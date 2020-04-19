TransCon™ PTH: Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward Presentation 0 04/19/2020 | 07:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TransCon™ PTH Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward April 19, 2020 1 Cautionary Note On Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, such as statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including our business strategy, prospective products, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions concerning future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully described in our reports filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020 particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation and represents our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this presentation. This presentation concerns product candidates that are or have been under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency or other foreign regulatory authorities. These product candidates are currently limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated. Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. ©April 2020 2 Ascendis Pharma A/S. All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP

top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product

All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated

well-tolerated No serious or severe adverse events at any point No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo

No drop-outs in blinded period All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 3 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon PTH Phase 2 Trial Design Screening ≤4 weeks RANDOMIZATION ~40 adult subjects with HP currently receiving standard of care (active vitamin D + calcium) Blinded Treatment (4 weeks) Open-Label Extension TransCon PTH 18 µg/day SUBJECTS SoC Optimization Stable Dosing TransCon PTH 15 µg/day TransCon PTH Titration & TransCon PTH 21 µg/day ALL Placebo TransCon PTH Individual Dosing (6 - 30 µg/day) Primary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks) Proportion of subjects with: Normal serum calcium; and

Normal FECa (or at least 50% decrease from baseline); and

Off active vitamin D; and

Taking ≤1,000 mg/day calcium supplements Key Secondary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks) Primary composite and taking ≤500 mg/day calcium supplements Additional Endpoints ≥4 weeks PRO* measures ( HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP)

HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP) Nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, vascular calcification, ER/urgent care visits and hospitalizations

BMD and TBS by DXA, bone turnover markers, 24-hour urine calcium excretion (in extension only) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 4 * PRO = patient-reported outcome only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. PaTH Forward Trial Profile 59 Randomized Subjects 14 Assigned to PTH 15 µg/day 15 Assigned to PTH 18 µg/day 15 Assigned to PTH 21 µg/day 15 Assigned to Placebo 14 Completed Treatment 15 Completed Treatment 15 Completed Treatment 15 Completed Treatment 14 Included in FAS 15 Included in FAS 15 Included in FAS 15 Included in FAS 2 Excluded* 14 Included 14 Included 15 Included 15 Included 15 Included 15 Included 15 Included 13 Included in SAS in PP set in SAS in PP set in SAS in PP set in SAS in PP set Full Analysis Set (FAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment

Per Protocol (PP): Subjects from FAS who met inclusion/exclusion criteria and completed full double-blind trial period

