TransCon™ PTH: Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward Presentation
04/19/2020 | 07:01pm EDT
TransCon™ PTH
Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward
April 19, 2020
Cautionary Note On Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, such as statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including our business strategy, prospective products, clinical trial results
, product approvals and regulatory pathways, collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions concerning future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully described in our reports filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020 particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation and represents our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this presentation.
This presentation concerns product candidates that are or have been under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency or other foreign regulatory authorities. These product candidates are currently limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.
Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. ©April 2020
2 Ascendis Pharma A/S.
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period
PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP
TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms
Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks
TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium
TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion
TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product
All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
No serious or severe adverse events at any point
No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug
Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
No drop-outs in blinded period
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
3
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon PTH Phase 2 Trial Design
~40 adult subjects with HP currently receiving standard
of care (active vitamin D + calcium)
Blinded Treatment (4 weeks)
Open-Label Extension
TransCon PTH 18 µg/day
SUBJECTS
SoC Optimization
Stable Dosing
TransCon PTH 15 µg/day
TransCon PTH Titration &
TransCon PTH 21 µg/day
ALL
Placebo
TransCon PTH Individual Dosing (6 - 30 µg/day)
Primary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks)
Proportion of subjects with
:
Normal serum calcium; and
Normal FECa (or at least 50% decrease from baseline); and
Off active vitamin D; and
Taking ≤1,000 mg/day calcium supplements
Key Secondary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks)
Primary composite and taking ≤500 mg/day calcium supplements
Additional Endpoints ≥4 weeks
PRO* measures (HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP)
Nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, vascular calcification, ER/urgent care visits and hospitalizations
BMD and TBS by DXA, bone turnover markers, 24-hour urine calcium excretion (in extension only)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
4
* PRO = patient-reported outcome
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
PaTH Forward Trial Profile
59 Randomized Subjects
14 Assigned to PTH 15 µg/day
15 Assigned to PTH 18 µg/day
15 Assigned to PTH 21 µg/day
15 Assigned to Placebo
14 Completed Treatment
15 Completed Treatment
15 Completed Treatment
15 Completed Treatment
14 Included in FAS
15
Included in FAS
15
Included in FAS
15 Included in FAS
2 Excluded*
14 Included
14 Included
15 Included
15 Included
15 Included
15 Included
15 Included
13 Included
in SAS
in PP set
in SAS
in PP set
in SAS
in PP set
in SAS
in PP set
Full Analysis Set (FAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
Per Protocol (PP): Subjects from FAS who met inclusion/exclusion criteria and completed full double-blind trial period
Safety Analysis Set (SAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
Two subjects were excluded because they received < 0.25 µg BID of 5 calcitriol (active vitamin D)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total
Placebo
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Age (years) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
47 (13)
47 (11)
54 (11)
49 (12)
50 (13)
Age Group (years) - n (%)
< 30
1 (7.1)
1 (6.7)
0
2 (4.5)
1 (7.7)
≥ 30 - < 65
11 (79)
14 (93)
13 (87)
38 (86)
11 (85)
≥ 65
2 (14)
0
2 (13)
4 (9.1)
1 (7.7)
Sex at Birth n (%)
Female
12 (86)
12 (80)
12 (80)
36 (82)
10 (77)
Body Mass Index (kg/m
2) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
27 (5.7)
29 (3.1)
26 (4.6)
27 (4.6)
28 (3.8)
Menopausal Status - n (%)
12
12
12
36
10
Postmenopausal
4 (33)
4 (33)
5 (42)
13 (36)
3 (30)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
6
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21
Total
Placebo
µg/day
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=15)
(N=44)
Race - n (%)
American Indian or Alaska Native
0
