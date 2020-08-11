MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S (ASND) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 08/10 04:00:00 pm 143.26 USD -1.86% 08:09a ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Corporate Investor Presentation PU 08/04 Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations in August GL 07/07 ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Ascendis Pharma A/S : Corporate Investor Presentation 0 08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT Send by mail :

best-in-class products addressing unmet medical needs by applying TransCon™ technologies to parent drugs with clinical proof-of-concept Endocrinology rare disease

TransCon hGH for pediatric GH deficiency: BLA submitted Q2 and MAA planned in Q3 2020 TransCon PTH for hypoparathyroidism: Long-term data from open-label extension portion of PaTH Forward Q3 TransCon CNP for achondroplasia: Phase 2 ACcomplisH dose escalation and initiate second trial in China 1 Q4 Build leading market positions for each product with commercial focus on maximizing global reach Partnership with VISEN Pharmaceuticals for endocrinology rare disease products in China

Oncology

First IND filing or similar expected for TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist in Q4 TransCon IL-2 β/γ IND filing or similar expected in 2021

As of March 31, 2020, pro forma cash and cash equivalents of €1,039 million 2 1 Through VISEN Pharmaceuticals All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 3 2 Includes net proceeds from July 2020 follow-on offering only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Ascendis Pharma Global Presence HEADQUARTERS Ascendis Pharma A/S Hellerup, Denmark AFFILIATE RESEARCH SITE Redwood City, California, US VISEN Pharmaceuticals1 CLINICAL SITE Berlin, Germany Shanghai, China U.S. OFFICE Palo Alto, California, US RESEARCH SITE Heidelberg, Germany 1VISEN Pharmaceuticals (known as Visen) was established in 2018 to develop and commercialize endocrinology rare disease therapies in Greater China. Ascendis 4 Pharma has 50% ownership in the outstanding shares of Visen. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Vision 3x3: Building a Leading BioPharma Company Our Goal is to Achieve Sustainable Growth through Multiple Approaches ⎯ Obtain regulatory approval for three independent Endocrinology Rare Disease products

Obtain regulatory approval for three independent Endocrinology Rare Disease products TransCon Growth Hormone for pediatric growth hormone deficiency TransCon PTH for adult hypoparathyroidism TransCon CNP for achondroplasia

Grow Endocrinology Rare Disease pipeline through - Global clinical reach - Pursuing 9 total indications, label optimization, and life cycle management - New endocrinology products • ⎯ Establish global commercial presence for our Endocrinology Rare Disease area ⎯ Build integrated commercial organization in North America and select European countries Establish global commercial presence through partners with local expertise and infrastructure Advance a high value oncology pipeline with one IND or similar filing each year

Create a third independent therapeutic area with a diversified pipeline All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 5 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Diverse Pipeline of Independent Product Candidates 1 Excludes rights granted to VISEN Pharmaceuticals in Greater China All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 2 In phase 3 development for pediatric growth hormone deficiency in Greater China 6 through strategic investment in VISEN Pharmaceuticals only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Transient Conjugation: A Powerful, Flexible Platform TransCon Linker Aromatic Cyclic Imide DKP Carbamate Bicin AEG Pyroglutamate TransConTransCon Prodrug: Carrier 3 components Soluble Carriers Insoluble Carriers Parent Drug Antibodies, Antibody Fragments, Proteins, Peptides and Small Molecules All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 7 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon Technology: Sustained Systemic Release TransCon TransCon Unmodified parent drug (active) carrier linker Prodrug (inactive) Parent Linker cleavage drug dependent upon (inactive) pH and temperature Receptor Renal clearance Parent drug is transiently bound to a TransCon linker- soluble carrier moiety, which inactivates and shields parent drug from clearance Following injection, the linker is designed to autocleave at a specific rate to predictably release unmodified parent drug Designed to distribute released molecule like the parent drug; linker-carrier is cleared renally All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 8 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon Technology: Sustained Localized Release Unmodified parent drug (active) Receptor Prodrug (inactive) Renal clearance TransCon TransCon Parent drug Linker cleavage hydrogel carrier linker (inactive) dependent on pH and temperature Parent drug is transiently bound to TransCon linker- hydrogel carrier, which inactivates, shields parent drug and prevents clearance Following injection, the linker is designed to autocleave at a specific rate to predictably release unmodified parent drug Designed to provide sustained high local drug levels with low systemic exposure; hydrogel degrades into small polymers that are renally cleared All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 9 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Ascendis Algorithm for Product Innovation Unmet Clinically TransCon Clearly Established Large Validated Clinical & Medical Technology Differentiated Addressable Parent Regulatory Need Suitability Product Market Drug Pathway Higher Value, Lower Risk Pipeline All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 10 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon Enables Multi-level Patent Protection Product Composition Concepts of Matter TransCon > 150 Issued Device Linkers Patents 300 Patent Applications Pending TransCon Dose Carriers Regimen Process TransCon prodrugs eligible for new composition of matter IP

A multi-layered patent strategy is applied to protect our assets All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 11 As of December 31, 2019 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon Growth Hormone: Once-Weekly Replacement Therapy 12 Impact of hGH Distribution TransCon hGH is designed to release growth hormone to achieve the same distribution in the body as daily growth hormone BONE MUSCLE ADIPOSE TISSUE Optimal growth achieved hGH stimulates muscle hGH directly stimulates the via direct stimulation of GH growth via direct stimulation breakdown of fat receptors in bone and of GH receptors in muscle counteracting the through IGF-11 and through IGF-11 adipogenic effect of IGF-11 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 13 1 Kaplan SA, Cohen P. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2007;92(12):4529-4535. only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Growth Hormone Supports Overall Endocrine Health BODY COMPOSITION2,3,4 CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE6,7 ULTIMATE HEIGHT MENTAL HEALTH5 FRACTURES8 ACHIEVEMENT1 Daily hGH addresses all the symptoms of the disease; long-acting growth hormone products must retain the properties of hGH to adequately address the totality of the disease Sources: 1. de Boer, H. et al. 1997; 2. Rutherford, O. M. et al. 1991. 3. Colle, M., J. Auzerie.1993. 4. Johannsson, Gudmundur, et al. 1999. 5. Stabler, Brian et al. 1996. 6. Leong, Gary M., Gudmundur Johannsson. 2003. 7. 14 Colao, Annamaria et al. 2002. 8. Bex, M, and R Bouillon. 2003 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) Design TransCon carrier TransCon linker Somatropin (hGH active) Receptor Renal clearance Somatropin Linker cleavage (hGH; inactive) dependent upon pH and temperature Once-weekly prodrug releases unmodified hGH designed to mimic daily hGH: Tissue distribution

Physiological levels

Therapeutic effects: efficacy, safety and tolerability All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 15 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Growth Comparable to a Daily hGH in Phase 21,2 20.0 26-week treatment period (N=53) 18.0 16.0 Annualized 14.0 12.0 Height 10.0 Velocity 8.0 11.9 12.9 13.9 11..56 (cm/year,+SD) 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 Dose hGH (mg/kg/week): 0.14 0.21 0.30 0.21 TransCon hGH3 Genotropin® Intergroup differences not statistically significant J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2017, 102(5): 1673-1682 16 3 Conducted with a bioequivalent version of TransCon hGH Same weekly dose All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Sustained hGH Exposure Over One Week in Phase 21 18 16 14 TransCon hGH 0.21 mg/kg/week 12 Genotropin 0.21 mg/kg/week 10 hGH Serum Concentration 8 (ng/mL; Mean +SE) 6 4 2 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Days (Week 13) Maximum hGH concentration comparable between equivalent weekly doses of TransCon hGH and a daily hGH All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 17 1 J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2017, 102(5): 1673-1682 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon hGH Phase 3 Program in Pediatric GHD N=161 Treatment-naïve subjects N=146 Extension trial BLA submitted June 2020 (N=298) MAA planned Q3 2020 Subjects previously treated (n=143) and treatment-naïve (<3 years, n=3) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 18 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Adverse Event Profile of TransCon hGH in the Phase 3 Program1 heiGHt Trial fliGHt Trial enliGHten Trial2 TransCon hGH 0.24 Genotropin 0.24 TransCon hGH 0.24 TransCon hGH 0.24 (n=105) (n=56) (N=146) (N=296) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) Treatment-emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) 81 (77) 39 (70) 83 (57) 161 (54) TEAEs Related to Study Drug 12 (11) 10 (18) 6 (4.1) 10 (3.4) Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) 1 (1.0) 1 (1.8) 1 (0.7)3 5 (1.7)4 SAEs Related to Study Drug 0 0 0 0 TEAEs Leading to Any Action on Study Drug 2 (1.9) 1 (1.8) 2 (1.4) 5 (1.7) TEAEs Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug 0 0 0 0 TransCon hGH had an adverse event profile comparable to daily hGH which was consistent across phase 3 trials 1 All doses expressed in mg/kg/week 2 Based on data reported up to September 2019 19 3 One subject reported two SAEs; both considered unrelated to study drug 4 Two subjects reported two SAEs; all considered unrelated to study drug All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Phase 3 heiGHt Trial Screening ≤6 weeks VISIT SCHEDULE 161 treatment-naïve children with GHD dosed (2:1 randomization) TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week) Week 1 Week 5 Week 13 Week 26 Week 39 Week 52 Genotropin (34 µg/kg/day = 0.24 mg/kg/week) Long-Term Extension Trial Key Inclusion Criteria Prepubertal children with GHD

