Ascendis Pharma A/S : Corporate Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, such as statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including our business strategy, prospective products, availability of funding, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, collaborations, licensing or other arrangements, the scope, progress, results and costs of developing our product candidates or any other future product candidates, the potential market size and size of the potential patient populations for our product candidates, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates, and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions concerning future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully described in our reports filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020 particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation and represents our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise after the date of this presentation.
This presentation concerns product candidates that are or have been under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency or other foreign regulatory authorities. These product candidates are currently limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
25
2 Excludes one subject per group with missing Week 52 data (98.8% subjects completed study)
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
IGF-1 Profile in PK/PD Subset During Week 13
Mean IGF-1
SDS (±SE)
TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week)
3.0
(n=11)
2.0
13th Dose
1.0
0.0
-1.0
-2.0
-3.0
0
3
4
5
6
Baseline
1
2
7
Days (Week 13)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
26
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
AHV Paralleled Average IGF-1
IGF-1 SDS
4
3
2
1
0
Model-derived Average IGF-1 SDS
AHV* (cm/year)
P-value=0.0088
LS Mean
-1
-2
-3-4
-5
AHV
(±SE)
11.2
10.3
Baseline Week 13 Week 26 Week 39 Week 52
TransCon Genotropin
hGH
TransCon hGH preserved the balance between direct and indirect effects of daily hGH
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
27
*ANCOVA model
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Stable Glycemic Parameters
TransCon hGH
Baseline
Week 5
Week 13
Week 26
Week 39
Week 52
HbA1c (%), mean
5.1
5.0
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Genotropin
Baseline
Week 5
Week 13
Week 26
Week 39
Week 52
HbA1c (%), mean
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Fasting glucose normal range 70 - 105 mg/dL
Glycemic parameters were stable and within the normal range
2 subjects with high HbA1c (both 6.2%) at baseline remained stable throughout the trial
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
28
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Low Incidence of Anti-hGH Binding Antibodies
TransCon hGH
Genotropin
Anti-hGH Binding Antibodies
n=105
n=56
n (%)
n (%)
Treatment-emergent positive
7 (6.7)
2 (3.6)
Transient, non-neutralizing
7 (6.7)
2 (3.6)
0
0
Persistent1
Neutralizing
0
0
1 Persistent is defined as ≥16 weeks between the first and last positive post-baseline
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
29
sample.
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Similar Change in Bone Age Over 52 Weeks
TransCon hGH
Genotropin
Bone Age
(n=105)
(n=56)
Mean Years
Mean Years
TransCon hGH
Baseline
5.84
5.98
demonstrated superior
height velocity, while
Week 52
7.16
7.35
advancing bone age at the
same rate as Genotropin
Change from Baseline
1.36
1.35
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
30
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
BMI SDS of heiGHt Subjects Over 78 Weeks
Mean (SD) BMI SDS
Group A
Group B
(TransCon hGH/TransCon hGH)
(Genotropin/TransCon hGH)
Baseline
n=105
n=56
-0.32 (0.9)
-0.14 (1.1)
n=104
n=55
Week 52
-0.03 (0.8)
-0.40 (1.0)
Week 78
n=100
n=54
0.05 (0.8)
0.09 (0.9)
Mean BMI SDS remained near 0 over 78 weeks
Group A received TransCon hGH in both heiGHt and enliGHten; Group B received
31 Genotropin in heiGHt and TransCon hGH in enliGHten
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
heiGHt Trial Summary
Treatment with TransCon hGH showed superiority over Genotropin in AHV at 52 weeks
Treatment difference in height reached statistical significance at Week 26 and onwards
Difference in AHV paralleled the difference in average IGF-1 SDS
Bone age advanced at the same rate for TransCon hGH and Genotropin
Mean BMI SDS remained near zero
Safety results of TransCon hGH were comparable to Genotropin
Similar local injection site tolerability observed between treatment arms
Comparable, low incidence of anti-hGH binding antibodies and no neutralizing antibodies
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
32
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Phase 3 fliGHt Trial Design
146 children with GHD (143 treatment-experienced)
Up to 4 Weeks
SCHEDULE
(±1 Week)
Screening
Week 1
Week 4*
VISIT
* Visit for <3 year olds only
Primary Objective
TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week)
Week 13
Week 26
(±1 Week)
(±1 Week)
Long-Term
Extension Trial
Key Endpoints1
To assess the safety and tolerability of weekly TransCon hGH in children with GHD
Key Inclusion Criteria
Investigator-determinedGHD with supporting biochemical and auxologic criteria
Age 6 months - 17 years old
Tanner stage <5
Open epiphyses
Treated with commercially-available daily hGH therapy ≥0.20 mg/kg/week for 13 - 130 weeks
Children <3 years could have been treatment-naïve
Adverse events
Injection site reactions
Incidence of anti-hGH antibodies
Annualized height velocity (AHV)
Change in height SDS
Proportion of subjects with IGF-1 SDS (0.0 to +2.0)
