0

0

0

0

0

TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Trial

0

0

0

0

0

TEAE Leading to Death

0

0

0

0

0

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

61

* Subjects are counted only in the highest severity category

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events of Interest - SAS

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

Preferred Term

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=44)

(N=15)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

TEAEs

6 (43)

3 (20)

8 (53)

17 (39)

5 (33)

Headache

3 (21)

1 (6.7)

2 (13)

6 (14)

0

Nausea

2 (14)

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

4 (9.1)

1 (6.7)

Fatigue

0

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Injection site haemorrhage

1 (7.1)

0

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Injection site pain

1 (7.1)

0

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Thirst

0

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Urinary tract infection

1 (7.1)

0

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Hypertension

1 (7.1)

1 (6.7)

0

2 (4.5)

0

Hypercalcaemia

0

0

2 (13)

2 (4.5)

0

Hypocalcaemia

0

0

0

0

1 (6.7)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

62

Includes ≥ 2 subjects in the PTH group or hyper- or hypocalcaemia

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

PaTH Forward 4-Week Fixed Dose Safety Summary

  • All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
  • No drop-outs during 4-week blinded period
  • No serious or severe TEAEs were reported
  • No TEAEs leading to discontinuation of study drug
  • Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
  • TEAEs in TransCon arms reflect known PTH pharmacology
  • Injections were well-tolerated using pen injector planned for commercial presentation

Titration algorithm to eliminate standard of care demonstrated no hypocalcaemic AEs

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

63

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Elimination of Standard of Care - PP

PTH 15

PTH 18

PTH 21

Total

Number of Subjects Meeting Each

PTH

Placebo

µg/day

µg/day

µg/day

Component

Subjects

(N=13)

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=44)

Not taking active vitamin D supplements

14 (100%)

14 (93%)

15

(100%)

43 (98%)

4 (31%)

Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium

13 (93%)

13 (87%)

15

(100%)

41 (93%)

6 (46%)

supplements

Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium

12 (86%)

9 (60%)

15

(100%)

36 (82%)

2 (15%)

supplements

Taking 0 mg/day of calcium supplements

7 (50%)

7 (47%)

8

(53%)

22 (50%)

0

Not taking active vitamin D and 0 mg/day

7 (50%)

7 (47%)

8

(53%)

22 (50%)

0

of calcium supplements

Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500

12 (86%)

9 (60%)

15

(100%)

36 (82%)

2 (15%)

mg/day of calcium supplements

100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and 82% of all subjects across all TransCon PTH

dosage arms were able to eliminate standard of care*

* Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

64

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Active Vitamin D Dose by Visit - PP

2.0

Mean 1.5

Active

Vitamin D

Dose 1.0

± SE (µg/day) 0.5

0.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH enabled discontinuation of active vitamin D at week 2

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

65

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Calcium Supplement Dose by Visit - PP

Mean

Calcium

Dose

  • SE
    (mg/day)

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH enabled continuous calcium supplement reduction over 4-week study period

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

66

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Serum Calcium and Spot FECa by Visit - PP

Mean Serum Calcium

10.0

Mean 9.5 Calcium Corrected 9.0 for Albumin

± SE (mg/dL) 8.5

8.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

Mean Spot FECa

4.0

Mean

Fractional 3.0

Excretion

of Calcium

± SE 2.0

(%)

1.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH subjects exhibited reduced FECa, despite increased serum calcium;

For placebo subjects, FECa followed serum calcium levels

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

67

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon PTH Increased Number of FECa Responders - PP

80

Week 4

70

Week 4

60

Week 4

Baseline

Baseline

% of Subjects

50

Baseline Week 4

40

with Normal

AM FECa

30

Baseline

20

10

0

TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH

Placebo

15µg/day

18µg/day

21µg/day

By week 4 of treatment, TransCon PTH had normalized an

additional 8 subjects compared to none on placebo

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

68

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Serum Phosphate by Visit - PP

Mean

Serum

Phosphate

  • SE
    (mg/dL)

4.4

4.2

4.0

3.8

3.6

3.4

3.2

3.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH subjects demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in serum phosphate

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

69

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Calcium-Phosphate Product by Visit - PP

Mean

Albumin-Adjusted

Calcium x Phosphate

  • SE
    (mg2/dL2)

42

40

38

36

34

32

30

28

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in calcium-phosphate product

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

70

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Primary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Number of Subjects Meeting Primary Composite Endpoint at

7

6

9

22

2

Week 4 with Fixed Dosing

Proportion (95% CI)

50

40

60

50

15

(23, 77)