Height SDS ≤-2.0

≤-2.0 IGF-1 SDS ≤-1.0

SDS ≤-1.0 2 GH stimulation tests (GH ≤10 ng/mL)

Bone age ≥6 months behind chronological Key Endpoints Annualized height velocity (AHV) at 52 weeks (primary endpoint)

AHV at earlier time points

Change in height SDS over 52 weeks

Change in serum IGF-1/IGFBP-3 levels

IGF-1/IGFBP-3 levels Change in IGF-1 SDS and IGFBP-3 SDS

IGF-1 SDS and IGFBP-3 SDS Normalization of IGF-1 SDS

IGF-1 SDS hGH and IGF-1 levels over 168 hours at Week 13 (PK/PD subset) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 20 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Demographics and Baseline Characteristics Comparable Between Arms TransCon hGH Genotropin (n=105) (n=56) Mean Mean Age (years) 8.51 8.48 Male (%) 81.9 82.1 Height SDS -2.89 -3.00 ∆ Average Parental Height SDS -2.32 -2.55 IGF-1 SDS -2.08 -1.96 Peak Stimulated GH (ng/mL) 5.89 5.48 BMI (kg/m2) 16.1 16.5 BMI SDS -0.32 -0.14 Bone Age (years) 5.84 5.98 Bone Age-to-Chronologic Age (BA/CA) 0.69 0.70 Caucasian (%) 95.2 92.9 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 21 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon hGH Demonstrated Non-inferiority and Superiority in Primary Endpoint of AHV at Week 52 TransCon hGH Genotropin Estimate of Treatment 0.24 mg/kg/week 0.24 mg/kg/week P-value Difference (n=105) (n=56) LS Mean AHV at Week 52 (cm/year) 11.2 10.3 0.86 0.0088 Standard Error 0.23 0.30 0.33 95% Confidence Interval (cm/year) 10.71 - 11.62 9.73 - 10.89 0.22 - 1.50 Favors Genotropin Favors TransCon hGH NI Margin Non-inferior and superior Actual trial result Non-inferior but not superior Non-inferior and inferior -2.0 cm/year 0 cm/year Treatment difference (TransCon hGH - Genotropin) 22 ANCOVA model was applied after missing data were imputed by multiple imputation method. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Change in Height SDS Over 52 Weeks for Equivalent Doses of TransCon hGH and Daily Genotropin Demonstrated an Increasing Difference 1.2 Weekly TransCon hGH 0.24 mg hGH/kg/week * 1 Height SDS 0.8 0.6 Change from Baseline (LS mean ±SE) 0.4 0.2 * * Daily hGH 0.24 mg hGH/kg/week 0 0 13 26 39 52 Weeks Statistically significant difference between TransCon hGH and Genotropin from week 26 23 ANCOVA model. * Denotes statistical significance. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Treatment Difference in AHV Favored TransCon hGH Across All Subgroups at Week 52 TransCon hGH Genotropin (n=105) (n=56) Age Favors Genotropin Favors TransCon hGH < 6 years 24% 25% ≥ 6 years 76% 75% Sex Male 82% 82% Female 18% 18% Baseline GH-Stimulation ≤ 5ng/mL 35% 38% > 5 ng/mL 65% 63% Etiology and Extent of GHD Isolated Idiopathic 65% 66% Isolated Organic 18% 16% Multiple Pituitary Hormone Deficiency 17% 18% Overall Treatment Difference (TransCon hGH - Genotropin) cm/year All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 24 ANCOVA Model only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. AHV Poor Responders: Post-hoc Analysis Poor responders defined as AHV <8.0 cm/year1 TransCon hGH Genotropin At Week 522 (n=104) (n=55) n (%) n (%) Responder 100 (96.2) 49 (89.1) Poor Responder 4 (3.8) 6 (10.9) Incidence of poor responders ~3x lower in TransCon hGH arm compared to daily Genotropin arm 1 Bakker et. al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 93: 352-357, 2008 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 25 2 Excludes one subject per group with missing Week 52 data (98.8% subjects completed study) only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. IGF-1 Profile in PK/PD Subset During Week 13 Mean IGF-1 SDS (±SE) TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week) 3.0 (n=11) 2.0 13th Dose 1.0 0.0 -1.0 -2.0 -3.0 0 3 4 5 6 Baseline 1 2 7 Days (Week 13) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 26 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. AHV Paralleled Average IGF-1 IGF-1 SDS 4 3 2 1 0 Model-derived Average IGF-1 SDS AHV* (cm/year) P-value=0.0088 LS Mean -1 -2 -3-4 -5 AHV (±SE) 11.2 10.3 Baseline Week 13 Week 26 Week 39 Week 52 TransCon Genotropin hGH TransCon hGH preserved the balance between direct and indirect effects of daily hGH All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 27 *ANCOVA model only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Stable Glycemic Parameters TransCon hGH Baseline Week 5 Week 13 Week 26 Week 39 Week 52 HbA1c (%), mean 5.1 5.0 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 Genotropin Baseline Week 5 Week 13 Week 26 Week 39 Week 52 HbA1c (%), mean 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 Fasting glucose normal range 70 - 105 mg/dL Glycemic parameters were stable and within the normal range

2 subjects with high HbA1c (both 6.2%) at baseline remained stable throughout the trial All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 28 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Low Incidence of Anti-hGH Binding Antibodies TransCon hGH Genotropin Anti-hGH Binding Antibodies n=105 n=56 n (%) n (%) Treatment-emergent positive 7 (6.7) 2 (3.6) Transient, non-neutralizing 7 (6.7) 2 (3.6) 0 0 Persistent1 Neutralizing 0 0 1 Persistent is defined as ≥16 weeks between the first and last positive post-baseline All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 29 sample. only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Similar Change in Bone Age Over 52 Weeks TransCon hGH Genotropin Bone Age (n=105) (n=56) Mean Years Mean Years TransCon hGH Baseline 5.84 5.98 demonstrated superior height velocity, while Week 52 7.16 7.35 advancing bone age at the same rate as Genotropin Change from Baseline 1.36 1.35 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 30 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. BMI SDS of heiGHt Subjects Over 78 Weeks Mean (SD) BMI SDS Group A Group B (TransCon hGH/TransCon hGH) (Genotropin/TransCon hGH) Baseline n=105 n=56 -0.32 (0.9) -0.14 (1.1) n=104 n=55 Week 52 -0.03 (0.8) -0.40 (1.0) Week 78 n=100 n=54 0.05 (0.8) 0.09 (0.9) Mean BMI SDS remained near 0 over 78 weeks Group A received TransCon hGH in both heiGHt and enliGHten; Group B received 31 Genotropin in heiGHt and TransCon hGH in enliGHten All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. heiGHt Trial Summary Treatment with TransCon hGH showed superiority over Genotropin in AHV at 52 weeks

Treatment difference in height reached statistical significance at Week 26 and onwards

Difference in AHV paralleled the difference in average IGF-1 SDS

IGF-1 SDS Bone age advanced at the same rate for TransCon hGH and Genotropin

Mean BMI SDS remained near zero

Safety results of TransCon hGH were comparable to Genotropin

Similar local injection site tolerability observed between treatment arms

Comparable, low incidence of anti-hGH binding antibodies and no neutralizing antibodies All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 32 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Phase 3 fliGHt Trial Design 146 children with GHD (143 treatment-experienced) Up to 4 Weeks SCHEDULE (±1 Week) Screening Week 1 Week 4* VISIT * Visit for <3 year olds only Primary Objective TransCon hGH (0.24 mg/kg/week) Week 13 Week 26 (±1 Week) (±1 Week) Long-Term Extension Trial Key Endpoints1 To assess the safety and tolerability of weekly TransCon hGH in children with GHD Key Inclusion Criteria Investigator-determined GHD with supporting biochemical and auxologic criteria

GHD with supporting biochemical and auxologic criteria Age 6 months - 17 years old

Tanner stage <5 Open epiphyses Treated with commercially-available daily hGH therapy ≥0.20 mg/kg/week for 13 - 130 weeks Children <3 years could have been treatment-naïve

Adverse events

Injection site reactions

Incidence of anti-hGH antibodies

anti-hGH antibodies Annualized height velocity (AHV)

Change in height SDS

Proportion of subjects with IGF-1 SDS (0.0 to +2.0)

