TransCon™ PTH: Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward Presentation

04/19/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

TransCon™ PTH

Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward

April 19, 2020

1

Cautionary Note On Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, such as statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including our business strategy, prospective products, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, collaborations, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions concerning future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully described in our reports filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020 particularly in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In light of the significant uncertainties in our forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation and represents our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this presentation.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are or have been under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency or other foreign regulatory authorities. These product candidates are currently limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. ©April 2020

2 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period

  • PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP
    • TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms
    • Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks
    • TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium
    • TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion
    • TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product
  • All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
    • No serious or severe adverse events at any point
    • No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug
    • Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
  • No drop-outs in blinded period

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

3

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon PTH Phase 2 Trial Design

Screening

≤4 weeks

RANDOMIZATION

~40 adult subjects with HP currently receiving standard

of care (active vitamin D + calcium)

Blinded Treatment (4 weeks)

Open-Label Extension

TransCon PTH 18 µg/day

SUBJECTS

SoC Optimization

Stable Dosing

TransCon PTH 15 µg/day

TransCon PTH Titration &

TransCon PTH 21 µg/day

ALL

Placebo

TransCon PTH Individual Dosing (6 - 30 µg/day)

Primary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks)

Proportion of subjects with:

  • Normal serum calcium; and
  • Normal FECa (or at least 50% decrease from baseline); and
  • Off active vitamin D; and
  • Taking ≤1,000 mg/day calcium supplements

Key Secondary Composite Endpoint (4 weeks)

  • Primary composite and taking ≤500 mg/day calcium supplements

Additional Endpoints ≥4 weeks

  • PRO* measures (HPES: a disease-specific PRO for HP)
  • Nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, vascular calcification, ER/urgent care visits and hospitalizations
  • BMD and TBS by DXA, bone turnover markers, 24-hour urine calcium excretion (in extension only)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

4

* PRO = patient-reported outcome

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

PaTH Forward Trial Profile

59 Randomized Subjects

14 Assigned to PTH 15 µg/day

15 Assigned to PTH 18 µg/day

15 Assigned to PTH 21 µg/day

15 Assigned to Placebo

14 Completed Treatment

15 Completed Treatment

15 Completed Treatment

15 Completed Treatment

14 Included in FAS

15

Included in FAS

15

Included in FAS

15 Included in FAS

2 Excluded*

14 Included

14 Included

15 Included

15 Included

15 Included

15 Included

15 Included

13 Included

in SAS

in PP set

in SAS

in PP set

in SAS

in PP set

in SAS

in PP set

  • Full Analysis Set (FAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
  • Per Protocol (PP): Subjects from FAS who met inclusion/exclusion criteria and completed full double-blind trial period
  • Safety Analysis Set (SAS): All randomized subjects who received at least 1 dose of randomized treatment
  • Two subjects were excluded because they received < 0.25 µg BID of 5 calcitriol (active vitamin D)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Age (years) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

47 (13)

47 (11)

54 (11)

49 (12)

50 (13)

Age Group (years) - n (%)

< 30

1 (7.1)

1 (6.7)

0

2 (4.5)

1 (7.7)

≥ 30 - < 65

11 (79)

14 (93)

13 (87)

38 (86)

11 (85)

≥ 65

2 (14)

0

2 (13)

4 (9.1)

1 (7.7)

Sex at Birth n (%)

Female

12 (86)

12 (80)

12 (80)

36 (82)

10 (77)

Body Mass Index (kg/m2) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

27 (5.7)

29 (3.1)

26 (4.6)

27 (4.6)

28 (3.8)

Menopausal Status - n (%)

12

12

12

36

10

Postmenopausal

4 (33)

4 (33)

5 (42)

13 (36)

3 (30)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

6

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Demographics and Baseline Characteristics - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21

Total

Placebo

µg/day

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=15)

(N=44)

Race - n (%)

American Indian or Alaska Native

0

0

0

0

0

Asian

0

0

2 (13)

2 (4.5)

0

Black or African American

0

0

0

0

0

Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander

0

0

0

0

0

White

14 (100)

12 (80)

13 (87)

39 (89)

13 (100)

Unknown

0

0

0

0

0

Other

0

3 (20)

0

3 (6.8)

0

Geographic Region - n (%)

North America

7 (50)

12 (80)

10 (67)

29 (66)

7 (54)

Europe

7 (50)

3 (20)

5 (33)

15 (34)

6 (46)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

7

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

HP Disease Characteristics and History - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Cause of Hypoparathyroidism (HP)