(16, 68)

(32, 84)

(35, 65)

(1.9, 45)

P-value

0.10

0.22

0.02

0.03

Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component:

Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%)

12 (86%)

12 (80%)

14 (93%)

38 (86%)

12 (92%)

Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL)

2

1

0

3

1

Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL)

0

2

1

3

0

Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a

10 (71%)

8 (53%)

9 (60%)

27 (61%)

5 (38%)

reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%)

Not taking active vitamin D supplements, n (%)

14 (100%)

14 (93%)

15 (100%)

43 (98%)

4 (31%)

Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium supplements, n (%)

13 (93%)

13 (87%)

15 (100%)

41 (93%)

6 (46%)

The 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically

significant response compared to placebo at week 4

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

71

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Key Secondary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Number of Subjects Meeting Key Secondary Composite

7

4

9

20

2

Endpoint at Week 4 with Fixed Dosing

Proportion (95% CI)

50

27

60

45

15

(23, 77)

(7.8, 55)

(32, 84)

(30, 61)

(1.9, 45)

P-value

0.10

0.65

0.02

0.06

Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component:

Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%)

12 (86%)

12 (80%)

14 (93%)

38 (86%)

12 (92%)

Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL)

2

1

0

3

1

Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL)

0

2

1

3

0

Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a

10 (71%)

8 (53%)

9 (60%)

27 (61%)

5 (38%)

reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%)

Not taking active vitamin D supplements

14 (100%)

14 (93%)

15 (100%)

43 (98%)

4 (31%)

Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements

12 (86%)

9 (60%)

15 (100%)

36 (82%)

2 (15%)

The 21 µg/day arm showed a statistically significant response compared to placebo at week 4

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

72

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Open-label Extension (OLE) Trial

  • Subjects from fixed-dose PaTH Forward Trial rolled over to the open-label extension which enabled individually optimized TransCon PTH dosing (6-30 µg/day) to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy
  • 58 out of 59 randomized subjects currently receiving TransCon PTH in the open-label extension
    • Both placebo responders continue in the open-label extension
    • One subject (randomized to placebo) withdrew for reasons unrelated to safety or efficacy of the study drug
  • Long-termdata from open-label extension evaluates a composite endpoint. Evaluating proportion of subjects with:
    • Normal serum calcium; and
    • Off active vitamin D; and
    • Taking ≤500 mg/day calcium; and
    • Normal 24-hour urine calcium excretion (or at least 50% decrease from baseline)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

73

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Distribution of Doses* in Phase 2 Open-label Extension

Number of

patients

After 8 weeks in OLE

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

27

30

Dose level

(µg/day)

74 *At Visit 7 (week 12 of PaTH Forward, 8 weeks in OLE, N=57)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Simple Pen Injector in Phase 2

Key Features

  • Simple operation
  • Three multi-use pens with three different strengths (6, 9, 12 µg; 15, 18, 21 µg; 24, 27, 30 µg)
  • Ready-to-useliquid formulation, room temp stability for 14 days
  • Low injection volume (≤0.1 mL)
  • Small (31G), short (5 mm) safety pen needle

Pen injector planned for commercial launch being used in phase 2

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

75

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon PTH: A Potential 24-hour PTH Replacement Therapy

  • Phase 1 and phase 2 data support profile of TransCon PTH as a potential 24-hour PTH replacement therapy for HP
    • PaTH Forward data demonstrate potential for TransCon PTH to replace standard of care
  • Report PaTH Forward open-label extension six-month data in Q3 2020
  • Submit proposed PRO instrument for FDA review in Q3 2020
  • Carcinogenicity study waiver granted in the US and EU
  • On track to submit regulatory filings to initiate a global phase 3 trial in North America, Europe and Asia in Q4 2020:
    • Ethnobridging study showed comparable PK profile between Japanese and non-Japanese populations, enabling inclusion of Japan
  • Received orphan designation in US in 2018 for treatment of HP
  • Disease burden and PaTH Forward results validate significant unmet need

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

76

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon CNP:

The New Frontier of

Growth Biology

77

TransCon CNP: The New Frontier of Growth Biology

  • C-typenatriuretic peptide (CNP) is a potential promising therapeutic pathway for treating growth failure and dwarfism
    • Inhibits the overactive signalling resulting from both ligand-dependent and independent signalling through the mutated FGFR3 receptor causing achondroplasia
  • Due to its very short half-life(2-3 minutes), CNP has historically not been a druggable target, as prolonged exposure is required for improved growth
  • Phase 1 data support the TransCon CNP Target Product Profile