IGF-1 SDS (0.0 to +2.0) PK/PD in subjects <3 years

Preference and satisfaction with TransCon hGH All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 33 1 Primary outcome measure was safety and tolerability of TransCon hGH over 26 weeks only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. fliGHt Baseline Demographics Baseline Mean (N=146) Male (%) 75.3 Age (years) 10.6 Age Range (years) 1 to 17 Height SDS -1.42 BMI (kg/m2) 17.5 ∆ Average Parental Height SDS -1.14 IGF-1 SDS +0.9 IGF-1 SDS Range -1.9 to +4.0 Caucasian (%) 84.9 Recruited in North America (%) 95.2 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 34 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Previous Daily hGH Use Baseline (N=146) Daily hGH Dose Prior to Trial (mg/kg/week), mean (range) 0.29 (0.13 - 0.49) Treatment-Experienced, n (%) 143 (97.9%) <6 Months 40 (27.4%) ≥6 to <12 Months 32 (21.9%) ≥12 to <18 Months 28 (19.2%) ≥18 Months 43 (29.5%) Treatment-Naïve, n (%) 3 (2.1%) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 35 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Summary of Adverse Events TransCon hGH (N=146) n (%) Any Treatment Emergent Adverse Event (TEAE)a 83 (56.8) Pyrexia 17 (11.6) Nasopharyngitis 14 (9.6) Upper respiratory tract infection 14 (9.6) Headache 12 (8.2) Oropharyngeal pain 8 (5.5) TEAEs Related to Study Drug 6 (4.1) Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) 1 (0.7) SAEs Related to Study Drug 0 TEAEs Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug 0 Safety in children <3 years old was consistent with the overall trial population and the known profile of daily hGH

Low-titer non-neutralizinganti-hGH binding antibodies were detected in 2.8% of subjects

non-neutralizinganti-hGH binding antibodies were detected in 2.8% of subjects No injection-site reactions were reported as AEs All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 36 aSpecific TEAEs reported by ≥5% of subjects only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean AHV at Week 26 by Subgroups AHV at Week 26 (cm/year) TransCon hGH (N=146) Arithmetic Mean Age <3 years 16.2 ≥3 and <6 years 10.0 ≥6 and <11 for girls; ≥6 and <12 for boys 8.2 ≥11 for girls; ≥12 for boys 9.0 Gender Male 9.0 Female 9.1 Peak Stimulated GH ≤5 ng/mL 9.6 >5 ng/mL 8.6 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 37 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Treatment Advantage Maintained Beyond First Year in Subjects Initially Treated with TransCon hGH heiGHt Trial subjects rolled over into enliGHten Trial (long-term extension) heiGHt subjects treated for 1.5 years with TransCon hGH Height SDS demonstrated: • Superior growth after 52 Change from Baseline weeks compared to c Genotropin1 LS Mean (+SE) • Superior growth continued in the enliGHten extension trial 1 Based on results from phase 3 heiGHt Trial on the primary endpoint of AHV at 52 weeks *Treatment difference resulted in a nominal p-value <0.05 38 ANCOVA model All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Linear Relationship Between Dose and IGF-1 Response Demonstrated in Clinical Program Average IGF-1 SDS vs TransCon hGH Dose 1.0 TransCon 0.30 0.8 0.6 0.4 TransCon 0.24 Phase 3 dose Average 0.2 IGF-1 SDS 0.0 TransCon 0.21 at Steady Phase 3 heiGHt Trial (n=105) State1,2 -0.2 -0.4 Phase 2 (n=12-14/dose)3 TransCon 0.14 -0.6 -0.8 -1.0 0.10 0.15 0.20 0.25 0.30 TransCon hGH Dose (mg/kg/wk) TransCon hGH data support predictable dose titration 1 Average IGF-1 at Week 13 was used given availability of measured data over one week for the phase 2 trial 2 Average IGF-1 during Week 13 for phase 3 heiGHt Trial TransCon hGH subjects is model-derived average 39 3 Conducted with an earlier bioequivalent version of TransCon hGH All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Relationship Between Average IGF-1 SDS and Height SDS from Phase 2 and Phase 3 Trials Height SDS Change from Baseline at Week 26 TransCon hGH subjects from Published two-year data from controlled trial phase 2 and phase 3 trials combined with daily hGH in the U.S. (N=172)3 2.0 Genotropin (n=69) TransCon hGH (n=140) 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.5 -2 0 2 4 6 Average IGF-1 SDS Change from Baseline at Week 13 1,2 Similar slopes for Genotropin and TransCon hGH suggest: Similar relationship of height SDS and average IGF-1 SDS

IGF-1 SDS Preservation of the biological balance between direct hGH and IGF-1 effects Average IGF-1 at week 13 was used given availability of measured data over one week for the phase 2 trial Average IGF-1 during week 13 for phase 3 heiGHt Trial TransCon hGH subjects is model-derived average 40 3 Cohen et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2007, 92(7): 2480-2486 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Key Learnings from TransCon hGH Clinical Trials TransCon hGH demonstrated a safety profile comparable to that of a daily hGH

TransCon hGH demonstrated superior height velocity 1 compared to a daily hGH through a PK profile of released hGH that may be more efficiently utilized by target tissues

- Treatment advantage maintained beyond first year

compared to a daily hGH through a PK profile of released hGH that may be more efficiently utilized by target tissues Treatment advantage maintained beyond first year TransCon hGH showed predictable linear response to dose titrations

TransCon hGH data suggests maintenance of the same mode of action as daily hGH and preservation of the biological balance between direct hGH and IGF-1 effects in target tissues

IGF-1 effects in target tissues TransCon hGH demonstrated consistent safety and efficacy profile following switch from daily hGH in both fliGHt and enliGHten trials All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 41 1 Based on results from phase 3 heiGHt Trial on the primary endpoint of AHV at 52 weeks only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Auto-Injector Designed to Improve Adherence Key Features to Enhance Patient Experience Room temperature storage

Small needle, comparable to daily hGH (31G, 4mm)

Single low-volume (<0.60mL) injection for patients ≤60kg

low-volume (<0.60mL) injection for patients ≤60kg Simple operation

No waste due to empty-all design

empty-all design Device lifespan at least 4 years

Enables flexible titration

Bluetooth ® connectivity planned for automatic data capture

connectivity planned for automatic data capture Development of integrated connectivity platform underway >160 subjects are using Auto-Injector and dual-chamber cartridges (DCCs) in extension trial All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 42 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon hGH: Raising the Bar Phase 3 heiGHt Trial demonstrated superior height velocity of TransCon hGH in pediatric GHD, with comparable safety and tolerability to a daily hGH

Received orphan designation for TransCon hGH in US and Europe for GHD

In pediatric GHD, submitted BLA in June 2020 and MAA submission planned Q3 2020

PIP approved for children from 6 months to less than 18 years

User-friendly Auto-Injector part of initial BLA/MAA submissions

Auto-Injector part of initial BLA/MAA submissions Create further growth:

China: Pediatric GHD phase 3 ongoing* Japan: Pediatric phase 3 expected to be initiated Q4 2020 Global label expansion: Submitted IND amendment to initiate adult GHD phase 3 in Q1 2020

Commercial leadership team in place, commercial manufacturing ongoing

Multiple independent patent filings to provide additional potential protection into 2039 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 43 * Conducted by VISEN Pharmaceuticals only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon PTH: PTH Replacement Therapy for Hypoparathyroidism 44 Hypoparathyroidism Short-term Symptoms1 Hypocalcemia Paresthesias, muscle cramps, tetany, laryngospasm, seizures, coma Brain fog Anxiety due to "fear of crash" Hypercalcemia Nocturia, polyuria, constipation, muscle weakness, coma Patient Burden2,3 76% Either unable to work or report significant interference with work due to HP symptoms 79% Require hospitalizations or emergency department visits 85% Report inability to perform household activities Long-termComplications4-6 4-fold Increased risk of renal disease (nephrocalcinosis, nephrosclerosis, kidney stones & renal insufficiency) 2-fold Increased risk of depression or bipolar disorder 4-fold5 Increased risk of seizures 1 Nature Reviews 2017, 3: 17055 2Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience Research. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 3Endo Pract. 2014, 20(7);671-679. 4 J Bone Miner Res 2013, 28: 2570-2576; 5J Clin Endocrinol 45 Metab 2012, 97(12): 4507-4514.6J Bone Miner Res 2013, 28: 2277-2285. only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Voices of Hypopara Survey: Managing Calcium Levels Remains a Key Challenge About the Survey 146 patients with hypopara participated in the survey 89% were women and the average age was 51 years 60% have lived with hypopara for 5 years or longer Participants Across the U.S. (N=146) Despite frequent adjustment of medication:

69% had a 'calcium crash' at least once in the past year 43% reported calcium crashes weekly or monthly, and 4% daily Approximately 42% visited an ER and/or urgent care facility in the last year Half of these visited two to four times, and another 18% visited the ER and/or urgent care even more

46 Results reported on World Hypopara Day 2020 by U.S. HypoPARAthyroidism Association, used with permission All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Majority of Patients Remain Unsatisfied with Current Management and Care for HP1 71% of Patients Reported Difficulty2 in Managing HP 64% of Patients Reported Difficulty to Find Physicians with Sufficient HP Knowledge If my calcium level is good, then I might only have paresthesia four or five times a week. If I'm going through a really rough patch...then it will happen daily, several times a day. That's one of the things that can be very frustrating with this disease…it's so poorly controlled.