0
0
0
0
Asian
0
0
2 (13)
2 (4.5)
0
Black or African American
0
0
0
0
0
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
0
0
0
0
0
White
14 (100)
12 (80)
13 (87)
39 (89)
13 (100)
Unknown
0
0
0
0
0
Other
0
3 (20)
0
3 (6.8)
0
Geographic Region - n (%)
North America
7 (50)
12 (80)
10 (67)
29 (66)
7 (54)
Europe
7 (50)
3 (20)
5 (33)
15 (34)
6 (46)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
7
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
HP Disease Characteristics and History - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total
Placebo
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Cause of Hypoparathyroidism (HP)
Acquired from neck surgery
10 (71)
12 (80)
12 (80)
34 (77)
11 (85)
Autoimmune disease
1 (7.1)
0
0
1 (2.3)
0
Idiopathic disease
3 (21)
3 (20)
3 (20)
9 (20)
2 (15)
Duration of HP (Years) (n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean
12
9.3
12
11
13
Min, Max
1, 39
2, 29
3, 25
1, 39
3, 30
Renal Insufficiency History
1 (7.1)
3 (20)
1 (6.7)
5 (11)
0
Kidney Stones History
2 (14)
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
4 (9.1)
4 (31)
Ectopic Calcifications History
0
0
1 (6.7)
1 (2.3)
0
Vascular Calcifications History
0
0
0
0
0
Brain Calcification History
0
0
0
0
0
Cataract History
0
0
0
0
0
Seizure History
1 (7.1)
0
0
1 (2.3)
1 (7.7)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
8
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Baseline HP Supplements - PP
HP Supplements at Baseline collected by
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
Subjects
eDiary/ Total Daily Dose (TDD)
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Calcium /TDD (mg) (n)
14
14
15
43
13
Mean
1643
2395
2334
2129
1636
Min, Max
500, 4000
900, 8000
500, 4500
500, 8000
800, 3200
Calcium Category, n (%)
≤ 2000 mg TDD
11 (79)
9 (60)
6 (40)
26 (59)
9 (69)
> 2000 mg TDD
3 (21)
5 (33)
9 (60)
17 (39)
4 (31)
Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) /
TDD (µg) (n)
10
11
13
34
8
Mean
1.025
0.750
0.750
0.831
0.719
Min, Max
0.50, 3.00
0.50, 1.25
0.50, 2.00
0.50, 3.00
0.50, 1.00
Alfacalcidol (Active Vitamin D) /
TDD (µg) (n)
4
3
2
9
4
Mean
2.75
2.00
2.00
2.33
2.50
Min, Max
2.0, 4.0
1.0, 3.0
1.0, 3.0
1.0, 4.0
1.0, 4.0
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
9
2 subjects did not have eDiary information confirmed by prescription information
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Baseline of Spot FECa & Albumin-Adjusted sCa - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
Lab Summary at Baseline
Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Albumin-Adjusted sCa (mg/dL)
(n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
8.6 (0.49)
9.1 (1.3)
8.7 (0.62)
8.8 (0.91)
8.9 (0.39)
Spot AM FECa (%)
(n)
14
15
15
44
13
Mean (SD)
2.5 (1.4)
3.3 (1.5)
2.4(1.2)
2.8 (1.4)
2.3 (0.76)
Spot AM FECa normal (≤ 2%) at
7 (50%)
4 (27%)
8 (53%)
19 (43%)
5 (39%)
baseline
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
10
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Summary - SAS
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=44)
(N=15)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
TEAEs
6 (43)
3 (20)
8 (53)
17 (39)
5 (33)
Serious TEAE
0
0
0
0
0
Severity*
Severe TEAE
0
0
0
0
0
Moderate TEAE
1 (7.1)
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
3 (6.8)
3 (20)
Mild TEAE
5 (36)
2 (13)
7 (47)
14 (32)
2 (13)
Related TEAE
3 (21)
1 (6.7)
5 (33)
9 (20)
1 (6.7)
Serious Related TEAE
0
0
0
0
0
TEAE Related to Hyper- or Hypocalcaemia Leading to
0
0
0
0
0
ER/Urgent Care Visit and/or Hospitalization
TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug
0
0
0
0
0
TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Trial
0
0
0
0
0
TEAE Leading to Death
0
0
0
0
0
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
11
* Subjects are counted only in the highest severity category
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events of Interest - SAS
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total PTH
Placebo
Preferred Term
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=44)
(N=15)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
TEAEs
6 (43)
3 (20)
8 (53)
17 (39)
5 (33)
Headache
3 (21)
1 (6.7)
2 (13)
6 (14)
0
Nausea
2 (14)
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
4 (9.1)
1 (6.7)
Fatigue
0
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Injection site haemorrhage
1 (7.1)
0
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Injection site pain
1 (7.1)
0
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Thirst
0
1 (6.7)
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Urinary tract infection
1 (7.1)
0
1 (6.7)
2 (4.5)
0
Hypertension
1 (7.1)
1 (6.7)
0
2 (4.5)
0
Hypercalcaemia
0
0
2 (13)
2 (4.5)
0
Hypocalcaemia
0
0
0
0
1 (6.7)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
12
Includes ≥ 2 subjects in the PTH group or hyper- or hypocalcaemia
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