Acquired from neck surgery

10 (71)

12 (80)

12 (80)

34 (77)

11 (85)

Autoimmune disease

1 (7.1)

0

0

1 (2.3)

0

Idiopathic disease

3 (21)

3 (20)

3 (20)

9 (20)

2 (15)

Duration of HP (Years) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean

12

9.3

12

11

13

Min, Max

1, 39

2, 29

3, 25

1, 39

3, 30

Renal Insufficiency History

1 (7.1)

3 (20)

1 (6.7)

5 (11)

0

Kidney Stones History

2 (14)

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

4 (9.1)

4 (31)

Ectopic Calcifications History

0

0

1 (6.7)

1 (2.3)

0

Vascular Calcifications History

0

0

0

0

0

Brain Calcification History

0

0

0

0

0

Cataract History

0

0

0

0

0

Seizure History

1 (7.1)

0

0

1 (2.3)

1 (7.7)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

8

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Baseline HP Supplements - PP

HP Supplements at Baseline collected by

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

Subjects

eDiary/ Total Daily Dose (TDD)

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Calcium /TDD (mg) (n)

14

14

15

43

13

Mean

1643

2395

2334

2129

1636

Min, Max

500, 4000

900, 8000

500, 4500

500, 8000

800, 3200

Calcium Category, n (%)

≤ 2000 mg TDD

11 (79)

9 (60)

6 (40)

26 (59)

9 (69)

> 2000 mg TDD

3 (21)

5 (33)

9 (60)

17 (39)

4 (31)

Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n)

10

11

13

34

8

Mean

1.025

0.750

0.750

0.831

0.719

Min, Max

0.50, 3.00

0.50, 1.25

0.50, 2.00

0.50, 3.00

0.50, 1.00

Alfacalcidol (Active Vitamin D) /TDD (µg) (n)

4

3

2

9

4

Mean

2.75

2.00

2.00

2.33

2.50

Min, Max

2.0, 4.0

1.0, 3.0

1.0, 3.0

1.0, 4.0

1.0, 4.0

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

9

2 subjects did not have eDiary information confirmed by prescription information

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Baseline of Spot FECa & Albumin-Adjusted sCa - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

Lab Summary at Baseline

Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Albumin-Adjusted sCa (mg/dL) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

8.6 (0.49)

9.1 (1.3)

8.7 (0.62)

8.8 (0.91)

8.9 (0.39)

Spot AM FECa (%) (n)

14

15

15

44

13

Mean (SD)

2.5 (1.4)

3.3 (1.5)

2.4(1.2)

2.8 (1.4)

2.3 (0.76)

Spot AM FECa normal (≤ 2%) at

7 (50%)

4 (27%)

8 (53%)

19 (43%)

5 (39%)

baseline

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

10

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Treatment-Emergent Adverse Event Summary - SAS

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=44)

(N=15)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

TEAEs

6 (43)

3 (20)

8 (53)

17 (39)

5 (33)

Serious TEAE

0

0

0

0

0

Severity*

Severe TEAE

0

0

0

0

0

Moderate TEAE

1 (7.1)

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

3 (6.8)

3 (20)

Mild TEAE

5 (36)

2 (13)

7 (47)

14 (32)

2 (13)

Related TEAE

3 (21)

1 (6.7)

5 (33)

9 (20)

1 (6.7)

Serious Related TEAE

0

0

0

0

0

TEAE Related to Hyper- or Hypocalcaemia Leading to

0

0

0

0

0

ER/Urgent Care Visit and/or Hospitalization

TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Study Drug

0

0

0

0

0

TEAE Leading to Discontinuation of Trial

0

0

0

0

0

TEAE Leading to Death

0

0

0

0

0

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

11

* Subjects are counted only in the highest severity category

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events of Interest - SAS

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total PTH

Placebo

Preferred Term

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=44)

(N=15)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

TEAEs

6 (43)

3 (20)

8 (53)

17 (39)

5 (33)

Headache

3 (21)

1 (6.7)

2 (13)

6 (14)

0

Nausea

2 (14)

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

4 (9.1)

1 (6.7)

Fatigue

0

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Injection site haemorrhage

1 (7.1)

0

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Injection site pain

1 (7.1)

0

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Thirst

0

1 (6.7)

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Urinary tract infection

1 (7.1)

0

1 (6.7)

2 (4.5)

0

Hypertension

1 (7.1)

1 (6.7)

0

2 (4.5)