I find that doctors don't know much about this and...I have to educate them. I ordered these booklets from the hypoparathyroidism organization…The endocrinologist that I see he does have some patients that have hypoparathyroidism, but it's not the majority of his practice. 1 Poster presented at ISPOR 2019 and 2019 Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience Research. 47 2 Defined as somewhat, a lot, or extremely difficult to manage their HP. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Vast Majority of Patients Unable to Work or Less Productive Due to HP Symptoms1 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Work-Related Impacts % of patients (n=42) 76% No longer able to work due to HP symptoms Interference with work productivity Impact on ability to work Among those currently employed, 90% reported their HP symptoms interfered with work productivity, most often due to:

Ability to perform cognitive tasks Absenteeism Interference with ability to perform physical tasks

45% of patients experienced the economic impacts of a loss of income due to hypoparathyroidism 1 Poster presented at ISPOR 2019 and 2019 Ascendis Pharma HP Patient Experience 48 Research. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Significant Patient Population Estimated Prevalence: ~200k in these 4 regions USA ~70k-112k EuropeJapan ~86k-223k~25k-32k South Korea ~12k-13k 2013, Powers et. al., Prevalence and Incidence of Hypoparathyroidism in the United States Using a Large Claims Database, JBMR

2011, Clarke et. al., Co-morbid Medical Conditions Associated with Prevalent Hypoparathyroidism:

A Population-Based Study 2013, Underbjerg et. al., Cardiovascular and Renal Complications to Postsurgical Hypoparathyroidism: A Danish Nationwide Controlled Historic Follow-up Study

Follow-up Study 2015, The Epidemiology of Nonsurgical Hypoparathyroidism in Denmark: A Nationwide Case Finding Study

2016, Astor et. al., Epidemiology and Health-Related Quality of Life in Hypoparathyroidism in Norway 2017. Shishiba et. al., Prevalence of postsurgical hypoparathyroidism in Japan: Estimated from the data of multiple institutes.

1999. Nakamura et. al., Prevalence of Idiopathic Hypoparathyroidism and Pseudohypoparathyroidism in Japan

Ascendis market research S. Korean ICD-10 codes

ICD-10 codes Ascendis market research All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 49 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Constant Normal Level of PTH is Optimal - FDA Perspective1,2 Continuous infusion of PTH demonstrated3,4: Normalization of serum calcium and phosphate

Complete removal of current standard of care (vitamin D and calcium supplements)

Normalization of urinary calcium 1 FDA presentation: Natpara Advisory Committee, September 12, 2014; 2 Khurana M, et al. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2019 105(3):710. 3 Winer K ,et al. J Clin Endo Metab 2012 50 97(2);391-399;4 Winer K, et al. J Pediatr 2014 165(3);556-563. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon PTH Design TransCon TransCon linker PTH carrier (active) Receptor Renal clearance PTH Linker cleavage (inactive) dependent upon pH and temperature TransCon PTH is a sustained-release prodrug designed to provide stable PTH levels in the physiological range for 24 hours/day 1

sustained-release prodrug designed to provide stable PTH levels in the physiological range for 24 hours/day TransCon PTH designed to normalize blood and urinary calcium levels, serum phosphate and bone turnover 1 51 Karpf DB, et al. J Bone Miner Res. 2020; x:1-11. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Phase 1: PK Data Support Infusion-like Profile over 24 Hours PTH Exposure After 10th Daily Dose of TransCon PTH Normal PTH levels2,3 16 12 Free PTH1 (pg/mL) 8 (Mean ± SE) LLN for PTH(1-34) 4 (normal range = 4- 26 pg/mL) based on 40% of the MW of PTH(1-84) 0 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 Hours During Day 10 12 μg PTH/day 16 μg PTH/day 20 μg PTH/day 24 μg PTH/day TransCon PTH daily dosing provided a flat infusion-like profile of released PTH at day 10 1 PTH measured as Free PTH(1-34) and Free PTH(1-33);2 FDA presentation: Natpara Advisory Committee, September 12, 2014; 3 Ghada E, et al. J of Clin Endo. 1997; 82:281-286. Analyses from TransCon PTH Phase 1 trial; data not shown for doses <12 µg/day, as levels of Free PTH are BLQ; Poster presented at ECTS 2019 52 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon PTH Phase 2 Trial Design Screening ≤4 weeks RANDOMIZATION 59 adult subjects with HP currently receiving standard of care (active vitamin D + calcium) Blinded Treatment (4 weeks) Open-Label Extension TransCon PTH 18 µg/day SUBJECTS SoC Optimization Stable Dosing TransCon PTH 15 µg/day TransCon PTH Titration & TransCon PTH 21 µg/day ALL Placebo TransCon PTH Individual Dosing (6 - 30 µg/day) Primary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks) Proportion of subjects with: Normal serum calcium; and

Normal FeCa (or at least 50% decrease from baseline); and

Off active vitamin D; and

Taking ≤1,000 mg/day calcium Key Secondary Endpoints (4 weeks) Primary composite and taking ≤500 mg/day calcium Additional Endpoints ≥4 weeks PRO* measures ( HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP)

HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP) Nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, vascular calcification, ER/urgent care visits and hospitalizations

BMD and TBS by DXA, bone turnover markers, 24-hour urine calcium excretion (in extension only) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 53 * PRO = patient-reported outcome only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP

top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product

All doses of TransCon PTH were well tolerated

No serious or severe adverse events observed at any point No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo

No drop-outs in blinded period All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 54 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. PaTH Forward Trial Profile 59 Randomized Subjects 14 Assigned to PTH 15 µg/day 15 Assigned to PTH 18 µg/day 15 Assigned to PTH 21 µg/day 15 Assigned to Placebo 14 Completed Treatment 15 Completed Treatment 15 Completed Treatment 15 Completed Treatment 14 Included in FAS 15 Included in FAS 15 Included in FAS 15 Included in FAS 2 Excluded* 14 Included 14 Included 15 Included 15 Included 15 Included 15 Included 15 Included 13 Included in SAS in PP set in SAS in PP set in SAS in PP set in SAS in PP set Full Analysis Set (FAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment

Per Protocol (PP): Subjects from FAS who met inclusion/exclusion criteria and completed full double-blind trial period

