Ascent Capital Group Announces Voluntary Delisting From NASDAQ

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, on July 3, 2019, Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (“Ascent”) (NASDAQ: ASCMA) has voluntarily notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) of its intent to withdraw its Series A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series A common stock”), from listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Ascent today announced that it supplemented its initial notice with information regarding the July 1, 2019 deficiency notice described below.



On July 15, 2019, following a ten-day period that commences after Ascent provided notice of its intent to delist to NASDAQ, Ascent intends to file with NASDAQ and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), a Form 25 relating to the delisting of its Series A common stock. It is anticipated that the delisting will become effective on July 25, 2019, ten days after the filing date of the Form 25, and its Series A common stock will no longer trade on NASDAQ effective on such date. Ascent expects its Series A common stock to be quoted and traded on the OTC Markets promptly after the effectiveness of the delisting from NASDAQ, although it cannot assure that this will be the case.

Ascent does not expect the NASDAQ delisting or SEC deregistration to adversely affect Ascent’s business operations or the pending restructuring of its wholly owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. (“Monitronics”) under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the “Chapter 11 Cases”), nor does Ascent believe that the delisting will adversely impact Ascent’s proposed participation in the restructuring of Monitronics, including the proposed merger (the “Merger”) of Ascent into Monitronics.

As previously disclosed, on November 26, 2018, Ascent received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of NASDAQ that the market value of the publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) of Ascent’s Series A common stock for the last 30 consecutive business days was less than $15 million, which is the minimum market value of publicly held shares (the “MVPHS Requirement”) necessary to qualify for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C). The letter further indicated that Ascent had a grace period through May 28, 2019 to regain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement. Because Ascent did not regain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement before the grace period expired, it received a letter from NASDAQ on May 29, 2019, that Ascent’s Series A common stock would be delisted, absent an appeal by Ascent to stay the delisting.

Ascent originally intended to appeal NASDAQ’s determination to delist Ascent’s Series A common stock at a hearing scheduled for August 1, 2019 (the “August Hearing”), and Ascent’s management and Board of Directors (the “Board”) assessed possible actions to regain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement, and carefully reviewed and considered a number of factors, including Ascent’s current financial condition and the pendency of the restructuring of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics. Following such assessments, the Board, with the support and recommendation of Ascent’s management, has concluded that the significant expenditures of time and resources necessary to regain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement and to prepare for the August Hearing, when considered together with the tenuous uncertainty of Ascent’s ability to present a plan satisfactory to NASDAQ for regaining compliance, would not be in the best interests of Ascent’s stockholders and that all such resources could be better focused on Monitronics’ pending restructuring. For such reasons, the Board has determined to voluntarily delist the Series A common stock from NASDAQ.

Shares of Ascent’s Series B common stock are currently quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ASCMB,” where Ascent expects they will remain quoted.

On July 1, 2019, Ascent received a written notice from NASDAQ notifying Ascent that the NASDAQ staff reviewed the July 1, 2019 press release in which Monitronics announced the filing of the Chapter 11 Cases and the proposed Merger concurrent with the completion of the restructuring of Monitronics, and determined, pursuant to NASDAQ’s discretionary authority under Listing Rule 5101, that the continued listing of Ascent’s Series A common stock was unwarranted and that this matter also serves as a basis for delisting the Series A common stock.

The deficiency notice states that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel would consider this matter at the August Hearing and that Ascent should present its views with respect to this additional deficiency at the August Hearing. As discussed above, Ascent has determined that it would be in the best interests of Ascent’s stockholders to focus on Monitronics’ pending restructuring and therefore the Board has determined to voluntarily delist the Series A common stock from NASDAQ.

About Ascent and Monitronics

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASCMA) is a holding company whose primary subsidiary is Monitronics, one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Monitronics secures approximately 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has the nation’s largest network of independent authorized dealers – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. For more information on Ascent, see http://ir.ascentcapitalgroupinc.com.