0

Hypercalcaemia

0

0

2 (13)

2 (4.5)

0

Hypocalcaemia

0

0

0

0

1 (6.7)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

12

Includes ≥ 2 subjects in the PTH group or hyper- or hypocalcaemia

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

PaTH Forward 4-Week Fixed Dose Safety Summary

  • All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
  • No drop-outs during 4-week blinded period
  • No serious or severe TEAEs were reported
  • No TEAEs leading to discontinuation of study drug
  • Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
  • TEAEs in TransCon arms reflect known PTH pharmacology
  • Injections were well-tolerated using pen injector planned for commercial presentation

Titration algorithm to eliminate standard of care demonstrated no hypocalcaemic AEs

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

13

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Elimination of Standard of Care - PP

PTH 15

PTH 18

PTH 21

Total

Number of Subjects Meeting Each

PTH

Placebo

µg/day

µg/day

µg/day

Component

Subjects

(N=13)

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=44)

Not taking active vitamin D supplements

14 (100%)

14 (93%)

15

(100%)

43 (98%)

4 (31%)

Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium

13 (93%)

13 (87%)

15

(100%)

41 (93%)

6 (46%)

supplements

Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium

12 (86%)

9 (60%)

15

(100%)

36 (82%)

2 (15%)

supplements

Taking 0 mg/day of calcium supplements

7 (50%)

7 (47%)

8

(53%)

22 (50%)

0

Not taking active vitamin D and 0 mg/day

7 (50%)

7 (47%)

8

(53%)

22 (50%)

0

of calcium supplements

Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500

12 (86%)

9 (60%)

15

(100%)

36 (82%)

2 (15%)

mg/day of calcium supplements

100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and 82% of all subjects across all TransCon PTH

dosage arms were able to eliminate standard of care*

* Not taking active vitamin D and ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

14

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Active Vitamin D Dose by Visit - PP

2.0

Mean 1.5

Active

Vitamin D

Dose 1.0

± SE (µg/day) 0.5

0.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH enabled discontinuation of active vitamin D at week 2

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

15

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Calcium Supplement Dose by Visit - PP

Mean

Calcium

Dose

  • SE
    (mg/day)

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH enabled continuous calcium supplement reduction over 4-week study period

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

16

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Serum Calcium and Spot FECa by Visit - PP

Mean Serum Calcium

10.0

Mean 9.5 Calcium Corrected 9.0 for Albumin

± SE (mg/dL) 8.5

8.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

Mean Spot FECa

4.0

Mean

Fractional 3.0

Excretion

of Calcium

± SE 2.0

(%)

1.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH subjects exhibited reduced FECa, despite increased serum calcium

For placebo subjects, FECa followed serum calcium levels

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

17

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

TransCon PTH Increased Number of FECa Responders - PP

80

Week 4

70

Week 4

60

Week 4

Baseline

Baseline

% of Subjects

50

Baseline Week 4

40

with Normal

AM FECa

30

Baseline

20

10

0

TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH

Placebo

15µg/day

18µg/day

21µg/day

By week 4 of treatment, TransCon PTH had normalized an additional 8 subjects

compared to none on placebo

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

18

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Serum Phosphate by Visit - PP

Mean

Serum

Phosphate

  • SE
    (mg/dL)

4.4

4.2

4.0

3.8

3.6

3.4

3.2

3.0

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH subjects demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in serum phosphate

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

19

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Mean Calcium-Phosphate Product by Visit - PP

Mean

Albumin-Adjusted

Calcium x Phosphate

  • SE
    (mg2/dL2)

42

40

38

36

34

32

30

28

Baseline

Week 2

Week 4

TransCon PTH 15µg/day

TransCon PTH 18µg/day

TransCon PTH 21µg/day

Placebo

TransCon PTH demonstrated consistent, sustained reductions in calcium-phosphate product

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

20

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Primary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Number of Subjects Meeting Primary Composite Endpoint at

7

6

9

22

2

Week 4 with Fixed Dosing

Proportion (95% CI)

50

40

60

50

15

(23, 77)

(16, 68)

(32, 84)

(35, 65)

(1.9, 45)

P-value

0.10

0.22

0.02

0.03

Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component:

Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%)

12 (86%)

12 (80%)

14 (93%)

38 (86%)

12 (92%)

Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL)

2

1

0

3

1

Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL)

0

2

1

3

0

Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a

10 (71%)

8 (53%)

9 (60%)

27 (61%)

5 (38%)

reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%)

Not taking active vitamin D supplements, n (%)