PK/PD in subjects <3 years
Preference and satisfaction with TransCon hGH
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
33
1 Primary outcome measure was safety and tolerability of TransCon hGH over 26 weeks
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
fliGHt Baseline Demographics
Baseline Mean
(N=146)
Male (%)
75.3
Age (years)
10.6
Age Range (years)
1 to 17
Height SDS
-1.42
BMI (kg/m2)
17.5
∆ Average Parental Height SDS
-1.14
IGF-1 SDS
+0.9
IGF-1 SDS Range
-1.9 to +4.0
Caucasian (%)
84.9
Recruited in North America (%)
95.2
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
34
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Previous Daily hGH Use
Baseline
(N=146)
Daily hGH Dose Prior to Trial (mg/kg/week), mean (range)
0.29 (0.13 - 0.49)
Treatment-Experienced, n (%)
143 (97.9%)
<6 Months
40
(27.4%)
≥6 to <12 Months
32
(21.9%)
≥12 to <18 Months
28
(19.2%)
≥18 Months
43
(29.5%)
Treatment-Naïve, n (%)
3
(2.1%)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
35
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Summary of Adverse Events
TransCon hGH
(N=146)
n (%)
Any Treatment Emergent Adverse Event (TEAE)a
83 (56.8)
Pyrexia
17 (11.6)
Nasopharyngitis
14 (9.6)
Upper respiratory tract infection
14 (9.6)
Headache
12 (8.2)
Oropharyngeal pain
8 (5.5)
TEAEs Related to Study Drug
6 (4.1)
Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)
1 (0.7)
SAEs Related to Study Drug
0
TEAEs Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug
0
Safety in children <3 years old was consistent with the overall trial population and the known profile of daily hGH
Low-titernon-neutralizinganti-hGH binding antibodies were detected in 2.8% of subjects
No injection-site reactions were reported as AEs
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
36
aSpecific TEAEs reported by ≥5% of subjects
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean AHV at Week 26 by Subgroups
AHV at Week 26 (cm/year)
TransCon hGH
(N=146)
Arithmetic Mean
Age
<3 years
16.2
≥3 and <6 years
10.0
≥6 and <11 for girls; ≥6 and <12 for boys
8.2
≥11 for girls; ≥12 for boys
9.0
Gender
Male
9.0
Female
9.1
Peak Stimulated GH
≤5 ng/mL
9.6
>5 ng/mL
8.6
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
37
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Treatment Advantage Maintained Beyond First Year in Subjects Initially Treated with TransCon hGH
heiGHt Trial subjects rolled
over into enliGHten Trial
(long-term extension)
heiGHt subjects treated for
1.5 years with TransCon hGH
Height SDS
demonstrated:
• Superior growth after 52
Change from
Baseline
weeks compared to
c
Genotropin1
LS Mean (+SE)
• Superior growth continued
in the enliGHten
extension trial
1 Based on results from phase 3 heiGHt Trial on the primary endpoint of AHV at 52 weeks *Treatment difference resulted in a nominal p-value <0.05
38 ANCOVA model
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Linear Relationship Between Dose and IGF-1 Response Demonstrated in Clinical Program
Average IGF-1 SDS vs TransCon hGH Dose
1.0
TransCon 0.30
0.8
0.6
0.4
TransCon 0.24
Phase 3 dose
Average
0.2
IGF-1 SDS
0.0
TransCon 0.21
at Steady
Phase 3 heiGHt Trial (n=105)
State1,2
-0.2
-0.4
Phase 2 (n=12-14/dose)3
TransCon 0.14
-0.6
-0.8
-1.0
0.10
0.15
0.20
0.25
0.30
TransCon hGH Dose (mg/kg/wk)
TransCon hGH
data support
predictable
dose titration
1
Average IGF-1 at Week 13 was used given availability of measured data over one week for the phase 2 trial
2
Average IGF-1 during Week 13 for phase 3 heiGHt Trial TransCon hGH subjects is model-derived average
39
3 Conducted with an earlier bioequivalent version of TransCon hGH
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Relationship Between Average IGF-1 SDS and Height SDS from Phase 2 and Phase 3 Trials
Height SDS
Change
from
Baseline at
Week 26
TransCon hGH subjects from
Published two-year data from controlled trial
phase 2 and phase 3 trials combined
with daily hGH in the U.S. (N=172)3
2.0
Genotropin (n=69)
TransCon hGH (n=140)
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0 -0.5
-2
0
2
4
6
Average IGF-1 SDS Change from Baseline at Week 13 1,2
Similar slopes for Genotropin and TransCon hGH suggest:
Similar relationship of height SDS and average IGF-1 SDS
Preservation of the biological balance between direct hGH and IGF-1 effects
Average IGF-1 at week 13 was used given availability of measured data over one week for the phase 2 trial
Average IGF-1 during week 13 for phase 3 heiGHt Trial TransCon hGH subjects is model-derived average 403 Cohen et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2007, 92(7): 2480-2486
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Key Learnings from TransCon hGH Clinical Trials
TransCon hGH demonstrated a safety profile comparable to that of a daily hGH
TransCon hGH demonstrated superior height velocity1 compared to a daily hGH through a PK profile of released hGH that may be more efficiently utilized by target tissues - Treatment advantage maintained beyond first year
TransCon hGH showed predictable linear response to dose titrations
TransCon hGH data suggests maintenance of the same mode of action as daily hGH and preservation of the biological balance between direct hGH and IGF-1 effects in target tissues
TransCon hGH demonstrated consistent safety and efficacy profile following switch from daily hGH in both fliGHt and enliGHten trials
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
41
1 Based on results from phase 3 heiGHt Trial on the primary endpoint of AHV at 52 weeks
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Auto-Injector Designed to Improve Adherence
Key Features to Enhance Patient Experience