TransCon CNP may provide benefit in several growth disorders - as monotherapy, and potentially in combination with TransCon hGH

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

78

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Achondroplasia: High Morbidity

Up to 85% of patients require intervention for obstructive sleep apnea and respiratory insufficiency

25% of children have hearing loss increasing to > 50% in adulthood

22% have osteotomy

15-30% have fixed kyphotic deformity

Up to 28% require cevicomedullary decompression by age 4

10% of children have neurological signs of spinal stenosis

80% of adults have clinical signs and symptoms related to spinal stenosis

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

79

The Application of Clinical Genetics, 2014:7117-125

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Achondroplasia: Higher Mortality1

Preliminary analysis shows among achondroplasia patients a median age of death of 60 years - consistent with the published literature

Markedly higher rates of death in these patients compared to the overall Medicare population, especially among patients <70 years

% of Patients

Age of Death for Achondroplasia vs General

Medicare Patients Passing in 2017

60%

53%

50%

40%

30%

29%

26%

25%

20%

18%

18%

15%

10%

7%

4%

0%

0%

1%

4%

<40

40-49

50-59

60-69

70-79

>80

Proportion of Achondroplasia Medicare Deaths 2017

Proportion of General Medicare Deaths 2017

80

Analysis courtesy of Trinity Partners: Trinity Partners Medicare Analysis.

Results are preliminary and achondroplasia vs overall Medicare patients have not been risk adjusted.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Achondroplasia: Autosomal Dominant Mutation in FGFR3

Mutations leading to different Skeletal Dysplasias1

Different Conformations of the FGFR3 G380R mutated dimer2

88% 4.9%

Double mutation

Wildtype

2.5 increase in

Ligand-dependent

activation in

activation

absence

of ligand

DNA

Mutation

Single mutation

Single mutation

Activation in

Activation in

absence

absence

of ligand uncertain

of ligand uncertain

Downstream inhibition required to inhibit ligand-independent signaling

1

Adapted from: Krejci P, et al. PLoS ONE, 2008, 3(12), e3961.

81

2 He L, et al. J Biological Chemistry, 2010 Sep 24;285(39):30103-14.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Achondroplasia Signaling Defect is Well Understood1

TransCon CNP continuously inhibits abnormal FGFR3 signaling, restoring proliferation and differentiation of chondrocytes to rebalance bone growth

CNP does not alter the function of FGF receptors or change endogenous levels of FGF ligands, reducing the risk of interfering with normal

FGF biology

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

82

1Adapted from Current Opin Pediatrics 2010; 22:516-523

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon CNP Design

CNP

TransConTransCon linker(active) carrier

Receptor

Renal

clearance

CNP

Linker cleavage

(inactive)

dependent upon pH

and temperature

  • TransCon technology is designed to provide effective shielding of CNP:
    • From neutral endopeptidase degradation in subcutaneous tissue and blood compartment
    • Minimize binding of TransCon CNP to the NPR-C receptor
    • Reduce binding of TransCon CNP to the NPR-B receptor in vasculature to avoid hypotension
  • CNP liberated from TransCon CNP maintains small enough size to allow penetration into growth plates

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

83

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Juvenile Healthy Monkey Growth Study

Tibial growth at 6 months (n=4/group)

Placebo

corrected

percentage change from baseline

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

TransCon CNP

TransCon CNP

CNP Analogue* Daily Dosing

40 µg/kg/week

100 µg/kg/week

140 µg/kg/week

(20 µg/kg/day)

  • Demonstrated dose-proportional tibial linear growth; ulnar growth consistent
  • TransCon CNP induced a more robust growth response compared to daily administration of CNP, despite being administered at a 40% lower dose

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

84

* Refers to a synthesized molecule with a half-life of ~20 mins prepared by Ascendis Pharma

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Phase 1 Trial Design

Each dose tested sequentially starting at lowest dose1

45 healthy adult male subjects

TransCon CNP vs. placebo (4:1 randomization)

Up to 10 subjects randomized in each dose cohort in a blinded manner

3 µg/kg

10 µg/kg

25 µg/kg

75 µg/kg

150 µg/kg

Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviews blinded data after each dose cohort and

approves escalation to next dose

Primary Endpoint

  • Frequency of adverse events (AEs) reported after administration of TransCon CNP

Secondary/Exploratory Endpoints

  • Safety parameters and local tolerability assessment
  • Pharmacokinetic parameters
  • Other exploratory endpoints

Dosing assignments unblinded after DSMB review

1 300 µg CNP/kg cohort was deemed not clinically relevant based on emerging 85 pharmacokinetic data from previous cohorts and therefore not dosed.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Dose Proportional CNP Exposure For 1 Week