double-blind trial period Safety Analysis Set (SAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment Two subjects were excluded because they received < 0.25 µg BID of 55 calcitriol (active vitamin D) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Age (years) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 47 (13) 47 (11) 54 (11) 49 (12) 50 (13) Age Group (years) - n (%) < 30 1 (7.1) 1 (6.7) 0 2 (4.5) 1 (7.7) ≥ 30 - < 65 11 (79) 14 (93) 13 (87) 38 (86) 11 (85) ≥ 65 2 (14) 0 2 (13) 4 (9.1) 1 (7.7) Sex at Birth n (%) Female 12 (86) 12 (80) 12 (80) 36 (82) 10 (77) Body Mass Index (kg/m2) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 27 (5.7) 29 (3.1) 26 (4.6) 27 (4.6) 28 (3.8) Menopausal Status - n (%) 12 12 12 36 10 Postmenopausal 4 (33) 4 (33) 5 (42) 13 (36) 3 (30) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 56 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 Total Placebo µg/day PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=13) (N=15) (N=44) Race - n (%) American Indian or Alaska Native 0 0 0 0 0 Asian 0 0 2 (13) 2 (4.5) 0 Black or African American 0 0 0 0 0 Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0 0 0 0 0 White 14 (100) 12 (80) 13 (87) 39 (89) 13 (100) Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Other 0 3 (20) 0 3 (6.8) 0 Geographic Region - n (%) North America 7 (50) 12 (80) 10 (67) 29 (66) 7 (54) Europe 7 (50) 3 (20) 5 (33) 15 (34) 6 (46) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 57 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. HP Disease Characteristics and History - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Cause of Hypoparathyroidism (HP) Acquired from neck surgery 10 (71) 12 (80) 12 (80) 34 (77) 11 (85) Autoimmune disease 1 (7.1) 0 0 1 (2.3) 0 Idiopathic disease 3 (21) 3 (20) 3 (20) 9 (20) 2 (15) Duration of HP (Years) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean 12 9.3 12 11 13 Min, Max 1, 39 2, 29 3, 25 1, 39 3, 30 Renal Insufficiency History 1 (7.1) 3 (20) 1 (6.7) 5 (11) 0 Kidney Stones History 2 (14) 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 4 (9.1) 4 (31) Ectopic Calcifications History 0 0 1 (6.7) 1 (2.3) 0 Vascular Calcifications History 0 0 0 0 0 Brain Calcification History 0 0 0 0 0 Cataract History 0 0 0 0 0 Seizure History 1 (7.1) 0 0 1 (2.3) 1 (7.7) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 58 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Baseline HP Supplements - PP HP Supplements at Baseline collected by PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo Subjects eDiary/ Total Daily Dose (TDD) (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Calcium /TDD (mg) (n) 14 14 15 43 13 Mean 1643 2395 2334 2129 1636 Min, Max 500, 4000 900, 8000 500, 4500 500, 8000 800, 3200 Calcium Category, n (%) ≤ 2000 mg TDD 11 (79) 9 (60) 6 (40) 26 (59) 9 (69) > 2000 mg TDD 3 (21) 5 (33) 9 (60) 17 (39) 4 (31) Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n) 10 11 13 34 8 Mean 1.025 0.750 0.750 0.831 0.719 Min, Max 0.50, 3.00 0.50, 1.25 0.50, 2.00 0.50, 3.00 0.50, 1.00 Alfacalcidol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n) 4 3 2 9 4 Mean 2.75 2.00 2.00 2.33 2.50 Min, Max 2.0, 4.0 1.0, 3.0 1.0, 3.0 1.0, 4.0 1.0, 4.0 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 59 2 subjects did not have eDiary information confirmed by prescription information only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Baseline of Spot FECa & Albumin-Adjusted sCa - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo Lab Summary at Baseline Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Albumin-Adjusted sCa (mg/dL) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 8.6 (0.49) 9.1 (1.3) 8.7 (0.62) 8.8 (0.91) 8.9 (0.39) Spot AM FECa (%) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 2.5 (1.4) 3.3 (1.5) 2.4(1.2) 2.8 (1.4) 2.3 (0.76) Spot AM FECa normal (≤ 2%) at 7 (50%) 4 (27%) 8 (53%) 19 (43%) 5 (39%) baseline All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 60 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Summary - SAS PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=44) (N=15) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) TEAEs 6 (43) 3 (20) 8 (53) 17 (39) 5 (33) Serious TEAE 0 0 0 0 0 Severity* Severe TEAE 0 0 0 0 0 Moderate TEAE 1 (7.1) 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 3 (6.8) 3 (20) Mild TEAE 5 (36) 2 (13) 7 (47) 14 (32) 2 (13) Related TEAE 3 (21) 1 (6.7) 5 (33) 9 (20) 1 (6.7) Serious Related TEAE 0 0 0 0 0 TEAE Related to Hyper- or Hypocalcaemia Leading to 0 0 0 0 0 ER/Urgent Care Visit and/or Hospitalization TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug 0 0 0 0 0 TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Trial 0 0 0 0 0 TEAE Leading to Death 0 0 0 0 0 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 61 * Subjects are counted only in the highest severity category only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events of Interest - SAS PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo Preferred Term (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=44) (N=15) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) TEAEs 6 (43) 3 (20) 8 (53) 17 (39) 5 (33) Headache 3 (21) 1 (6.7) 2 (13) 6 (14) 0 Nausea 2 (14) 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 4 (9.1) 1 (6.7) Fatigue 0 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Injection site haemorrhage 1 (7.1) 0 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Injection site pain 1 (7.1) 0 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Thirst 0 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Urinary tract infection 1 (7.1) 0 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Hypertension 1 (7.1) 1 (6.7) 0 2 (4.5) 0 Hypercalcaemia 0 0 2 (13) 2 (4.5) 0 Hypocalcaemia 0 0 0 0 1 (6.7) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 62 Includes ≥ 2 subjects in the PTH group or hyper- or hypocalcaemia only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. PaTH Forward 4-Week Fixed Dose Safety Summary All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated

well-tolerated No drop-outs during 4-week blinded period

drop-outs during 4-week blinded period No serious or severe TEAEs were reported

No TEAEs leading to discontinuation of study drug

Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo

TEAEs in TransCon arms reflect known PTH pharmacology

Injections were well-tolerated using pen injector planned for commercial presentation Titration algorithm to eliminate standard of care demonstrated no hypocalcaemic AEs All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 63 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Elimination of Standard of Care - PP PTH 15 PTH 18 PTH 21 Total Number of Subjects Meeting Each PTH Placebo µg/day µg/day µg/day Component Subjects (N=13) (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=44) Not taking active vitamin D supplements 14 (100%) 14 (93%) 15 (100%) 43 (98%) 4 (31%) Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium 13 (93%) 13 (87%) 15 (100%) 41 (93%) 6 (46%) supplements Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium 12 (86%) 9 (60%) 15 (100%) 36 (82%) 2 (15%) supplements Taking 0 mg/day of calcium supplements 7 (50%) 7 (47%) 8 (53%) 22 (50%) 0 Not taking active vitamin D and 0 mg/day 7 (50%) 7 (47%) 8 (53%) 22 (50%) 0 of calcium supplements Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 12 (86%) 9 (60%) 15 (100%) 36 (82%) 2 (15%) mg/day of calcium supplements 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and 82% of all subjects across all TransCon PTH dosage arms were able to eliminate standard of care* * Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 64 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Active Vitamin D Dose by Visit - PP 2.0 Mean 1.5 Active Vitamin D Dose 1.0 ± SE (µg/day) 0.5 0.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH enabled discontinuation of active vitamin D at week 2 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 65 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Calcium Supplement Dose by Visit - PP Mean Calcium Dose SE

(mg/day) 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH enabled continuous calcium supplement reduction over 4-week study period All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 66 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Serum Calcium and Spot FECa by Visit - PP Mean Serum Calcium 10.0 Mean 9.5 Calcium Corrected 9.0 for Albumin ± SE (mg/dL) 8.5 8.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo Mean Spot FECa 4.0 Mean Fractional 3.0 Excretion of Calcium ± SE 2.0 (%) 1.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH subjects exhibited reduced FECa, despite increased serum calcium; For placebo subjects, FECa followed serum calcium levels All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 67 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon PTH Increased Number of FECa Responders - PP 80 Week 4 70 Week 4 60 Week 4 Baseline Baseline % of Subjects 50 Baseline Week 4 40 with Normal AM FECa 30 Baseline 20 10 0 TransCon PTH TransCon PTH TransCon PTH Placebo 15µg/day 18µg/day 21µg/day By week 4 of treatment, TransCon PTH had normalized an additional 8 subjects compared to none on placebo All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 68 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Serum Phosphate by Visit - PP Mean Serum Phosphate SE

(mg/dL) 4.4 4.2 4.0 3.8 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH subjects demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in serum phosphate All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 69 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Calcium-Phosphate Product by Visit - PP Mean Albumin-Adjusted Calcium x Phosphate SE

(mg 2 /dL 2 ) 42 40 38 36 34 32 30 28 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in calcium-phosphate product All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 70 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Primary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Number of Subjects Meeting Primary Composite Endpoint at 7 6 9 22 2 Week 4 with Fixed Dosing Proportion (95% CI) 50 40 60 50 15 (23, 77) (16, 68) (32, 84) (35, 65) (1.9, 45) P-value 0.10 0.22 0.02 0.03 Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component: Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%) 12 (86%) 12 (80%) 14 (93%) 38 (86%) 12 (92%) Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL) 2 1 0 3 1 Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL) 0 2 1 3 0 Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a 10 (71%) 8 (53%) 9 (60%) 27 (61%) 5 (38%) reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%) Not taking active vitamin D supplements, n (%) 14 (100%) 14 (93%) 15 (100%) 43 (98%) 4 (31%) Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium supplements, n (%) 13 (93%) 13 (87%) 15 (100%) 41 (93%) 6 (46%) The 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response compared to placebo at week 4 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 71 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Key Secondary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Number of Subjects Meeting Key Secondary Composite 7 4 9 20 2 Endpoint at Week 4 with Fixed Dosing Proportion (95% CI) 50 27 60 45 15 (23, 77) (7.8, 55) (32, 84) (30, 61) (1.9, 45) P-value 0.10 0.65 0.02 0.06 Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component: Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%) 12 (86%) 12 (80%) 14 (93%) 38 (86%) 12 (92%) Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL) 2 1 0 3 1 Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL) 0 2 1 3 0 Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a 10 (71%) 8 (53%) 9 (60%) 27 (61%) 5 (38%) reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%) Not taking active vitamin D supplements 14 (100%) 14 (93%) 15 (100%) 43 (98%) 4 (31%) Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements 12 (86%) 9 (60%) 15 (100%) 36 (82%) 2 (15%) The 21 µg/day arm showed a statistically significant response compared to placebo at week 4 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 72 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Open-label Extension (OLE) Trial Subjects from fixed-dose PaTH Forward Trial rolled over to the open-label extension which enabled individually optimized TransCon PTH dosing (6-30 µg/day) to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy

fixed-dose PaTH Forward Trial rolled over to the open-label extension which enabled individually optimized TransCon PTH dosing (6-30 µg/day) to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy 58 out of 59 randomized subjects currently receiving TransCon PTH in the open-label extension

open-label extension Both placebo responders continue in the open-label extension One subject (randomized to placebo) withdrew for reasons unrelated to safety or efficacy of the study drug

Long-term data from open-label extension evaluates a composite endpoint. Evaluating proportion of subjects with:

data from open-label extension evaluates a composite endpoint. Evaluating proportion of subjects with: Normal serum calcium; and Off active vitamin D; and Taking ≤500 mg/day calcium; and Normal 24-hour urine calcium excretion (or at least 50% decrease from baseline)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 73 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Distribution of Doses* in Phase 2 Open-label Extension Number of patients After 8 weeks in OLE 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 6 9 12 15 18 21 24 27 30 Dose level (µg/day) 74 *At Visit 7 (week 12 of PaTH Forward, 8 weeks in OLE, N=57) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Simple Pen Injector in Phase 2 Key Features Simple operation