Room temperature storage
Small needle, comparable to daily hGH (31G, 4mm)
Single low-volume (<0.60mL) injection for patients ≤60kg
Simple operation
No waste due to empty-all design
Device lifespan at least 4 years
Enables flexible titration
Bluetooth® connectivity planned for automatic data capture
Development of integrated connectivity platform underway
>160 subjects are using Auto-Injector and dual-chamber
cartridges (DCCs) in extension trial
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
42
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon hGH: Raising the Bar
Phase 3 heiGHt Trial demonstrated superior height velocity of TransCon hGH in pediatric GHD, with comparable safety and tolerability to a daily hGH
Received orphan designation for TransCon hGH in US and Europe for GHD
In pediatric GHD, submitted BLA in June 2020 and MAA submission planned Q3 2020
PIP approved for children from 6 months to less than 18 years
User-friendlyAuto-Injector part of initial BLA/MAA submissions
Create further growth:
China: Pediatric GHD phase 3 ongoing*
Japan: Pediatric phase 3 expected to be initiated Q4 2020
Global label expansion: Submitted IND amendment to initiate adult GHD phase 3 in Q1 2020
Commercial leadership team in place, commercial manufacturing ongoing
Multiple independent patent filings to provide additional potential protection into 2039
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
43
* Conducted by VISEN Pharmaceuticals
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon PTH:
PTH Replacement Therapy for Hypoparathyroidism
44
Hypoparathyroidism
Short-term Symptoms1
Hypocalcemia
Paresthesias, muscle cramps, tetany, laryngospasm, seizures, coma
Brain fog
Anxiety due to "fear of crash"
Hypercalcemia
Nocturia, polyuria, constipation, muscle weakness, coma
Patient Burden2,3
76%
Either unable to work or report
significant interference with work due to HP symptoms
79%
Require hospitalizations or emergency department visits
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
3Endo Pract. 2014,20(7);671-679.4 J Bone Miner Res 2013, 28:2570-2576;5J Clin Endocrinol
45
Metab 2012, 97(12): 4507-4514.6J Bone Miner Res 2013, 28: 2277-2285.
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Voices of Hypopara Survey:
Managing Calcium Levels Remains a Key Challenge
About the Survey
146 patients with hypopara participated in the survey
89%
were women and the average
age was 51 years
60%
have lived with hypopara for 5
years or longer
Participants Across the U.S. (N=146)
Despite frequent adjustment of medication:
69% had a 'calcium crash' at least once in the past year
43% reported calcium crashes weekly or monthly, and 4% daily
Approximately 42% visited an ER and/or urgent care facility in the last year
Half of these visited two to four times, and another 18% visited the ER and/or urgent care even more
46
Results reported on World Hypopara Day 2020 by U.S. HypoPARAthyroidism Association,
used with permission
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Majority of Patients Remain Unsatisfied with Current Management and Care for HP1
71% of Patients
Reported Difficulty2
in Managing HP
64% of Patients Reported Difficulty to Find Physicians with Sufficient HP Knowledge
If my calcium level is good, then I might only have paresthesia four or five times a week. If I'm going through a really rough patch...then it will happen daily, several times a day. That's one of the things that can be very frustrating with this disease…it's so poorly controlled.
I find that doctors don't know much about this and...I have to educate them. I ordered these booklets from the hypoparathyroidism organization…The endocrinologist that I see he does have some patients that have hypoparathyroidism, but it's not the majority of his practice.
1
Poster presented at ISPOR 2019 and 2019 Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience
Research.
47
2
Defined as somewhat, a lot, or extremely difficult to manage their HP.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Vast Majority of Patients Unable to Work or Less Productive Due to HP Symptoms1
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Work-Related Impacts
% of patients (n=42)
76%
No longer able to work due to HP symptoms
Interference
with work
productivity
Impact on ability to work
Among those currently employed, 90% reported their HP symptoms interfered with work productivity, most often due to:
Ability to perform cognitive tasks
Absenteeism
Interference with ability to perform physical tasks
45% of patients experienced the economic impacts of a loss of income due to hypoparathyroidism
1 Poster presented at ISPOR 2019 and 2019 Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience 48 Research.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Significant Patient Population
Estimated Prevalence: ~200k in these 4 regions
USA
~70k-112k
EuropeJapan
~86k-223k~25k-32k
South
Korea
~12k-13k
2013, Powers et. al., Prevalence and Incidence of Hypoparathyroidism in the United States Using a Large Claims Database, JBMR
2011, Clarke et. al., Co-morbid Medical Conditions Associated with Prevalent Hypoparathyroidism:
A Population-Based Study
2013, Underbjerg et. al., Cardiovascular and Renal Complications to Postsurgical Hypoparathyroidism: A Danish Nationwide Controlled Historic Follow-up Study
2015, The Epidemiology of Nonsurgical Hypoparathyroidism in Denmark: A Nationwide Case Finding Study
2016, Astor et. al., Epidemiology and Health-Related Quality of Life in Hypoparathyroidism in Norway
2017. Shishiba et. al., Prevalence of postsurgical hypoparathyroidism in Japan: Estimated from the data of multiple institutes.