PaTH Forward 4-Week Fixed Dose Safety Summary
All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
No drop-outs during 4-week blinded period
No serious or severe TEAEs were reported
No TEAEs leading to discontinuation of study drug
Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
TEAEs in TransCon arms reflect known PTH pharmacology
Injections were well-tolerated using pen injector planned for commercial presentation
Titration algorithm to eliminate standard of care demonstrated no hypocalcaemic AEs
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
13
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Elimination of Standard of Care - PP
PTH 15
PTH 18
PTH 21
Total
Number of Subjects Meeting Each
PTH
Placebo
µg/day
µg/day
µg/day
Component
Subjects
(N=13)
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=44)
Not taking active vitamin D supplements
14 (100%)
14 (93%)
15
(100%)
43 (98%)
4 (31%)
Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium
13 (93%)
13 (87%)
15
(100%)
41 (93%)
6 (46%)
supplements
Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium
12 (86%)
9 (60%)
15
(100%)
36 (82%)
2 (15%)
supplements
Taking 0 mg/day of calcium supplements
7 (50%)
7 (47%)
8
(53%)
22 (50%)
0
Not taking active vitamin D and 0 mg/day
7 (50%)
7 (47%)
8
(53%)
22 (50%)
0
of calcium supplements
Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500
12 (86%)
9 (60%)
15
(100%)
36 (82%)
2 (15%)
mg/day of calcium supplements
100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and 82% of all subjects across all TransCon PTH
dosage arms were able to eliminate standard of care*
* Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
14
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean Active Vitamin D Dose by Visit - PP
2.0
Mean
1.5
Active
Vitamin D
Dose
1.0
± SE (µg/day)
0.5
0.0
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
TransCon PTH enabled discontinuation of active vitamin D at week 2
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
15
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean Calcium Supplement Dose by Visit - PP
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
TransCon PTH enabled continuous calcium supplement reduction over 4-week study period
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
16
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean Serum Calcium and Spot FECa by Visit - PP
Mean Serum Calcium
10.0
Mean
9.5 Calcium Corrected 9.0 for Albumin
± SE (mg/dL)
8.5
8.0
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
Mean Spot FECa
4.0
Mean
Fractional
3.0
Excretion
of Calcium
± SE
2.0
(%)
1.0
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
TransCon PTH subjects exhibited reduced FECa, despite increased serum calcium
For placebo subjects, FECa followed serum calcium levels
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
17
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
TransCon PTH Increased Number of FECa Responders - PP
80
Week 4
70
Week 4
60
Week 4
Baseline
Baseline
% of Subjects
50
Baseline Week 4
40
with Normal
AM FECa
30
Baseline
20
10
0
TransCon PTH
TransCon PTH
TransCon PTH
Placebo
15µg/day
18µg/day
21µg/day
By week 4 of treatment, TransCon PTH had normalized an additional 8 subjects
compared to none on placebo
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
18
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean Serum Phosphate by Visit - PP
4.4
4.2
4.0
3.8
3.6
3.4
3.2
3.0
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
TransCon PTH subjects demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in serum phosphate
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
19
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Mean Calcium-Phosphate Product by Visit - PP
Mean
Albumin-Adjusted
Calcium x Phosphate
42
40
38
36
34
32
30
28
Baseline
Week 2
Week 4
TransCon PTH 15µg/day
TransCon PTH 18µg/day
TransCon PTH 21µg/day
Placebo
TransCon PTH demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in calcium-phosphate product
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
20
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Primary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total
Placebo
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Number of Subjects Meeting Primary Composite Endpoint at
7
6
9
22
2
Week 4 with Fixed Dosing
Proportion (95% CI)
50
40
60
50
15
(23, 77)
(16, 68)
(32, 84)
(35, 65)
(1.9, 45)
P-value
0.10
0.22
0.02
0.03
Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component:
Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%)
12 (86%)
12 (80%)
14 (93%)
38 (86%)
12 (92%)
Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL)
2
1
0
3
1
Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL)
0
2
1
3
0
Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a
10 (71%)
8 (53%)
9 (60%)
27 (61%)
5 (38%)
reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%)
Not taking active vitamin D supplements, n (%)
