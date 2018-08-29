Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

- Continued advancement of endocrinology rare disease pipeline, paving way for application of TransCon™ technology in a new therapeutic area -



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq:ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technology to address significant unmet medical needs, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“We continue to execute on our strategic goals, advancing towards our vision to build a fully integrated biopharma company,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We intend to provide sustainable growth from multiple sources, both from our three independent rare disease endocrinology product opportunities, and by applying our TransCon technology platform in new therapeutic areas. Our proprietary platform technologies and our mindset for innovation are the foundations of this ability to develop differentiated products that address major unmet medical needs.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Continued execution of the TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) phase 3 program, with the observed aggregate data from the heiGHt Trial continuing to demonstrate a safety profile consistent with the published safety profile of the active comparator, Genotropin. TransCon hGH is in development as a once-weekly therapy for pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Completing enrollment in the fliGHt (switch) Trial, which evaluates TransCon hGH in 150 subjects who have previously been treated with daily growth hormone.

Provided development update on TransCon PTH, a long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone. Following ongoing review of the global regulatory and commercial landscape, the company plans to conduct a phase 2 trial to provide experience with dosing regimens of TransCon PTH, and with titration of standard of care, and to conduct a global phase 3 pivotal trial.

Continued execution, as planned, of the ongoing phase 1 trial for TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide.

Granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for TransCon PTH. ODD is provided to drugs that are intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

Presented research posters on TransCon PTH and the TransCon technology at the European Congress of Endocrinology in May and the annual Controlled Release Society meeting, respectively.

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of €352.6 million.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

For the second quarter, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €22.8 million, or €0.55 per share (basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €30.7 million, or €0.94 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2017.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the second quarter were €40.2 million compared to €21.9 million in the same quarter of 2017. Increased R&D costs in the 2018 quarter reflect costs for preparation of the manufacturing of validation batches for TransCon Growth Hormone, and increasing costs of the ongoing clinical trials for this product candidate, as well the ongoing project costs for TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were €5.2 million compared to €3.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase is primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.

As of June 30, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of €352.6 million compared to €348.4 million as of March 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, Ascendis had 41,841,590 ordinary shares outstanding.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon™ technology to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three wholly-owned, independent rare disease endocrinology product candidates in clinical development. Additionally, Ascendis Pharma has multi-product collaborations with Sanofi in diabetes and Genentech in the field of ophthalmology and continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas for both internal and external development.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Palo Alto, California.

For more information, please visit www.ascendispharma.com .

Ascendis Pharma A/S Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income / (loss) (In EUR'000s, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue 18 444 46 816 Research and development costs (40,235) (21,880) (70,775) (42,488) General and administrative expenses (5,226) (3,231) (9,888) (6,556) Operating profit / (loss) (45,443) (24,667) (80,617) (48,228) Finance income 22,573 158 16,270 288 Finance expenses (6) (6,234) (11) (7,956) Profit / (loss) before tax (22,876) (30,743) (64,358) (55,896) Tax on profit / (loss) for the period 99 37 206 51 Net profit / (loss) for the period (22,777) (30,706) (64,152) (55,845) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 2 42 (7) 46 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax 2 42 (7) 46 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax (22,775) (30,664) (64,159) (55,799) Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (22,777) (30,706) (64,152) (55,845) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (22,775) (30,664) (64,159) (55,799) EUR EUR EUR EUR Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share (0.55) (0.94) (1.60) (1.72) Number of shares used for calculation (basic and diluted) 41,650,907 32,502,555 40,182,701 32,465,935





Ascendis Pharma A/S Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In EUR'000s) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 3,495 3,495 Property, plant and equipment 2,597 2,557 Deposits 1,115 293 7,207 6,345 Current assets Trade receivables 17 188 Other receivables 1,826 1,410 Prepayments 5,934 6,907 Income taxes receivable 1,279 778 Cash and cash equivalents 352,601 195,351 361,657 204,634 Total assets 368,864 210,979 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 5,619 4,967 Distributable equity 326,606 182,244 Total equity 332,225 187,211 Current liabilities Trade payables and other payables 36,614 23,768 Income taxes payable 25 - Total liabilities 36,639 23,768 Total equity and liabilities 368,864 210,979