1999. Nakamura et. al., Prevalence of Idiopathic Hypoparathyroidism and Pseudohypoparathyroidism in Japan
Ascendis market research
S. Korean ICD-10 codes
Ascendis market research
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
49
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Constant Normal Level of PTH is Optimal - FDA Perspective1,2
Continuous infusion of PTH demonstrated3,4:
Normalization of serum calcium and phosphate
Complete removal of current standard of care (vitamin D and calcium supplements)
Normalization of urinary calcium
1 FDA presentation: Natpara Advisory Committee, September 12, 2014; 2 Khurana M, et al. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2019 105(3):710. 3 Winer K ,et al. J Clin Endo Metab 2012
50 97(2);391-399;4 Winer K, et al. J Pediatr 2014 165(3);556-563.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon PTH Design
TransCon
TransCon linker
PTH
carrier
(active)
Receptor
Renal
clearance
PTH
Linker cleavage
(inactive)
dependent upon pH
and temperature
TransCon PTH is a sustained-release prodrug designed to provide stable PTH levels in the physiological range for 24 hours/day1
TransCon PTH designed to normalize blood and urinary calcium levels, serum phosphate and bone turnover1
51 Karpf DB, et al. J Bone Miner Res. 2020; x:1-11.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Phase 1: PK Data Support Infusion-like Profile over 24 Hours
PTH Exposure After 10th Daily Dose of TransCon PTH
Normal PTH levels2,3
16
12
Free PTH1
(pg/mL)
8
(Mean ± SE)
LLN for PTH(1-34)
4
(normal range = 4-
26 pg/mL) based
on 40% of the MW
of PTH(1-84)
0
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
Hours During Day 10
12 μg PTH/day
16 μg PTH/day
20 μg PTH/day
24 μg PTH/day
TransCon PTH daily dosing provided a flat infusion-like profile of released PTH at day 10
1 PTH measured as Free PTH(1-34) and Free PTH(1-33);2 FDA presentation: Natpara Advisory Committee, September 12, 2014; 3 Ghada E, et al. J of Clin Endo. 1997; 82:281-286. Analyses from TransCon PTH Phase 1 trial; data not shown for doses <12 µg/day, as levels of Free PTH are BLQ; Poster presented at ECTS 2019
52
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon PTH Phase 2 Trial Design
Screening
≤4 weeks
RANDOMIZATION
59 adult subjects with HP currently receiving standard
of care (active vitamin D + calcium)
Blinded Treatment (4 weeks)
Open-Label Extension
TransCon PTH 18 µg/day
SUBJECTS
SoC Optimization
Stable Dosing
TransCon PTH 15 µg/day
TransCon PTH Titration &
TransCon PTH 21 µg/day
ALL
Placebo
TransCon PTH Individual Dosing (6 - 30 µg/day)
Primary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks)
Proportion of subjects with:
Normal serum calcium;and
Normal FeCa (or at least 50% decrease from baseline);and
Off active vitamin D;and
Taking ≤1,000 mg/day calcium
Key Secondary Endpoints (4 weeks)
Primary compositeand taking ≤500 mg/day calcium
Additional Endpoints ≥4 weeks
PRO* measures (HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP)
Nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, vascular calcification, ER/urgent care visits and hospitalizations
BMD and TBS by DXA, bone turnover markers, 24-hour urine calcium excretion (in extension only)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
53
* PRO = patient-reported outcome
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period
PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP
TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms
Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks
TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium
TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion
TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product
All doses of TransCon PTH were well tolerated
No serious or severe adverse events observed at any point
No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug
Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
No drop-outs in blinded period
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
54
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
PaTH Forward Trial Profile
59 Randomized Subjects
14 Assigned to PTH 15 µg/day
15 Assigned to PTH 18 µg/day
15 Assigned to PTH 21 µg/day
15 Assigned to Placebo
14 Completed Treatment
15 Completed Treatment
15 Completed Treatment
15 Completed Treatment
14 Included in FAS
15
Included in FAS
15
Included in FAS
15 Included in FAS
2 Excluded*
14 Included
14 Included
15 Included
15 Included
15 Included
15 Included
15 Included
13 Included
in SAS
in PP set
in SAS
in PP set
in SAS
in PP set
in SAS
in PP set
Full Analysis Set (FAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
Per Protocol (PP): Subjects from FAS who met inclusion/exclusion criteria and completed full double-blind trial period
Safety Analysis Set (SAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
Two subjects were excluded because they received < 0.25 µg BID of55 calcitriol (active vitamin D)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total
Placebo
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Age (years) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
47 (13)
47 (11)
54 (11)
49 (12)
50 (13)
Age Group (years) - n (%)
< 30
1 (7.1)
1 (6.7)
0
2 (4.5)