14 (100%)
14 (93%)
15 (100%)
43 (98%)
4 (31%)
Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium supplements, n (%)
13 (93%)
13 (87%)
15 (100%)
41 (93%)
6 (46%)
The 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically
significant response compared to placebo at week 4
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
21
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Key Secondary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP
PTH 15 µg/day
PTH 18 µg/day
PTH 21 µg/day
Total
Placebo
PTH Subjects
(N=14)
(N=15)
(N=15)
(N=13)
(N=44)
Number of Subjects Meeting Key Secondary Composite
7
4
9
20
2
Endpoint at Week 4 with Fixed Dosing
Proportion (95% CI)
50
27
60
45
15
(23, 77)
(7.8, 55)
(32, 84)
(30, 61)
(1.9, 45)
P-value
0.10
0.65
0.02
0.06
Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component:
Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%)
12 (86%)
12 (80%)
14 (93%)
38 (86%)
12 (92%)
Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL)
2
1
0
3
1
Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL)
0
2
1
3
0
Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a
10 (71%)
8 (53%)
9 (60%)
27 (61%)
5 (38%)
reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%)
Not taking active vitamin D supplements
14 (100%)
14 (93%)
15 (100%)
43 (98%)
4 (31%)
Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements
12 (86%)
9 (60%)
15 (100%)
36 (82%)
2 (15%)
The 21 µg/day arm showed a statistically significant response compared to placebo at week 4
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
22
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Key Takeaways from the PaTH Forward Trial - Primary Endpoint
PaTH Forward Trial met the primary endpoint
Overall statistical significance achieved notwithstanding:
Short study duration of 4 weeks
Fixed dose not individualized for each subject's optimal dose
Subjects continued to titrate off calcium supplements
Small study population
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
23
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Open-label Extension Trial
Subjects from fixed-dose PaTH Forward Trial rolled over to the open-label extension which enabled individually optimized TransCon PTH dosing to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy
58 out of 59 randomized subjects currently receiving TransCon PTH in the open-label extension
Both placebo responders continue in the open-label extension
One subject (randomized to placebo) withdrew for reasons unrelated to safety or efficacy of the study drug
Long-termdata from open-label extension evaluates a composite endpoint. Evaluating proportion of subjects with:
Normal serum calcium; and
Off active vitamin D; and
Taking ≤500 mg/day calcium; and
Normal 24-hour urine calcium excretion (or at least 50% decrease from baseline)
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
24
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Engage with global regulatory authorities on next steps for development of TransCon PTH
Report PaTH Forward open-label extension six-month data in Q3 2020
Submit proposed PRO instrument for FDA review in Q3 2020
Submit regulatory filings to initiate a global phase 3 trial in North America, Europe and Asia in Q4 2020:
Ethnobridging study showed comparable PK profile between Japanese and non-Japanese populations, enabling inclusion of Japan in global phase 3 program
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
25
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period
PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP
TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms
Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks
TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium
TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion
TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product
All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
No serious or severe adverse events at any point
No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug
Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
No drop-outs in blinded period
All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication
26
only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.
Disclaimer
Ascendis Pharma A/S published this content on 19 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2020 23:00:01 UTC
Latest news on ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
Sales 2020
9,60 M
EBIT 2020
-271 M
Net income 2020
-278 M
Finance 2020
377 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-21,2x
P/E ratio 2021
-20,6x
EV / Sales2020
554x
EV / Sales2021
98,5x
Capitalization
5 693 M
Chart ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
152,09 €
Last Close Price
118,64 €
Spread / Highest target
53,4%
Spread / Average Target
28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
7,44%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.