TransCon CNP 10, 25, 75 and 150 µg/kg (n=5-8/group)

50

5000

45

150 µg/kg

40

75 µg/kg

25 µg/kg

4000

35

10 µg/kg

CNP1

30

3000

(pM)

AUCt

25

CNP1

(Mean

±SEM)

20

(h*pM)

2000

15

10

1000

5

0

0

0

24

48

72

96

120

144

168

0

Hours

  1. µg/kg
  1. µg/kg
  1. µg/kg

10 µg/kg

25

50

75

100

125

150

Dose CNP (µg/kg)

  • Dose proportional increase in CNP exposure suggests ability to titrate dosing
  • Phase 1 showed effective CNP t1/2 of approximately 120 hours (native CNP t1/2 of 2-3 minutes)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

86

1 CNP measured as CNP-38

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Dose Dependent cGMP1 Response Demonstrated Receptor Engagement For 7 Days

  • cGMP is a secondary messenger of
    NPR-B activation by CNP
  • cGMP levels correlated with TransCon CNP PK

Plasma cGMP

(relative changes from baseline)

8

7

6

Fold

5

change

3.0 µg CNP/kg

from

4

10 µg CNP/kg

baseline

25 µg CNP/kg

3

75 µg CNP/kg

2

150 µg CNP/kg

1

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Day

87 1 cGMP=cyclic guanosine monophosphate..

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Resting Blood Pressure Unchanged from Predose1

Placebo

n=9

(mmHg)

0

pressure

10

-10

bloodin

-20

-40

Change

-30

-50

0

24

48

72

96

120

144

168

Hours

Systolic blood pressure

Diastolic blood pressure

75 µg CNP/kg

n=8

(mmHg)

0

pressure

10

-20

bloodin

-10

-40

Change

-30

-50

0

24

48

72

96

120

144

168

Hours

Systolic blood pressure

Diastolic blood pressure

Change in systolic blood pressure

1 3.0 and 10 μg/kg dose levels are not represented. Data from these cohorts are consistent

88 with placebo.

25 µg CNP/kg

n=8

(mmHg)

0

pressure

10

-20

bloodin

-10

-40

Change

-30

-50

0

24

48

72

96

120

144

168

Hours

Systolic blood pressure

Diastolic blood pressure

150 µg CNP/kg

(mmHg)

n=8

10

pressure

0

-10

bloodin

-20

-30

Change

-40

24

48

72

96

120

144

168

0

-50

Hours

Systolic blood pressure

Diastolic blood pressure

Change in diastolic blood pressure

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon CNP: Safety Profile in Phase 1

No serious AEs were reported in the trial

TransCon CNP was generally well tolerated at doses up to 150 µg/kg

No anti-CNP antibodies detected in any subjects

Mean resting blood pressure and heart rate were unchanged from pre-dose at all time points, in all cohorts

Mean orthostatic changes in vital signs appear unrelated to TransCon CNP exposure; consistent between placebo and TransCon CNP cohorts

Injections were well tolerated in all dose cohorts

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

89

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

ACHieve Ongoing and Enrolling

  • A global natural history study of ~200 children <8 years with

achondroplasia (ACH):

- Over 50 subjects enrolled

Evaluates height velocity, body proportionality and comorbidities

  • Establishes relationships with study sites worldwide, paving the way for potential future TransCon CNP clinical trials
  • Twenty sites selected and site qualification ongoing:
  • Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand,

Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, UK, and US

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

90

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon CNP: Phase 2 Trial Design

Up to 60 children (ages 2 - 10 years) with achondroplasia

TransCon CNP

12 subjects randomized in each dose cohort in a blinded manner

Extension

vs. placebo (3:1

6 µg/kg

20 µg/kg

50 µg/kg

100 µg/kg

>100 µg/kg1

trial to

randomization)

evaluate

Data Monitoring Committee reviews blinded data after each dose cohort

safety and

efficacy

Primary Endpoint

  • Annualized height velocity, as measured after 12 months of weekly TransCon CNP treatment

Key Secondary/Additional Endpoints

  • Change in body proportionality (upper to lower body segment ratio), as measured after 12 months of weekly TransCon CNP treatment
  • Change in body mass index (BMI), as measured after 12 months of weekly TransCon CNP treatment
  • Patient reported outcome (PRO) measures

91 1 Dose to be determined. If needed, based on emerging data.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Growth Biology: Rationale for Combination Effects of Different Pathways

hGH acts directly on pre-chondrocytes in the growth plate, driving differentiation into chondrocytes required for sustained growth. hGH also stimulates local production of IGF-1

IGF-1 stimulates chondrocyte proliferation, hypertrophy and survival

CNP stimulates chondrocyte proliferation, hypertrophy, differentiation, and increases in extracellular matrix formation

Sources: Endocrine Reviews 1987 8 426-438. Endocrine Connections (2018) 7, R212-R222.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

92

J Mol Endocrinol. 2014; 53(1): T1-T9.