1 (7.7)
≥ 30 - < 65
11 (79)
14 (93)
13 (87)
38 (86)
11 (85)
≥ 65
2 (14)
0
2 (13)
4 (9.1)
1 (7.7)
Sex at Birth n (%)
Female
12 (86)
12 (80)
12 (80)
36 (82)
10 (77)
Body Mass Index (kg/m2) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
27 (5.7)
29 (3.1)
26 (4.6)
27 (4.6)
28 (3.8)
Menopausal Status - n (%)
12
12
12
36
10
Postmenopausal
4 (33)
4 (33)
5 (42)
13 (36)
3 (30)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
56
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21
Total
Placebo
µg/day
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=15)
(N=44)
Race - n (%)
American Indian or Alaska Native
0
0
0
0
0
Asian
0
0
2 (13)
2 (4.5)
0
Black or African American
0
0
0
0
0
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
0
0
0
0
0
White
14 (100)
12 (80)
13 (87)
39 (89)
13 (100)
Unknown
0
0
0
0
0
Other
0
3 (20)
0
3 (6.8)
0
Geographic Region - n (%)
North America
7 (50)
12 (80)
10 (67)
29 (66)
7 (54)
Europe
7 (50)
3 (20)
5 (33)
15 (34)
6 (46)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
57
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
HP Disease Characteristics and History - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total
Placebo
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Cause of Hypoparathyroidism (HP)
Acquired from neck surgery
10 (71)
12 (80)
12 (80)
34 (77)
11 (85)
Autoimmune disease
1 (7.1)
0
0
1 (2.3)
0
Idiopathic disease
3 (21)
3 (20)
3 (20)
9 (20)
2 (15)
Duration of HP (Years) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean
12
9.3
12
11
13
Min, Max
1, 39
2, 29
3, 25
1, 39
3, 30
Renal Insufficiency History
1 (7.1)
3 (20)
1 (6.7)
5 (11)
0
Kidney Stones History
2 (14)
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
4 (9.1)
4 (31)
Ectopic Calcifications History
0
0
1 (6.7)
1 (2.3)
0
Vascular Calcifications History
0
0
0
0
0
Brain Calcification History
0
0
0
0
0
Cataract History
0
0
0
0
0
Seizure History
1 (7.1)
0
0
1 (2.3)
1 (7.7)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
58
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Baseline HP Supplements - PP
HP Supplements at Baseline collected by
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
Subjects
eDiary/ Total Daily Dose (TDD)
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Calcium /TDD (mg) (n)
14
14
15
43
13
Mean
1643
2395
2334
2129
1636
Min, Max
500, 4000
900, 8000
500, 4500
500, 8000
800, 3200
Calcium Category, n (%)
≤ 2000 mg TDD
11 (79)
9 (60)
6 (40)
26 (59)
9 (69)
> 2000 mg TDD
3 (21)
5 (33)
9 (60)
17 (39)
4 (31)
Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n)
10
11
13
34
8
Mean
1.025
0.750
0.750
0.831
0.719
Min, Max
0.50, 3.00
0.50, 1.25
0.50, 2.00
0.50, 3.00
0.50, 1.00
Alfacalcidol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n)
4
3
2
9
4
Mean
2.75
2.00
2.00
2.33
2.50
Min, Max
2.0, 4.0
1.0, 3.0
1.0, 3.0
1.0, 4.0
1.0, 4.0
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
59
2 subjects did not have eDiary information confirmed by prescription information
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Baseline of Spot FECa & Albumin-Adjusted sCa - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
Lab Summary at Baseline
Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Albumin-Adjusted sCa (mg/dL) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
8.6 (0.49)
9.1 (1.3)
8.7 (0.62)
8.8 (0.91)
8.9 (0.39)
Spot AM FECa (%) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
2.5 (1.4)
3.3 (1.5)
2.4(1.2)
2.8 (1.4)
2.3 (0.76)
Spot AM FECa normal (≤ 2%) at
7 (50%)
4 (27%)
8 (53%)
19 (43%)
5 (39%)
baseline
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
60
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Summary - SAS
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=44)
(N=15)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
TEAEs
6 (43)
3 (20)
8 (53)
17 (39)
5 (33)
Serious TEAE
0
0
0
0
0
Severity*
Severe TEAE
0
0
0
0
0
Moderate TEAE
1 (7.1)
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
3 (6.8)
3 (20)
Mild TEAE
5 (36)
2 (13)
7 (47)
14 (32)
2 (13)
Related TEAE
3 (21)
1 (6.7)
5 (33)
9 (20)
1 (6.7)
Serious Related TEAE
0
0
0
0
0
TEAE Related to Hyper- or Hypocalcaemia Leading to
0
0
0
0
0
ER/Urgent Care Visit and/or Hospitalization
TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug
0
0
0
0
0
TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Trial
0
0
0
0
0
TEAE Leading to Death
0
0
0
0
0
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
61
* Subjects are counted only in the highest severity category
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events of Interest - SAS
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
Preferred Term
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=44)
(N=15)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
TEAEs
6 (43)
3 (20)
8 (53)
17 (39)
5 (33)
Headache
3 (21)
1 (6.7)
2 (13)
6 (14)
0
Nausea
2 (14)
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
4 (9.1)
1 (6.7)
Fatigue
0
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Injection site haemorrhage
1 (7.1)
0
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Injection site pain
1 (7.1)
0
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Thirst
0
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Urinary tract infection