14 (100%)

14 (93%)

15 (100%)

43 (98%)

4 (31%)

Taking ≤1000 mg/day of calcium supplements, n (%)

13 (93%)

13 (87%)

15 (100%)

41 (93%)

6 (46%)

The 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically

significant response compared to placebo at week 4

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

21

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Key Secondary Composite Endpoint at Week 4 - PP

PTH 15 µg/day

PTH 18 µg/day

PTH 21 µg/day

Total

Placebo

PTH Subjects

(N=14)

(N=15)

(N=15)

(N=13)

(N=44)

Number of Subjects Meeting Key Secondary Composite

7

4

9

20

2

Endpoint at Week 4 with Fixed Dosing

Proportion (95% CI)

50

27

60

45

15

(23, 77)

(7.8, 55)

(32, 84)

(30, 61)

(1.9, 45)

P-value

0.10

0.65

0.02

0.06

Number of Subjects Meeting Each Component:

Serum calcium within the normal range, n (%)

12 (86%)

12 (80%)

14 (93%)

38 (86%)

12 (92%)

Below lower limit of normal (<8.3 mg/dL)

2

1

0

3

1

Above upper limit of normal (>10.6 mg/dL)

0

2

1

3

0

Spot AM FECa within normal range (≤2%) or a

10 (71%)

8 (53%)

9 (60%)

27 (61%)

5 (38%)

reduction by at least 50% from baseline, n (%)

Not taking active vitamin D supplements

14 (100%)

14 (93%)

15 (100%)

43 (98%)

4 (31%)

Taking ≤500 mg/day of calcium supplements

12 (86%)

9 (60%)

15 (100%)

36 (82%)

2 (15%)

The 21 µg/day arm showed a statistically significant response compared to placebo at week 4

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

22

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Key Takeaways from the PaTH Forward Trial - Primary Endpoint

  • PaTH Forward Trial met the primary endpoint
  • Overall statistical significance achieved notwithstanding:
    • Short study duration of 4 weeks
    • Fixed dose not individualized for each subject's optimal dose
    • Subjects continued to titrate off calcium supplements
    • Small study population

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

23

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Open-label Extension Trial

  • Subjects from fixed-dose PaTH Forward Trial rolled over to the open-label extension which enabled individually optimized TransCon PTH dosing to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy
  • 58 out of 59 randomized subjects currently receiving TransCon PTH in the open-label extension
    • Both placebo responders continue in the open-label extension
    • One subject (randomized to placebo) withdrew for reasons unrelated to safety or efficacy of the study drug
  • Long-termdata from open-label extension evaluates a composite endpoint. Evaluating proportion of subjects with:
    • Normal serum calcium; and
    • Off active vitamin D; and
    • Taking ≤500 mg/day calcium; and
    • Normal 24-hour urine calcium excretion (or at least 50% decrease from baseline)

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

24

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Planned Next Steps

  • Engage with global regulatory authorities on next steps for development of TransCon PTH
  • Report PaTH Forward open-label extension six-month data in Q3 2020
  • Submit proposed PRO instrument for FDA review in Q3 2020
  • Submit regulatory filings to initiate a global phase 3 trial in North America, Europe and Asia in Q4 2020:
    • Ethnobridging study showed comparable PK profile between Japanese and non-Japanese populations, enabling inclusion of Japan in global phase 3 program

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

25

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

PaTH Forward Top-Line Data from 4-Week Fixed Dose Period

  • PaTH Forward top-line data support TransCon PTH as a potential replacement therapy for adult HP
    • TransCon PTH eliminated standard of care (i.e. off active vitamin D and ≤ 500 mg per day of calcium supplements) in 100% of subjects in the 21 µg/day arm and in 82% of subjects across all dosage arms
    • Both the 21 µg/day arm and the combined TransCon PTH dosage arms showed a statistically significant response for the primary endpoint compared to placebo at 4 weeks
    • TransCon PTH increased mean serum calcium
    • TransCon PTH reduced mean urinary calcium excretion
    • TransCon PTH reduced mean serum phosphate and calcium-phosphate product
  • All doses of TransCon PTH were well-tolerated
    • No serious or severe adverse events at any point
    • No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to discontinuation of study drug
    • Overall incidence of TEAEs comparable between TransCon PTH and placebo
  • No drop-outs in blinded period

All product candidates are investigational. For investor communication

26

only. Not for use in promotion or product commercialisation.

Disclaimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S published this content on 19 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2020 23:00:01 UTC