double-blind trial period Safety Analysis Set (SAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment Two subjects were excluded because they received < 0.25 µg BID of 5 calcitriol (active vitamin D) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Age (years) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 47 (13) 47 (11) 54 (11) 49 (12) 50 (13) Age Group (years) - n (%) < 30 1 (7.1) 1 (6.7) 0 2 (4.5) 1 (7.7) ≥ 30 - < 65 11 (79) 14 (93) 13 (87) 38 (86) 11 (85) ≥ 65 2 (14) 0 2 (13) 4 (9.1) 1 (7.7) Sex at Birth n (%) Female 12 (86) 12 (80) 12 (80) 36 (82) 10 (77) Body Mass Index (kg/m2) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 27 (5.7) 29 (3.1) 26 (4.6) 27 (4.6) 28 (3.8) Menopausal Status - n (%) 12 12 12 36 10 Postmenopausal 4 (33) 4 (33) 5 (42) 13 (36) 3 (30) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 6 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 Total Placebo µg/day PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=13) (N=15) (N=44) Race - n (%) American Indian or Alaska Native 0 0 0 0 0 Asian 0 0 2 (13) 2 (4.5) 0 Black or African American 0 0 0 0 0 Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0 0 0 0 0 White 14 (100) 12 (80) 13 (87) 39 (89) 13 (100) Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Other 0 3 (20) 0 3 (6.8) 0 Geographic Region - n (%) North America 7 (50) 12 (80) 10 (67) 29 (66) 7 (54) Europe 7 (50) 3 (20) 5 (33) 15 (34) 6 (46) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 7 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. HP Disease Characteristics and History - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Cause of Hypoparathyroidism (HP) Acquired from neck surgery 10 (71) 12 (80) 12 (80) 34 (77) 11 (85) Autoimmune disease 1 (7.1) 0 0 1 (2.3) 0 Idiopathic disease 3 (21) 3 (20) 3 (20) 9 (20) 2 (15) Duration of HP (Years) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean 12 9.3 12 11 13 Min, Max 1, 39 2, 29 3, 25 1, 39 3, 30 Renal Insufficiency History 1 (7.1) 3 (20) 1 (6.7) 5 (11) 0 Kidney Stones History 2 (14) 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 4 (9.1) 4 (31) Ectopic Calcifications History 0 0 1 (6.7) 1 (2.3) 0 Vascular Calcifications History 0 0 0 0 0 Brain Calcification History 0 0 0 0 0 Cataract History 0 0 0 0 0 Seizure History 1 (7.1) 0 0 1 (2.3) 1 (7.7) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 8 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Baseline HP Supplements - PP HP Supplements at Baseline collected by PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo Subjects eDiary/ Total Daily Dose (TDD) (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Calcium /TDD (mg) (n) 14 14 15 43 13 Mean 1643 2395 2334 2129 1636 Min, Max 500, 4000 900, 8000 500, 4500 500, 8000 800, 3200 Calcium Category, n (%) ≤ 2000 mg TDD 11 (79) 9 (60) 6 (40) 26 (59) 9 (69) > 2000 mg TDD 3 (21) 5 (33) 9 (60) 17 (39) 4 (31) Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n) 10 11 13 34 8 Mean 1.025 0.750 0.750 0.831 0.719 Min, Max 0.50, 3.00 0.50, 1.25 0.50, 2.00 0.50, 3.00 0.50, 1.00 Alfacalcidol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n) 4 3 2 9 4 Mean 2.75 2.00 2.00 2.33 2.50 Min, Max 2.0, 4.0 1.0, 3.0 1.0, 3.0 1.0, 4.0 1.0, 4.0 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 9 2 subjects did not have eDiary information confirmed by prescription information only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Baseline of Spot FECa & Albumin-Adjusted sCa - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo Lab Summary at Baseline Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Albumin-Adjusted sCa (mg/dL) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 8.6 (0.49) 9.1 (1.3) 8.7 (0.62) 8.8 (0.91) 8.9 (0.39) Spot AM FECa (%) (n) 14 15 15 44 13 Mean (SD) 2.5 (1.4) 3.3 (1.5) 2.4(1.2) 2.8 (1.4) 2.3 (0.76) Spot AM FECa normal (≤ 2%) at 7 (50%) 4 (27%) 8 (53%) 19 (43%) 5 (39%) baseline All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 10 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Summary - SAS PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=44) (N=15) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) TEAEs 6 (43) 3 (20) 8 (53) 17 (39) 5 (33) Serious TEAE 0 0 0 0 0 Severity* Severe TEAE 0 0 0 0 0 Moderate TEAE 1 (7.1) 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 3 (6.8) 3 (20) Mild TEAE 5 (36) 2 (13) 7 (47) 14 (32) 2 (13) Related TEAE 3 (21) 1 (6.7) 5 (33) 9 (20) 1 (6.7) Serious Related TEAE 0 0 0 0 0 TEAE Related to Hyper- or Hypocalcaemia Leading to 0 0 0 0 0 ER/Urgent Care Visit and/or Hospitalization TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug 0 0 0 0 0 TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Trial 0 0 0 0 0 TEAE Leading to Death 0 0 0 0 0 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 11 * Subjects are counted only in the highest severity category only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events of Interest - SAS PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total PTH Placebo Preferred Term (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=44) (N=15) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) TEAEs 6 (43) 3 (20) 8 (53) 17 (39) 5 (33) Headache 3 (21) 1 (6.7) 2 (13) 6 (14) 0 Nausea 2 (14) 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 4 (9.1) 1 (6.7) Fatigue 0 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Injection site haemorrhage 1 (7.1) 0 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Injection site pain 1 (7.1) 0 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Thirst 0 1 (6.7) 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Urinary tract infection 1 (7.1) 0 1 (6.7) 2 (4.5) 0 Hypertension 1 (7.1) 1 (6.7) 0 2 (4.5) 0 Hypercalcaemia 0 0 2 (13) 2 (4.5) 0 Hypocalcaemia 0 0 0 0 1 (6.7) All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 12 Includes ≥ 2 subjects in the PTH group or hyper- or hypocalcaemia only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. PaTH Forward 4-Week Fixed Dose Safety Summary All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated

well-tolerated No drop-outs during 4-week blinded period

drop-outs during 4-week blinded period No serious or severe TEAEs were reported

No TEAEs leading to discontinuation of study drug

Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo

TEAEs in TransCon arms reflect known PTH pharmacology

Injections were well-tolerated using pen injector planned for commercial presentation Titration algorithm to eliminate standard of care demonstrated no hypocalcaemic AEs All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 13 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Elimination of Standard of Care - PP PTH 15 PTH 18 PTH 21 Total Number of Subjects Meeting Each PTH Placebo µg/day µg/day µg/day Component Subjects (N=13) (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=44) Not taking active vitamin D supplements 14 (100%) 14 (93%) 15 (100%) 43 (98%) 4 (31%) Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium 13 (93%) 13 (87%) 15 (100%) 41 (93%) 6 (46%) supplements Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium 12 (86%) 9 (60%) 15 (100%) 36 (82%) 2 (15%) supplements Taking 0 mg/day of calcium supplements 7 (50%) 7 (47%) 8 (53%) 22 (50%) 0 Not taking active vitamin D and 0 mg/day 7 (50%) 7 (47%) 8 (53%) 22 (50%) 0 of calcium supplements Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 12 (86%) 9 (60%) 15 (100%) 36 (82%) 2 (15%) mg/day of calcium supplements 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and 82% of all subjects across all TransCon PTH dosage arms were able to eliminate standard of care* * Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 14 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Active Vitamin D Dose by Visit - PP 2.0 Mean 1.5 Active Vitamin D Dose 1.0 ± SE (µg/day) 0.5 0.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH enabled discontinuation of active vitamin D at week 2 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 15 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Calcium Supplement Dose by Visit - PP Mean Calcium Dose SE

(mg/day) 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH enabled continuous calcium supplement reduction over 4-week study period All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 16 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Serum Calcium and Spot FECa by Visit - PP Mean Serum Calcium 10.0 Mean 9.5 Calcium Corrected 9.0 for Albumin ± SE (mg/dL) 8.5 8.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo Mean Spot FECa 4.0 Mean Fractional 3.0 Excretion of Calcium ± SE 2.0 (%) 1.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH subjects exhibited reduced FECa, despite increased serum calcium For placebo subjects, FECa followed serum calcium levels All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 17 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. TransCon PTH Increased Number of FECa Responders - PP 80 Week 4 70 Week 4 60 Week 4 Baseline Baseline % of Subjects 50 Baseline Week 4 40 with Normal AM FECa 30 Baseline 20 10 0 TransCon PTH TransCon PTH TransCon PTH Placebo 15µg/day 18µg/day 21µg/day By week 4 of treatment, TransCon PTH had normalized an additional 8 subjects compared to none on placebo All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 18 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Serum Phosphate by Visit - PP Mean Serum Phosphate SE

(mg/dL) 4.4 4.2 4.0 3.8 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.0 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH subjects demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in serum phosphate All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 19 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Mean Calcium-Phosphate Product by Visit - PP Mean Albumin-Adjusted Calcium x Phosphate SE