1 (7.1)
0
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Hypertension
1 (7.1)
1 (6.7)
0
2 (4.5)
0
Hypercalcaemia
0
0
2 (13)
2 (4.5)
0
Hypocalcaemia
0
0
0
0
1 (6.7)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
62
Includes ≥ 2 subjects in the PTH group or hyper- or hypocalcaemia
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
PaTH Forward 4-Week Fixed Dose Safety Summary
All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
No drop-outs during 4-week blinded period
No serious or severe TEAEs were reported
No TEAEs leading to discontinuation of study drug
Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
TEAEs in TransCon arms reflect known PTH pharmacology
Injections were well-tolerated using pen injector planned for commercial presentation
Titration algorithm to eliminate standard of care demonstrated no hypocalcaemic AEs
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
63
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Elimination of Standard of Care - PP
PTH 15
PTH 18
PTH 21
Total
Number of Subjects Meeting Each
PTH
Placebo
µg/day
µg/day
µg/day
Component
Subjects
(N=13)
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=44)
Not taking active vitamin D supplements
14 (100%)
14 (93%)
15
(100%)
43 (98%)
4 (31%)
Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium
13 (93%)
13 (87%)
15
(100%)
41 (93%)
6 (46%)
supplements
Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium
12 (86%)
9 (60%)
15
(100%)
36 (82%)
2 (15%)
supplements
Taking 0 mg/day of calcium supplements
7 (50%)
7 (47%)
8
(53%)
22 (50%)
0
Not taking active vitamin D and 0 mg/day
7 (50%)
7 (47%)
8
(53%)
22 (50%)
0
of calcium supplements
Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500
12 (86%)
9 (60%)
15
(100%)
36 (82%)
2 (15%)
mg/day of calcium supplements
100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and 82% of all subjects across all TransCon PTH
dosage arms were able to eliminate standard of care*
* Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
64
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean Active Vitamin D Dose by Visit - PP
2.0
Mean 1.5
Active
Vitamin D
Dose 1.0
± SE (µg/day) 0.5
0.0
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
TransCon PTH enabled discontinuation of active vitamin D at week 2
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
65
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean Calcium Supplement Dose by Visit - PP
Mean
Calcium
Dose
SE
(mg/day)
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
TransCon PTH enabled continuous calcium supplement reduction over 4-week study period
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
66
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
92
J Mol Endocrinol. 2014; 53(1): T1-T9.
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon CNP: Pursuing New Frontier of Growth Biology
C-typenatriuretic peptide (CNP) pathway has demonstrated clinical proof of concept
Short half-life of native CNP (2-3 minutes) limits therapeutic use
TransCon CNP designed to provide continuous CNP exposure 24 hours a day, seven days a week to balance constantly activated FGFR3 pathway, aiming to restore normal growth
In phase 1, TransCon CNP demonstrated effective CNP t1/2 of approximately 120 hours
No serious AEs, no impact on resting blood pressure or heart rate, no downregulation of endogenous CNP production; no anti-CNP antibodies
ACHieve natural history study and ACcomplisH phase 2 trial (ages 2 - 10 years) initiated, with escalation of sequential dose cohorts in ACcomplisH throughout 2020
Expansion of clinical program in China through VISEN Pharmaceuticals
ACHieve initiated; ACcomplisH China expected to be initiated Q4 2020
Received orphan designation in US in 2019 for treatment of achondroplasia
Potential for significant impact on patients' lives, including height and comorbidities
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
93
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Oncology
94
Vision in Oncology
Create best-in-class oncology therapies by applying systemic and intratumoral TransCon technologies for clinically validated pathways
Improve outcomes upon validated mechanisms that are currently limited by suboptimal efficacy and systemic toxicity
Apply Ascendis' unique algorithm for product innovation to oncology development
Build a diversified high-value pipeline addressing multiple indications
Expect to file first IND or similar for TLR7/8 Agonist in Q4 2020, followed by IL-2β/γin 2021
Enable rapid path to global commercialization, including through mutually- beneficial collaborations as needed
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
95
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Potential to Impact Efficacy, Safety and Practicality of Both Systemic and Intratumoral Cancer Treatments
Applying TransCon technologies to clinically validated mechanisms to develop differentiated and potentially best-in-class products
Large number of validated oncology targets with known limitations
Potentially applicable for diverse drug classes and mechanisms of action
May enable both systemic and intratumoral (IT) approaches
Advancing a diversified high-value pipeline
TransCon TLR7/8