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon CNP: Pursuing New Frontier of Growth Biology

  • C-typenatriuretic peptide (CNP) pathway has demonstrated clinical proof of concept
    • Short half-life of native CNP (2-3 minutes) limits therapeutic use
  • TransCon CNP designed to provide continuous CNP exposure 24 hours a day, seven days a week to balance constantly activated FGFR3 pathway, aiming to restore normal growth
  • In phase 1, TransCon CNP demonstrated effective CNP t1/2 of approximately 120 hours
    • No serious AEs, no impact on resting blood pressure or heart rate, no downregulation of endogenous CNP production; no anti-CNP antibodies
  • ACHieve natural history study and ACcomplisH phase 2 trial (ages 2 - 10 years) initiated, with escalation of sequential dose cohorts in ACcomplisH throughout 2020
  • Expansion of clinical program in China through VISEN Pharmaceuticals
    • ACHieve initiated; ACcomplisH China expected to be initiated Q4 2020
  • Received orphan designation in US in 2019 for treatment of achondroplasia
  • Potential for significant impact on patients' lives, including height and comorbidities

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

93

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Oncology

94

Vision in Oncology

  • Create best-in-class oncology therapies by applying systemic and intratumoral TransCon technologies for clinically validated pathways
  • Improve outcomes upon validated mechanisms that are currently limited by suboptimal efficacy and systemic toxicity
    • Apply Ascendis' unique algorithm for product innovation to oncology development
  • Build a diversified high-value pipeline addressing multiple indications
    • Expect to file first IND or similar for TLR7/8 Agonist in Q4 2020, followed by IL-2β/γ in 2021
  • Enable rapid path to global commercialization, including through mutually- beneficial collaborations as needed

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

95

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Potential to Impact Efficacy, Safety and Practicality of Both Systemic and Intratumoral Cancer Treatments

  • Applying TransCon technologies to clinically validated mechanisms to develop differentiated and potentially best-in-class products
    • Large number of validated oncology targets with known limitations
    • Potentially applicable for diverse drug classes and mechanisms of action
    • May enable both systemic and intratumoral (IT) approaches

Advancing a diversified high-value pipeline

TransCon TLR7/8

TransCon

TransCon

Agonist

IL-2β/γ

VEGF-TKI

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

96

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist

Oncology Product Candidate

TransCon TLR7/8

Agonist

97

Potential to Transform Efficacy, Safety and Practicality of Intratumoral Treatments

TransCon expected to provide weeks of drug exposure in the tumor, with minimal systemic toxicity

Parent drug IT

Concentration

Short tumor

Exposure

Systemic

Transient effect in tumor*

Exposure

Lower systemic toxicity

Mins/Hours

TransCon drug IT

Concentration

Long tumor

Exposure

Systemic

Exposure

Days/Weeks

  • Sustained potent activity in the tumor
  • Minimized systemic toxicity

* Example: STING agonist "plasma half-life ranging from 8 to 28 min" (Meric-Bernstam, ASCO, 2019)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

98

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Resiquimod Loaded onto TransCon Hydrogel for Intratumoral Sustained Delivery

Local depot of drug loaded

Linker cleavage under

physiological conditions

TransCon Hydrogel

  • Resiquimod transiently conjugated to TransCon Hydrogel carrier, designed to provide sustained local release of unmodified parent drug
  • Designed to provide sustained activation of tumoral myeloid lineages driving tumor antigen release/presentation and induction of immune stimulatory cytokines

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

99

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Dose-dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition Following a Single IT Injection of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist

Single IT Dosing

Tumor Growth:

Dose-dependent Inhibition

g e

1 0 0 0

T r a n s C o n V e h i c le

a n

7 5 0

T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 5 µ g

c h

)

em

MES

T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 2 0 µ g

l u

±

5 0 0

T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 8 0 µ g

v o

a n

T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 2 0 0 µ g

u m o r

( m e

2 5 0

T

%

0

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

D a y s p o s t I T i n j e c t i o n i n t o C T 2 6 t u m o r s

% o f b a s e l i n e b o d y w e i g h t

Body Weights:

All Doses Well Tolerated

1 3 0

1 2 0

1 1 0

1 0 0

  1. 0
  1. 0

7 0

0

5

1 0

D a y s p o s t d o s e

Consistent with MOA, local inflammation and some tumor ulcerations observed

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

100

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Single-dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Triggered Abscopal Anti-Tumor Inhibition and Enhanced Anti-tumor Effects of IL-2

Single IT Dosing

Injected Tumor

)

2 5 0 0

3

( m m

2 0 0 0

o l u m e

1 5 0 0

v

m o r

1 0 0 0

t u

l u t e

5 0 0

A b s o

0

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

1 4

1 6

D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g

Non-injected Tumor

)

2 5 0 0

3

( m m

2 0 0 0

o l u m e

1 5 0 0

v

m o r

1 0 0 0

t u

l u t e

5 0 0

A b s o

0

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

1 4

1 6

D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g

T r a n s C o n V e h ic le

T r a n s C o n

T L R 7 / 8 ( 2 1 6 u g )

T r a n s C o n

V e h ic le + I L - 2 *

T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 ( 2 1 6 u g ) + I L - 2

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

101

*IL-2 dosed at 20 ug twice daily on days 0-4, once daily on days 8-12

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

A Single Dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Mediated Potent Tumor Growth Inhibition with Minimal Systemic Cytokine Release

Tumor Growth Inhibition (CT26) with Low Systemic Cytokine Induction

1500

TransCon Vehicle

(mm3)volumetumorAbsolute

TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist (20 μg IT)

(pg/ml)concentration6-IL

Resiquimod (20 μg IT)

1000

500

0

0

2

4

6

8

10

12

14

Days post-randomization

4000

3000

2000

1000

0

0

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

Hours post-randomization

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

102

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

A Single Dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist with IL-2 Treatment Induced Immunological Memory and Prevented Tumor Growth Upon Rechallenge

CT26 Rechallenge, 2 Months After TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist

and IL-2 Treatment

(mm3)

2500

2000

Control Naïve Mice

TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist + rIL-2

volume

1500

tumor

1000

Absolute

500

0

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

Days post-CT26 rechallenge

Three out of seven mice treated with TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist

  • IL-2experienced complete regressions in injected and non- injected tumors. The mice were rechallenged with CT26 tumor cells two months after treatment and observed for tumor growth. Naïve mice were used as controls. Tumor volumes are represented as mean +/- SEM.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

103

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist - Summary

  • Offers a new treatment paradigm for intratumoral sustained delivery with potential for superior efficacy and safety
    • Single intratumoral dose potentially provides exposure for weeks/months
    • Dramatically altered ratio of anti-tumor vs systemic effects when compared to equimolar dose of parent drug
    • Complete tumor regressions, including abscopal effects, and immunological memory against rechallenge observed
    • Well tolerated in cynomolgus monkeys at all doses tested, up to 250 µg/animal
    • Potential to enable efficacy with dosing interval of months

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

104

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon IL-2β/γ

Oncology Product Candidate

TransCon

IL-2β/γ

105

IL-2: Validated Cytokine with Suboptimal Receptor Binding and PK Properties

Suboptimal receptor binding

  • Two receptors: IL-2Rα/β/γ and IL-2Rβ/γ
  • α/β/γ receptor activates Tregs and endothelial cells, reducing efficacy and increasing risk of capillary leak syndrome

Suboptimal PK

  • Short half life of IL-2 (~1.5 h)
  • High Cmax and pulsatile dosing drive adverse events
  • Several IL-2 approaches in development
  • To our knowledge, none have fully solved both shortcomings of IL-2

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

106

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Next Generation IL-2: Designed for Desired Receptor Binding and Exposure

  1. Prevent IL-2Rα binding to selectively activate IL-2Rβ/γ

IL-2

IL-2

X

IL-2Rαα

(CD25)

β

γ

β γ

Promotes Treg

Promotes CD8+

Limit anti-tumor

Promote anti-tumor

responses

responses

  1. Generate a product with long-lasting exposure avoiding high Cmax

Desired Exposure Profile for TransCon IL-2β/γ

Parent Drug

Toxicity

Concentration

TransCon

Efficacy

Time

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

107

Figure adapted from Onur et al., Biomed Intell, 2019

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Design of TransCon IL-2β/γ:

1) Designed for Desired Receptor Binding

Generation of IL-2 Variant

Blocking IL-2Rα−binding

Introduction of cysteine at α−binding

Site-selective permanent PEG conjugation

site of IL-2 (aldesleukin)