Three multi-use pens with three different strengths (6, 9, 12 µg; 15, 18, 21 µg; 24, 27, 30 µg)

multi-use pens with three different strengths (6, 9, 12 µg; 15, 18, 21 µg; 24, 27, 30 µg) Ready-to-use liquid formulation, room temp stability for 14 days

liquid formulation, room temp stability for 14 days Low injection volume (≤0.1 mL)

Small (31G), short (5 mm) safety pen needle Pen injector planned for commercial launch being used in phase 2 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 75 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon PTH: A Potential 24-hour PTH Replacement Therapy Phase 1 and phase 2 data support profile of TransCon PTH as a potential 24-hour PTH replacement therapy for HP

24-hour PTH replacement therapy for HP PaTH Forward data demonstrate potential for TransCon PTH to replace standard of care

Report PaTH Forward open-label extension six-month data in Q3 2020

open-label extension six-month data in Q3 2020 Submit proposed PRO instrument for FDA review in Q3 2020

Carcinogenicity study waiver granted in the US and EU

On track to submit regulatory filings to initiate a global phase 3 trial in North America, Europe and Asia in Q4 2020:

Ethnobridging study showed comparable PK profile between Japanese and non-Japanese populations, enabling inclusion of Japan

Received orphan designation in US in 2018 for treatment of HP

Disease burden and PaTH Forward results validate significant unmet need All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 76 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon CNP: The New Frontier of Growth Biology 77 TransCon CNP: The New Frontier of Growth Biology C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) is a potential promising therapeutic pathway for treating growth failure and dwarfism

natriuretic peptide (CNP) is a potential promising therapeutic pathway for treating growth failure and dwarfism Inhibits the overactive signalling resulting from both ligand-dependent and independent signalling through the mutated FGFR3 receptor causing achondroplasia

Due to its very short half-life(2-3 minutes), CNP has historically not been a druggable target, as prolonged exposure is required for improved growth

half-life(2-3 minutes), CNP has historically not been a druggable target, as prolonged exposure is required for improved growth Phase 1 data support the TransCon CNP Target Product Profile TransCon CNP may provide benefit in several growth disorders - as monotherapy, and potentially in combination with TransCon hGH All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 78 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Achondroplasia: High Morbidity Up to 85% of patients require intervention for obstructive sleep apnea and respiratory insufficiency 25% of children have hearing loss increasing to > 50% in adulthood 22% have osteotomy 15-30% have fixed kyphotic deformity Up to 28% require cevicomedullary decompression by age 4 10% of children have neurological signs of spinal stenosis 80% of adults have clinical signs and symptoms related to spinal stenosis All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 79 The Application of Clinical Genetics, 2014:7117-125 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Achondroplasia: Higher Mortality1 Preliminary analysis shows among achondroplasia patients a median age of death of 60 years - consistent with the published literature Markedly higher rates of death in these patients compared to the overall Medicare population, especially among patients <70 years % of Patients Age of Death for Achondroplasia vs General Medicare Patients Passing in 2017 60% 53% 50% 40% 30% 29% 26% 25% 20% 18% 18% 15% 10% 7% 4% 0% 0% 1% 4% <40 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 >80 Proportion of Achondroplasia Medicare Deaths 2017 Proportion of General Medicare Deaths 2017 80 Analysis courtesy of Trinity Partners: Trinity Partners Medicare Analysis. Results are preliminary and achondroplasia vs overall Medicare patients have not been risk adjusted. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Achondroplasia: Autosomal Dominant Mutation in FGFR3 Mutations leading to different Skeletal Dysplasias1 Different Conformations of the FGFR3 G380R mutated dimer2 88% 4.9% Double mutation Wildtype 2.5 increase in Ligand-dependent activation in activation absence of ligand DNA Mutation Single mutation Single mutation Activation in Activation in absence absence of ligand uncertain of ligand uncertain Downstream inhibition required to inhibit ligand-independent signaling 1 Adapted from: Krejci P, et al. PLoS ONE, 2008, 3(12), e3961. 81 2 He L, et al. J Biological Chemistry, 2010 Sep 24;285(39):30103-14. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Achondroplasia Signaling Defect is Well Understood1 TransCon CNP continuously inhibits abnormal FGFR3 signaling, restoring proliferation and differentiation of chondrocytes to rebalance bone growth CNP does not alter the function of FGF receptors or change endogenous levels of FGF ligands, reducing the risk of interfering with normal FGF biology All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 82 1Adapted from Current Opin Pediatrics 2010; 22:516-523 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon CNP Design CNP TransConTransCon linker(active) carrier Receptor Renal clearance CNP Linker cleavage (inactive) dependent upon pH and temperature TransCon technology is designed to provide effective shielding of CNP:

From neutral endopeptidase degradation in subcutaneous tissue and blood compartment Minimize binding of TransCon CNP to the NPR-C receptor Reduce binding of TransCon CNP to the NPR-B receptor in vasculature to avoid hypotension

CNP liberated from TransCon CNP maintains small enough size to allow penetration into growth plates All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 83 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Juvenile Healthy Monkey Growth Study Tibial growth at 6 months (n=4/group) Placebo corrected percentage change from baseline 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 TransCon CNP TransCon CNP CNP Analogue* Daily Dosing 40 µg/kg/week 100 µg/kg/week 140 µg/kg/week (20 µg/kg/day) Demonstrated dose-proportional tibial linear growth; ulnar growth consistent

dose-proportional tibial linear growth; ulnar growth consistent TransCon CNP induced a more robust growth response compared to daily administration of CNP, despite being administered at a 40% lower dose All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 84 * Refers to a synthesized molecule with a half-life of ~20 mins prepared by Ascendis Pharma only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Phase 1 Trial Design Each dose tested sequentially starting at lowest dose1 45 healthy adult male subjects TransCon CNP vs. placebo (4:1 randomization) Up to 10 subjects randomized in each dose cohort in a blinded manner 3 µg/kg 10 µg/kg 25 µg/kg 75 µg/kg 150 µg/kg Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviews blinded data after each dose cohort and approves escalation to next dose Primary Endpoint Frequency of adverse events (AEs) reported after administration of TransCon CNP Secondary/Exploratory Endpoints Safety parameters and local tolerability assessment

Pharmacokinetic parameters

Other exploratory endpoints Dosing assignments unblinded after DSMB review 1 300 µg CNP/kg cohort was deemed not clinically relevant based on emerging 85 pharmacokinetic data from previous cohorts and therefore not dosed. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Dose Proportional CNP Exposure For 1 Week TransCon CNP 10, 25, 75 and 150 µg/kg (n=5-8/group) 50 5000 45 150 µg/kg 40 75 µg/kg 25 µg/kg 4000 35 10 µg/kg CNP1 30 3000 (pM) AUCt 25 CNP1 (Mean ±SEM) 20 (h*pM) 2000 15 10 1000 5 0 0 0 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 0 Hours µg/kg µg/kg µg/kg 10 µg/kg 25 50 75 100 125 150 Dose CNP (µg/kg) Dose proportional increase in CNP exposure suggests ability to titrate dosing

Phase 1 showed effective CNP t 1/2 of approximately 120 hours (native CNP t 1/2 of 2-3 minutes) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 86 1 CNP measured as CNP-38 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Dose Dependent cGMP1 Response Demonstrated Receptor Engagement For 7 Days cGMP is a secondary messenger of

NPR-B activation by CNP

NPR-B activation by CNP cGMP levels correlated with TransCon CNP PK Plasma cGMP (relative changes from baseline) 8 7 6 Fold 5 change 3.0 µg CNP/kg from 4 10 µg CNP/kg baseline 25 µg CNP/kg 3 75 µg CNP/kg 2 150 µg CNP/kg 1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Day 87 1 cGMP=cyclic guanosine monophosphate.. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Resting Blood Pressure Unchanged from Predose1 Placebo n=9 (mmHg) 0 pressure 10 -10 bloodin -20 -40 Change -30 -50 0 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 Hours Systolic blood pressure Diastolic blood pressure 75 µg CNP/kg n=8 (mmHg) 0 pressure 10 -20 bloodin -10 -40 Change -30 -50 0 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 Hours Systolic blood pressure Diastolic blood pressure Change in systolic blood pressure 1 3.0 and 10 μg/kg dose levels are not represented. Data from these cohorts are consistent 88 with placebo. 25 µg CNP/kg n=8 (mmHg) 0 pressure 10 -20 bloodin -10 -40 Change -30 -50 0 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 Hours Systolic blood pressure Diastolic blood pressure 150 µg CNP/kg (mmHg) n=8 10 pressure 0 -10 bloodin -20 -30 Change -40 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 0 -50 Hours Systolic blood pressure Diastolic blood pressure Change in diastolic blood pressure All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon CNP: Safety Profile in Phase 1 No serious AEs were reported in the trial TransCon CNP was generally well tolerated at doses up to 150 µg/kg No anti-CNP antibodies detected in any subjects Mean resting blood pressure and heart rate were unchanged from pre-dose at all time points, in all cohorts Mean orthostatic changes in vital signs appear unrelated to TransCon CNP exposure; consistent between placebo and TransCon CNP cohorts Injections were well tolerated in all dose cohorts All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 89 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. ACHieve Ongoing and Enrolling A global natural history study of ~200 children <8 years with achondroplasia (ACH): - Over 50 subjects enrolled • Evaluates height velocity, body proportionality and comorbidities Establishes relationships with study sites worldwide, paving the way for potential future TransCon CNP clinical trials