TransCon
TransCon
Agonist
IL-2β/γ
VEGF-TKI
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
96
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist
Oncology Product Candidate
TransCon TLR7/8
Agonist
97
Potential to Transform Efficacy, Safety and Practicality of Intratumoral Treatments
TransCon expected to provide weeks of drug exposure in the tumor, with minimal systemic toxicity
Parent drug IT
Concentration
Short tumor
Exposure
Systemic
• Transient effect in tumor*
Exposure
• Lower systemic toxicity
Mins/Hours
TransCon drug IT
Concentration
Long tumor
Exposure
Systemic
Exposure
Days/Weeks
Sustained potent activity in the tumor
Minimized systemic toxicity
* Example: STING agonist "plasma half-life ranging from 8 to 28 min" (Meric-Bernstam, ASCO, 2019)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
98
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Resiquimod Loaded onto TransCon Hydrogel for Intratumoral Sustained Delivery
Local depot of drug loaded
Linker cleavage under
physiological conditions
TransCon Hydrogel
Resiquimod transiently conjugated to TransCon Hydrogel carrier, designed to provide sustained local release of unmodified parent drug
Designed to provide sustained activation of tumoral myeloid lineages driving tumor antigen release/presentation and induction of immune stimulatory cytokines
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
99
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Dose-dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition Following a Single IT Injection of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist
Single IT Dosing
Tumor Growth:
Dose-dependent Inhibition
g e
1 0 0 0
T r a n s C o n V e h i c le
a n
7 5 0
T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 5 µ g
c h
)
em
MES
T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 2 0 µ g
l u
±
5 0 0
T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 8 0 µ g
v o
a n
T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 2 0 0 µ g
u m o r
( m e
2 5 0
T
%
0
0
2
4
6
8
1 0
D a y s p o s t I T i n j e c t i o n i n t o C T 2 6 t u m o r s
% o f b a s e l i n e b o d y w e i g h t
Body Weights:
All Doses Well Tolerated
1 3 0
1 2 0
1 1 0
1 0 0
0
0
7 0
0
5
1 0
D a y s p o s t d o s e
Consistent with MOA, local inflammation and some tumor ulcerations observed
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
100
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Single-dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Triggered Abscopal Anti-Tumor Inhibition and Enhanced Anti-tumor Effects of IL-2
Single IT Dosing
Injected Tumor
)
2 5 0 0
3
( m m
2 0 0 0
o l u m e
1 5 0 0
v
m o r
1 0 0 0
t u
l u t e
5 0 0
A b s o
0
0
2
4
6
8
1 0
1 2
1 4
1 6
D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g
Non-injected Tumor
)
2 5 0 0
3
( m m
2 0 0 0
o l u m e
1 5 0 0
v
m o r
1 0 0 0
t u
l u t e
5 0 0
A b s o
0
0
2
4
6
8
1 0
1 2
1 4
1 6
D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g
T r a n s C o n V e h ic le
T r a n s C o n
T L R 7 / 8 ( 2 1 6 u g )
T r a n s C o n
V e h ic le + I L - 2 *
T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 ( 2 1 6 u g ) + I L - 2
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
101
*IL-2 dosed at 20 ug twice daily on days 0-4, once daily on days 8-12
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
A Single Dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Mediated Potent Tumor Growth Inhibition with Minimal Systemic Cytokine Release
Tumor Growth Inhibition (CT26) with Low Systemic Cytokine Induction
1500
TransCon Vehicle
(mm3)volumetumorAbsolute
TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist (20 μg IT)
(pg/ml)concentration6-IL
Resiquimod (20 μg IT)
1000
500
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
Days post-randomization
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
0
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
Hours post-randomization
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
102
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
A Single Dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist with IL-2 Treatment Induced Immunological Memory and Prevented Tumor Growth Upon Rechallenge
CT26 Rechallenge, 2 Months After TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist
and IL-2 Treatment
(mm3)
2500
2000
Control Naïve Mice
TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist + rIL-2
volume
1500
tumor
1000
Absolute
500
0
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
Days post-CT26 rechallenge
Three out of seven mice treated with TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist
IL-2experienced complete regressions in injected and non- injected tumors. The mice were rechallenged with CT26 tumor cells two months after treatment and observed for tumor growth. Naïve mice were used as controls. Tumor volumes are represented as mean +/- SEM.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
103
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist - Summary
Offers a new treatment paradigm for intratumoral sustained delivery with potential for superior efficacy and safety
Single intratumoral dose potentially provides exposure for weeks/months