(5kDa) of introduced cysteine

Permanent PEG attachment

at α-binding site

PEG

IL-2 (gold) with IL-2 alpha-

receptor (grey)

IL-2 (gold) with IL-2

Optimized IL-2β/γ receptoralpha-receptorselectivity(gry) and potency by permanent site-selective PEG

conjugation at IL-2Rα−binding site

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

108

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Receptor Selectivity Demonstrated in Binding Assays

Binding to IL-2Rα-chain

Binding to IL-2Rβ-chain

IL-2 β/γ

Human IL-2

IL-2 β/γ demonstrated strong receptor bias with reduced IL-2Rα binding and well-retainedIL-2Rβ binding

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

109

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Receptor Selectivity Confirmed in Primary Human Cells

Human Treg cells

Human CD8+ T cells

Human NK cells

Substantially reduced potency on primary human Treg cells compared to rhIL-2

with minimal potency loss on CD8+ T cells and NK cells

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

110

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Design of TransCon IL-2β/γ:

2) TransCon Technology to Optimize Exposure

TransCon

TransCon

carrier

linker

IL-2β/γ

(active)

Receptor

TransCon

IL-2 β/γ

(Prodrug)

Renal clearance

IL-2β/γ

(inactive) Linker cleavage dependent upon pH

and temperature

Sustained, long-lasting exposure utilizing the TransCon hGH linker and carrier,

which could support every 3 week dosing

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

111

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Robust Lymphocyte but Lower Eosinophil Expansion in NHP* When Compared to Aldesleukin

TransCon IL-2 β/γ prodrug

TransCon IL-2 β/γ

Aldesleukin

plasma PK

(single 1mg dose)

(0.4 mg/day x 5 days)

Lymphocyte Count /µL

Eosinophil Count /µL

1mg dose /animal;

average animal weight 8.2 kg (7.8-8.8 kg)

0.4 mg daily dose /animal; average animal weight 9.2 kg (7.7-10.6 kg)

Single dose provided >3-fold and prolonged enhancement of lymphocyte counts

supporting Q3W dosing

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

112

* NHP = non-human primates

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Lower Endothelial Cell Injury and Systemic Inflammation Markers in NHP When Compared to Aldesleukin

Endothelial cell injury markers

Systemic inflammation markers

TransCon IL-2 β/γ

Aldesleukin

TransCon IL-2 β/γ

Aldesleukin

(single 1mg dose)

(0.4 mg/day x 5)

(single 1mg dose)

(0.4 mg/day x 5)

Selectin(ng/ml)

IL-5 (pg/ml)

E-

VCAM-1 (ng/ml)

IL-6 (pg/ml)

Minimal IL-5 = Minimal eosinophil induction

Well tolerated in vivo with lower induction of markers of endothelial cell injury or systemic inflammation,

suggesting potential low risk of vascular leak syndrome (VLS)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

113

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Sustained CD8

T Cell

and NK Cell Expansion and Activation in NHP

CD8

T cell and NK cell expansion

CD8

T cell and NK cell activation

Fold

Change

% Ki67+

Granzyme B MFI

cells

T cells

CD8 memory T

CD8 effector

NK cells

NK cells

Expansion and activation of effector function observed in multiple cytotoxic lymphocyte subsets

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

114

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon IL-2β/γ - Potential Best-in-ClassIL-2 Molecule

  • Demonstrated sustained release of a novel IL-2 variant (IL-2 β/γ) with selective binding and activation of IL-2Rβ/γ
  • Potential for best-in-classIL-2 molecule across multiple tumor types
    • Potent expansion and activation of lymphocyte counts in vivo
    • Low activation of eosinophils and Treg cells observed in NHP
    • Minimal signs of systemic inflammation or endothelial cell damage, suggesting low risk of
      VLS
    • Single dose provided >3-fold and prolonged enhancement of lymphocyte counts
    • Long half-life (~32 hours) and pharmacodynamic effect expected to support dosing every 3 weeks in patients
  • No dose limiting toxicities observed in NHP; MTD not reached
  • TransCon IL-2 β/γ has potential to become a backbone agent in oncology

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

115

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon VEGF-TKI

Oncology Product Candidate

TransCon

VEGF-TKI

116

Opportunity for TransCon VEGF-TKI

Efficacy

  • Better tolerated approaches are needed to enable sufficient tumor exposure and new combination approaches

Safety

  • Lower systemic exposure expected to enable aggressive multiagent therapies

New Indications

  • Patients on poorly tolerated combos
  • Enable intratumoral mechanisms not achievable via oral route
  • CNS tumors