Twenty sites selected and site qualification ongoing: Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, UK, and US All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 90 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon CNP: Phase 2 Trial Design Up to 60 children (ages 2 - 10 years) with achondroplasia TransCon CNP 12 subjects randomized in each dose cohort in a blinded manner Extension vs. placebo (3:1 6 µg/kg 20 µg/kg 50 µg/kg 100 µg/kg >100 µg/kg1 trial to randomization) evaluate Data Monitoring Committee reviews blinded data after each dose cohort safety and efficacy Primary Endpoint Annualized height velocity, as measured after 12 months of weekly TransCon CNP treatment Key Secondary/Additional Endpoints Change in body proportionality (upper to lower body segment ratio), as measured after 12 months of weekly TransCon CNP treatment

Change in body mass index (BMI), as measured after 12 months of weekly TransCon CNP treatment

Patient reported outcome (PRO) measures 91 1 Dose to be determined. If needed, based on emerging data. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Growth Biology: Rationale for Combination Effects of Different Pathways hGH acts directly on pre-chondrocytes in the growth plate, driving differentiation into chondrocytes required for sustained growth. hGH also stimulates local production of IGF-1 IGF-1 stimulates chondrocyte proliferation, hypertrophy and survival CNP stimulates chondrocyte proliferation, hypertrophy, differentiation, and increases in extracellular matrix formation Sources: Endocrine Reviews 1987 8 426-438. Endocrine Connections (2018) 7, R212-R222. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 92 J Mol Endocrinol. 2014; 53(1): T1-T9. only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon CNP: Pursuing New Frontier of Growth Biology C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) pathway has demonstrated clinical proof of concept

natriuretic peptide (CNP) pathway has demonstrated clinical proof of concept Short half-life of native CNP (2-3 minutes) limits therapeutic use

TransCon CNP designed to provide continuous CNP exposure 24 hours a day, seven days a week to balance constantly activated FGFR3 pathway, aiming to restore normal growth

In phase 1, TransCon CNP demonstrated effective CNP t 1/2 of approximately 120 hours

of approximately 120 hours No serious AEs, no impact on resting blood pressure or heart rate, no downregulation of endogenous CNP production; no anti-CNP antibodies

ACHieve natural history study and ACcomplisH phase 2 trial (ages 2 - 10 years) initiated, with escalation of sequential dose cohorts in ACcomplisH throughout 2020

Expansion of clinical program in China through VISEN Pharmaceuticals

ACHieve initiated; ACcomplisH China expected to be initiated Q4 2020

Received orphan designation in US in 2019 for treatment of achondroplasia

Potential for significant impact on patients' lives, including height and comorbidities All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 93 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Oncology 94 Vision in Oncology Create best-in-class oncology therapies by applying systemic and intratumoral TransCon technologies for clinically validated pathways

best-in-class oncology therapies by applying systemic and intratumoral TransCon technologies for clinically validated pathways Improve outcomes upon validated mechanisms that are currently limited by suboptimal efficacy and systemic toxicity

Apply Ascendis' unique algorithm for product innovation to oncology development

Build a diversified high-value pipeline addressing multiple indications

high-value pipeline addressing multiple indications Expect to file first IND or similar for TLR7/8 Agonist in Q4 2020, followed by IL-2 β/γ in 2021

Enable rapid path to global commercialization, including through mutually- beneficial collaborations as needed All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 95 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Potential to Impact Efficacy, Safety and Practicality of Both Systemic and Intratumoral Cancer Treatments Applying TransCon technologies to clinically validated mechanisms to develop differentiated and potentially best-in-class products

best-in-class products Large number of validated oncology targets with known limitations Potentially applicable for diverse drug classes and mechanisms of action May enable both systemic and intratumoral (IT) approaches

Advancing a diversified high-value pipeline TransCon TLR7/8 TransCon TransCon Agonist IL-2β/γ VEGF-TKI All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 96 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Oncology Product Candidate TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist 97 Potential to Transform Efficacy, Safety and Practicality of Intratumoral Treatments TransCon expected to provide weeks of drug exposure in the tumor, with minimal systemic toxicity Parent drug IT Concentration Short tumor Exposure Systemic • Transient effect in tumor* Exposure • Lower systemic toxicity Mins/Hours TransCon drug IT Concentration Long tumor Exposure Systemic Exposure Days/Weeks Sustained potent activity in the tumor

Minimized systemic toxicity * Example: STING agonist "plasma half-life ranging from 8 to 28 min" (Meric-Bernstam, ASCO, 2019) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 98 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Resiquimod Loaded onto TransCon Hydrogel for Intratumoral Sustained Delivery Local depot of drug loaded Linker cleavage under physiological conditions TransCon Hydrogel Resiquimod transiently conjugated to TransCon Hydrogel carrier, designed to provide sustained local release of unmodified parent drug

Designed to provide sustained activation of tumoral myeloid lineages driving tumor antigen release/presentation and induction of immune stimulatory cytokines All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 99 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Dose-dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition Following a Single IT Injection of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Single IT Dosing Tumor Growth: Dose-dependent Inhibition g e 1 0 0 0 T r a n s C o n V e h i c le a n 7 5 0 T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 5 µ g c h ) em MES T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 2 0 µ g l u ± 5 0 0 T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 8 0 µ g v o a n T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 , 2 0 0 µ g u m o r ( m e 2 5 0 T % 0 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 D a y s p o s t I T i n j e c t i o n i n t o C T 2 6 t u m o r s % o f b a s e l i n e b o d y w e i g h t Body Weights: All Doses Well Tolerated 1 3 0 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 5 1 0 D a y s p o s t d o s e Consistent with MOA, local inflammation and some tumor ulcerations observed All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 100 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Single-dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Triggered Abscopal Anti-Tumor Inhibition and Enhanced Anti-tumor Effects of IL-2 Single IT Dosing Injected Tumor ) 2 5 0 0 3 ( m m 2 0 0 0 o l u m e 1 5 0 0 v m o r 1 0 0 0 t u l u t e 5 0 0 A b s o 0 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 1 4 1 6 D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g Non-injected Tumor ) 2 5 0 0 3 ( m m 2 0 0 0 o l u m e 1 5 0 0 v m o r 1 0 0 0 t u l u t e 5 0 0 A b s o 0 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 1 4 1 6 D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g T r a n s C o n V e h ic le T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 ( 2 1 6 u g ) T r a n s C o n V e h ic le + I L - 2 * T r a n s C o n T L R 7 / 8 ( 2 1 6 u g ) + I L - 2 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 101 *IL-2 dosed at 20 ug twice daily on days 0-4, once daily on days 8-12 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. A Single Dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Mediated Potent Tumor Growth Inhibition with Minimal Systemic Cytokine Release Tumor Growth Inhibition (CT26) with Low Systemic Cytokine Induction 1500 TransCon Vehicle (mm3)volumetumorAbsolute TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist (20 μg IT) (pg/ml)concentration6-IL Resiquimod (20 μg IT) 1000 500 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Days post-randomization 4000 3000 2000 1000 0 0 3 6 9 12 15 18 21 24 Hours post-randomization All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 102 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. A Single Dose of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist with IL-2 Treatment Induced Immunological Memory and Prevented Tumor Growth Upon Rechallenge CT26 Rechallenge, 2 Months After TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist and IL-2 Treatment (mm3) 2500 2000 Control Naïve Mice TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist + rIL-2 volume 1500 tumor 1000 Absolute 500 0 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 Days post-CT26 rechallenge Three out of seven mice treated with TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist IL-2 experienced complete regressions in injected and non- injected tumors. The mice were rechallenged with CT26 tumor cells two months after treatment and observed for tumor growth. Naïve mice were used as controls. Tumor volumes are represented as mean +/- SEM. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 103 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist - Summary Offers a new treatment paradigm for intratumoral sustained delivery with potential for superior efficacy and safety

Single intratumoral dose potentially provides exposure for weeks/months Dramatically altered ratio of anti-tumor vs systemic effects when compared to equimolar dose of parent drug Complete tumor regressions, including abscopal effects, and immunological memory against rechallenge observed Well tolerated in cynomolgus monkeys at all doses tested, up to 250 µg/animal Potential to enable efficacy with dosing interval of months

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 104 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon IL-2β/γ Oncology Product Candidate TransCon IL-2β/γ 105 IL-2: Validated Cytokine with Suboptimal Receptor Binding and PK Properties Suboptimal receptor binding Two receptors: IL-2R α/β/γ and IL-2R β/γ