Dramatically altered ratio of anti-tumor vs systemic effects when compared to equimolar dose of parent drug
Complete tumor regressions, including abscopal effects, and immunological memory against rechallenge observed
Well tolerated in cynomolgus monkeys at all doses tested, up to 250 µg/animal
Potential to enable efficacy with dosing interval of months
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
104
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon IL-2β/γ
Oncology Product Candidate
TransCon
IL-2β/γ
105
IL-2: Validated Cytokine with Suboptimal Receptor Binding and PK Properties
Suboptimal receptor binding
Two receptors: IL-2Rα/β/γ and IL-2Rβ/γ
α/β/γ receptor activates Tregs and endothelial cells, reducing efficacy and increasing risk of capillary leak syndrome
Suboptimal PK
Short half life of IL-2 (~1.5 h)
High Cmax and pulsatile dosing drive adverse events
Several IL-2 approaches in development
To our knowledge, none have fully solved both shortcomings of IL-2
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
106
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Next Generation IL-2: Designed for Desired Receptor Binding and Exposure
Prevent IL-2Rα binding to selectively activate IL-2Rβ/γ
IL-2
IL-2
X
IL-2Rαα
(CD25)
β
γ
β γ
Promotes Treg
Promotes CD8+
Limit anti-tumor
Promote anti-tumor
responses
responses
Generate a product with long-lasting exposure avoiding high Cmax
Desired Exposure Profile for TransCon IL-2β/γ
Parent Drug
Toxicity
Concentration
TransCon
Efficacy
Time
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
107
Figure adapted from Onur et al., Biomed Intell, 2019
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Design of TransCon IL-2β/γ:
1) Designed for Desired Receptor Binding
Generation of IL-2 Variant
Blocking IL-2Rα−binding
Introduction of cysteine at α−binding
Site-selective permanent PEG conjugation
site of IL-2 (aldesleukin)
(5kDa) of introduced cysteine
Permanent PEG attachment
at α-binding site
PEG
IL-2 (gold) with IL-2 alpha-
receptor (grey)
IL-2 (gold) with IL-2
Optimized IL-2β/γ receptoralpha-receptorselectivity(gry) and potency by permanent site-selective PEG
conjugation at IL-2Rα−binding site
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
108
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Receptor Selectivity Demonstrated in Binding Assays
Binding to IL-2Rα-chain
Binding to IL-2Rβ-chain
IL-2 β/γ
Human IL-2
IL-2 β/γ demonstrated strong receptor bias with reduced IL-2Rα binding and well-retainedIL-2Rβ binding
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
109
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Receptor Selectivity Confirmed in Primary Human Cells
Human Treg cells
Human CD8+ T cells
Human NK cells
Substantially reduced potency on primary human Treg cells compared to rhIL-2
with minimal potency loss on CD8+ T cells and NK cells
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
110
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Design of TransCon IL-2β/γ:
2) TransCon Technology to Optimize Exposure
TransCon
TransCon
carrier
linker
IL-2β/γ
(active)
Receptor
TransCon
IL-2 β/γ
(Prodrug)
Renal clearance
IL-2β/γ
(inactive) Linker cleavage dependent upon pH
and temperature
Sustained, long-lasting exposure utilizing the TransCon hGH linker and carrier,
which could support every 3 week dosing
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
111
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Robust Lymphocyte but Lower Eosinophil Expansion in NHP* When Compared to Aldesleukin
TransCon IL-2 β/γ prodrug
TransCon IL-2 β/γ
Aldesleukin
plasma PK
(single 1mg dose)
(0.4 mg/day x 5 days)
Lymphocyte Count /µL
Eosinophil Count /µL
1mg dose /animal;
average animal weight 8.2 kg (7.8-8.8 kg)
0.4 mg daily dose /animal; average animal weight 9.2 kg (7.7-10.6 kg)
Single dose provided >3-fold and prolonged enhancement of lymphocyte counts
supporting Q3W dosing
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
112
* NHP = non-human primates
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Lower Endothelial Cell Injury and Systemic Inflammation Markers in NHP When Compared to Aldesleukin
Endothelial cell injury markers
Systemic inflammation markers
TransCon IL-2 β/γ
Aldesleukin
TransCon IL-2 β/γ
Aldesleukin
(single 1mg dose)
(0.4 mg/day x 5)
(single 1mg dose)
(0.4 mg/day x 5)
Selectin(ng/ml)
IL-5 (pg/ml)
E-
VCAM-1 (ng/ml)
IL-6 (pg/ml)
Minimal IL-5 = Minimal eosinophil induction
Well tolerated in vivo with lower induction of markers of endothelial cell injury or systemic inflammation,
suggesting potential low risk of vascular leak syndrome (VLS)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
113
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Sustained CD8
⁺
T Cell
and NK Cell Expansion and Activation in NHP
CD8
T cell and NK cell expansion
CD8
⁺
T cell and NK cell activation
Fold⁺
Change
% Ki67+
Granzyme B MFI
cells
T cells
CD8⁺ memory T
CD8⁺ effector
NK cells
NK cells
Expansion and activation of effector function observed in multiple cytotoxic lymphocyte subsets
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
114
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Ascendis Pharma A/S published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:06 UTC