TransCon VEGF-TKI

Tumor-localized, sustained release aiming for mechanisms and efficacy not achievable by oral alternatives

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

117

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon VEGF-TKI: Axitinib Loaded onto TransCon Hydrogel for Intratumoral Sustained Delivery

Local depot of drug loaded

TransCon HydrogelLinker cleavage under physiological conditions

  • Axitinib transiently conjugated to TransCon hydrogel carrier, designed to provide sustained release of unmodified axitinib
  • Designed to provide sustained modulation of the tumor microenvironment with potential for direct anti-tumor effects

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

118

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Single Dose of TransCon VEGF-TKI Allowed for Combination Benefits with anti-PD-1 in Injected and Non-injected Tumors

Anti-tumor Activity and Combination Benefits with Anti-PD1 in

Injected and Non-injected tumors (MC38 model)

)

3 0 0 0

I n je c t e d t u m o r

3

m

( m

e

m

2 0 0 0

v o l u

o r

t u m

1 0 0 0

A b s o l u t e

0

0

5

1 0

1 5

2 0

D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g

3 0 0 0

N o n - in je c te d tu m o r

)

3

T ra n s C o n V e h icle + R a t Ig G 2 a

(m m

T ra n s C o n V e h ic le + a n ti- P D 1

e

T ra n sC o n V E G F -T K I + R a t Ig G 2 a

m

2 0 0 0

lu

T ra n s C o n V E G F -T K I + a n ti-P D 1

tu m o r v o

1 0 0 0

A b s o lu te

0

0

5

1 0

1 5

2 0

D a y s

p o s t- in tra tu m o ra l d o s in g

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

119

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon VEGF-TKI - Summary

  • New approach to modulation of tumor microenvironments, with the potential for direct anti-tumor effects
    • TransCon Hydrogels generated for sustained release of axitinib
    • Potent anti-tumor effects in mice observed, including combination benefits with checkpoint blockade
    • Slow intratumoral release expected to enable mechanisms not achievable by oral administration
    • Potential to enable combinations with aggressive therapeutic regimens in multiple indications, including CNS tumors

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

120

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Oncology Summary

  • Best-in-classpotential using systemic and intratumoral TransCon technologies
    • Preclinical anti-tumorproof-of-concept observed with small molecules, cytokines and antibodies
    • TransCon intratumoral technologies acceptance into the FDA´s Emerging Technology Program
  • Potentially differentiated product candidates in multiple indications
    • TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist
    • TransCon IL-2β/γ
    • TransCon VEGF-TKI
  • Potent anti-tumor activity of TransCon oncology candidates observed in preclinical studies
  • First IND or similar expected to be filed for TransCon TLR7/8 in Q4 2020, followed by TransCon IL-2 β/γ in 2021
  • Over 20 patents and applications covering TransCon oncology candidates

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

121

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Selected 2020 Expected Milestones

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Initiate global phase 3

Submit US BLA filing

trial for AGHD

for PGHD

Top-line data phase 2 trial - end of March1

Six-month data from phase 2 open-label extension

Submit EU MAA filing for PGHD

Initiate phase 3 trial for PGHD in Japan

Initiate global adult HP phase 3 trial

Initiate phase 2 trial for ACH in China2

TransCon hGH

TransCon CNP

TransCon PTH

Oncology

Submit IND or similar for TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist

1

Results timing +/- two weeks

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

122

2

Conducted through strategic investment in VISEN Pharmaceuticals

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Disclaimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
08:09aASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Corporate Investor Presentation
PU
08/04Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations in August
GL
07/07ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
AQ
07/06ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs
AQ
07/06ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of..
AQ
06/26Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Submission of Biologics License Application (BL..
GL
06/25Canadian dollar hits a 10-day low, weighed by ratings 'hangover'
RE
06/22Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data for TransCon I..
GL
06/08Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Participation in ENDO Online 2020
GL
05/19Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,74 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
Net income 2020 -295 M -348 M -348 M
Net cash 2020 548 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 494 M 7 622 M 7 661 M
EV / Sales 2020 768x
EV / Sales 2021 82,5x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Ascendis Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 158,13 €
Last Close Price 122,06 €
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Møller Mikkelsen President, CEO & Executive Director
Michael Wolff Jensen Chairman, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Scott Thomas Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kennett Sprogøe Senior Vice President, Head-Innovation & Research
James Irvin Healy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S2.98%7 622
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.43%85 893
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.74%69 995
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.99%64 005
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.72.04%38 467
GENMAB A/S53.90%23 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group