IL-2R and IL-2R α / β / γ receptor activates Tregs and endothelial cells, reducing efficacy and increasing risk of capillary leak syndrome Suboptimal PK Short half life of IL-2 (~1.5 h)

IL-2 (~1.5 h) High Cmax and pulsatile dosing drive adverse events Several IL-2 approaches in development

IL-2 approaches in development To our knowledge, none have fully solved both shortcomings of IL-2 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 106 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Next Generation IL-2: Designed for Desired Receptor Binding and Exposure Prevent IL-2Rα binding to selectively activate IL-2Rβ/ γ IL-2 IL-2 X IL-2Rαα (CD25) β γ β γ Promotes Treg Promotes CD8+ Limit anti-tumor Promote anti-tumor responses responses Generate a product with long-lasting exposure avoiding high Cmax Desired Exposure Profile for TransCon IL-2β/γ Parent Drug Toxicity Concentration TransCon Efficacy Time All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 107 Figure adapted from Onur et al., Biomed Intell, 2019 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Design of TransCon IL-2β/γ: 1) Designed for Desired Receptor Binding Generation of IL-2 Variant Blocking IL-2Rα−binding Introduction of cysteine at α−binding Site-selective permanent PEG conjugation site of IL-2 (aldesleukin) (5kDa) of introduced cysteine Permanent PEG attachment at α-binding site PEG IL-2 (gold) with IL-2 alpha- receptor (grey) IL-2 (gold) with IL-2 Optimized IL-2β/γ receptoralpha-receptorselectivity(gry) and potency by permanent site-selective PEG conjugation at IL-2Rα−binding site All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 108 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Receptor Selectivity Demonstrated in Binding Assays Binding to IL-2Rα-chain Binding to IL-2Rβ-chain IL-2 β/γ Human IL-2 IL-2 β/γ demonstrated strong receptor bias with reduced IL-2Rα binding and well-retainedIL-2Rβ binding All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 109 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Receptor Selectivity Confirmed in Primary Human Cells Human Treg cells Human CD8+ T cells Human NK cells Substantially reduced potency on primary human Treg cells compared to rhIL-2 with minimal potency loss on CD8+ T cells and NK cells All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 110 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Design of TransCon IL-2β/γ: 2) TransCon Technology to Optimize Exposure TransCon TransCon carrier linker IL-2β/γ (active) Receptor TransCon IL-2 β/γ (Prodrug) Renal clearance IL-2β/γ (inactive) Linker cleavage dependent upon pH and temperature Sustained, long-lasting exposure utilizing the TransCon hGH linker and carrier, which could support every 3 week dosing All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 111 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Robust Lymphocyte but Lower Eosinophil Expansion in NHP* When Compared to Aldesleukin TransCon IL-2 β/γ prodrug TransCon IL-2 β/γ Aldesleukin plasma PK (single 1mg dose) (0.4 mg/day x 5 days) Lymphocyte Count /µL Eosinophil Count /µL 1mg dose /animal; average animal weight 8.2 kg (7.8-8.8 kg) 0.4 mg daily dose /animal; average animal weight 9.2 kg (7.7-10.6 kg) Single dose provided >3-fold and prolonged enhancement of lymphocyte counts supporting Q3W dosing All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 112 * NHP = non-human primates only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Lower Endothelial Cell Injury and Systemic Inflammation Markers in NHP When Compared to Aldesleukin Endothelial cell injury markers Systemic inflammation markers TransCon IL-2 β/γ Aldesleukin TransCon IL-2 β/γ Aldesleukin (single 1mg dose) (0.4 mg/day x 5) (single 1mg dose) (0.4 mg/day x 5) Selectin(ng/ml) IL-5 (pg/ml) E- VCAM-1 (ng/ml) IL-6 (pg/ml) Minimal IL-5 = Minimal eosinophil induction Well tolerated in vivo with lower induction of markers of endothelial cell injury or systemic inflammation, suggesting potential low risk of vascular leak syndrome (VLS) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 113 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Single Dose TransCon IL-2 β/γ Induced Sustained CD8 ⁺ T Cell and NK Cell Expansion and Activation in NHP CD8 T cell and NK cell expansion CD8 ⁺ T cell and NK cell activation Fold⁺ Change % Ki67+ Granzyme B MFI cells T cells CD8⁺ memory T CD8⁺ effector NK cells NK cells Expansion and activation of effector function observed in multiple cytotoxic lymphocyte subsets All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 114 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon IL-2β/γ - Potential Best-in-ClassIL-2 Molecule Demonstrated sustained release of a novel IL-2 variant (IL-2 β/γ) with selective binding and activation of IL-2Rβ/γ

IL-2 variant (IL-2 β/γ) with selective binding and activation of IL-2Rβ/γ Potential for best-in-classIL-2 molecule across multiple tumor types

best-in-classIL-2 molecule across multiple tumor types Potent expansion and activation of lymphocyte counts in vivo Low activation of eosinophils and Treg cells observed in NHP Minimal signs of systemic inflammation or endothelial cell damage, suggesting low risk of

VLS Single dose provided >3-fold and prolonged enhancement of lymphocyte counts Long half-life (~32 hours) and pharmacodynamic effect expected to support dosing every 3 weeks in patients

No dose limiting toxicities observed in NHP; MTD not reached

TransCon IL-2 β/γ has potential to become a backbone agent in oncology All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 115 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon VEGF-TKI Oncology Product Candidate TransCon VEGF-TKI 116 Opportunity for TransCon VEGF-TKI Efficacy Better tolerated approaches are needed to enable sufficient tumor exposure and new combination approaches Safety Lower systemic exposure expected to enable aggressive multiagent therapies New Indications Patients on poorly tolerated combos

Enable intratumoral mechanisms not achievable via oral route

CNS tumors TransCon VEGF-TKI Tumor-localized, sustained release aiming for mechanisms and efficacy not achievable by oral alternatives All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 117 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon VEGF-TKI: Axitinib Loaded onto TransCon Hydrogel for Intratumoral Sustained Delivery Local depot of drug loaded TransCon HydrogelLinker cleavage under physiological conditions Axitinib transiently conjugated to TransCon hydrogel carrier, designed to provide sustained release of unmodified axitinib

Designed to provide sustained modulation of the tumor microenvironment with potential for direct anti-tumor effects All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 118 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Single Dose of TransCon VEGF-TKI Allowed for Combination Benefits with anti-PD-1 in Injected and Non-injected Tumors Anti-tumor Activity and Combination Benefits with Anti-PD1 in Injected and Non-injected tumors (MC38 model) ) 3 0 0 0 I n je c t e d t u m o r 3 m ( m e m 2 0 0 0 v o l u o r t u m 1 0 0 0 A b s o l u t e 0 0 5 1 0 1 5 2 0 D a y s p o s t - i n t r a t u m o r a l d o s i n g 3 0 0 0 N o n - in je c te d tu m o r ) 3 T ra n s C o n V e h icle + R a t Ig G 2 a (m m T ra n s C o n V e h ic le + a n ti- P D 1 e T ra n sC o n V E G F -T K I + R a t Ig G 2 a m 2 0 0 0 lu T ra n s C o n V E G F -T K I + a n ti-P D 1 tu m o r v o 1 0 0 0 A b s o lu te 0 0 5 1 0 1 5 2 0 D a y s p o s t- in tra tu m o ra l d o s in g All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 119 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon VEGF-TKI - Summary New approach to modulation of tumor microenvironments, with the potential for direct anti-tumor effects

anti-tumor effects TransCon Hydrogels generated for sustained release of axitinib Potent anti-tumor effects in mice observed, including combination benefits with checkpoint blockade Slow intratumoral release expected to enable mechanisms not achievable by oral administration Potential to enable combinations with aggressive therapeutic regimens in multiple indications, including CNS tumors

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 120 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Oncology Summary Best-in-class potential using systemic and intratumoral TransCon technologies

potential using systemic and intratumoral TransCon technologies Preclinical anti-tumorproof-of-concept observed with small molecules, cytokines and antibodies TransCon intratumoral technologies acceptance into the FDA´s Emerging Technology Program

Potentially differentiated product candidates in multiple indications

TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist TransCon IL-2 β/γ TransCon VEGF-TKI

Potent anti-tumor activity of TransCon oncology candidates observed in preclinical studies

anti-tumor activity of TransCon oncology candidates observed in preclinical studies First IND or similar expected to be filed for TransCon TLR7/8 in Q4 2020, followed by TransCon IL-2 β/γ in 2021

in 2021 Over 20 patents and applications covering TransCon oncology candidates All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 121 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Selected 2020 Expected Milestones Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Initiate global phase 3 Submit US BLA filing trial for AGHD for PGHD Top-line data phase 2 trial - end of March1 Six-month data from phase 2 open-label extension Submit EU MAA filing for PGHD Initiate phase 3 trial for PGHD in Japan Initiate global adult HP phase 3 trial Initiate phase 2 trial for ACH in China2 TransCon hGH TransCon CNP TransCon PTH Oncology Submit IND or similar for TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist 1 Results timing +/- two weeks All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 122 2 Conducted through strategic investment in VISEN Pharmaceuticals only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ascendis Pharma A/S published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:06 UTC