(mg 2 /dL 2 ) 42 40 38 36 34 32 30 28 Baseline Week 2 Week 4 TransCon PTH 15µg/day TransCon PTH 18µg/day TransCon PTH 21µg/day Placebo TransCon PTH demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in calcium-phosphate product All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 20 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Primary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Number of Subjects Meeting Primary Composite Endpoint at 7 6 9 22 2 Week 4 with Fixed Dosing Proportion (95% CI) 50 40 60 50 15 (23, 77) (16, 68) (32, 84) (35, 65) (1.9, 45) P-value 0.10 0.22 0.02 0.03 Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component: Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%) 12 (86%) 12 (80%) 14 (93%) 38 (86%) 12 (92%) Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL) 2 1 0 3 1 Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL) 0 2 1 3 0 Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a 10 (71%) 8 (53%) 9 (60%) 27 (61%) 5 (38%) reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%) Not taking active vitamin D supplements, n (%) 14 (100%) 14 (93%) 15 (100%) 43 (98%) 4 (31%) Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium supplements, n (%) 13 (93%) 13 (87%) 15 (100%) 41 (93%) 6 (46%) The 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response compared to placebo at week 4 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 21 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Key Secondary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP PTH 15 µg/day PTH 18 µg/day PTH 21 µg/day Total Placebo PTH Subjects (N=14) (N=15) (N=15) (N=13) (N=44) Number of Subjects Meeting Key Secondary Composite 7 4 9 20 2 Endpoint at Week 4 with Fixed Dosing Proportion (95% CI) 50 27 60 45 15 (23, 77) (7.8, 55) (32, 84) (30, 61) (1.9, 45) P-value 0.10 0.65 0.02 0.06 Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component: Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%) 12 (86%) 12 (80%) 14 (93%) 38 (86%) 12 (92%) Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL) 2 1 0 3 1 Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL) 0 2 1 3 0 Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a 10 (71%) 8 (53%) 9 (60%) 27 (61%) 5 (38%) reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%) Not taking active vitamin D supplements 14 (100%) 14 (93%) 15 (100%) 43 (98%) 4 (31%) Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements 12 (86%) 9 (60%) 15 (100%) 36 (82%) 2 (15%) The 21 µg/day arm showed a statistically significant response compared to placebo at week 4 All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 22 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Key Takeaways from the PaTH Forward Trial - Primary Endpoint PaTH Forward Trial met the primary endpoint

Overall statistical significance achieved notwithstanding:

Short study duration of 4 weeks Fixed dose not individualized for each subject's optimal dose Subjects continued to titrate off calcium supplements Small study population

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 23 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Open-label Extension Trial Subjects from fixed-dose PaTH Forward Trial rolled over to the open-label extension which enabled individually optimized TransCon PTH dosing to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy

fixed-dose PaTH Forward Trial rolled over to the open-label extension which enabled individually optimized TransCon PTH dosing to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy 58 out of 59 randomized subjects currently receiving TransCon PTH in the open-label extension

open-label extension Both placebo responders continue in the open-label extension One subject (randomized to placebo) withdrew for reasons unrelated to safety or efficacy of the study drug

Long-term data from open-label extension evaluates a composite endpoint. Evaluating proportion of subjects with:

data from open-label extension evaluates a composite endpoint. Evaluating proportion of subjects with: Normal serum calcium; and Off active vitamin D; and Taking ≤500 mg/day calcium; and Normal 24-hour urine calcium excretion (or at least 50% decrease from baseline)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication 24 only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation. Planned Next Steps Engage with global regulatory authorities on next steps for development of TransCon PTH

Report PaTH Forward open-label extension six-month data in Q3 2020

open-label extension six-month data in Q3 2020 Submit proposed PRO instrument for FDA review in Q3 2020

Submit regulatory filings to initiate a global phase 3 trial in North America, Europe and Asia in Q4 2020:

Ethnobridging study showed comparable PK profile between Japanese and non-Japanese populations, enabling inclusion of Japan in global phase 3 program

