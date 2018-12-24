Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ascent Capital Group Inc    ASCMA

ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC (ASCMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 07:00:00 pm
0.4206 USD   -6.60%
2012ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monitronics International Announces Termination of Existing Exchange Offers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 10:06pm CET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (“Ascent”) (NASDAQ: ASCMA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. (“Monitronics”), terminated each of (i) the offer previously announced on November 5, 2018 to exchange Monitronics’ 5.500%/6.500% Senior Secured Second Lien Cashpay/PIK Notes due 2023 (the “New Notes”) for validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) Monitronics’ 9.125% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “Old Notes”) and (ii) the offer previously announced on December 11, 2018, to exchange New Notes for Old Notes (such offers, the “Terminated Exchange Offers”).

In conjunction with the termination of the Terminated Exchange Offers, the related solicitations of consents by Monitronics to certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture governing the Old Notes have also been terminated (such solicitations, the “Terminated Consent Solicitations”). Monitronics has executed a supplemental indenture giving effect to the Proposed Amendments, but the Proposed Amendments therein will not become operative.

Each of the Terminated Exchange Offers and Terminated Consent Solicitations was set to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 10, 2019.  As a result of the termination of the Terminated Exchange Offers, no Old Notes will be accepted for purchase and no consideration will be paid or become payable to holders of Old Notes who have tendered their Old Notes in either of the Terminated Exchange Offers. All Old Notes previously tendered and not withdrawn will be promptly returned or credited back to their respective holders. This press release confirms the formal termination of each of the Terminated Exchange Offers and each of the Terminated Consent Solicitations referenced above.

General

D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the Exchange Agent and Information Agent for the Terminated Exchange Offers and the Terminated Consent Solicitations. Holders of Old Notes with questions regarding the termination of the Terminated Offers and Terminated Consent Solicitations may direct such questions to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by e-mail to monitronics@dfking.com or by phone at (212) 269-5550 (for brokers and banks) or (877) 674-6273 (for all others). 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Terminated Exchange Offers and Terminated Consent Solicitations and other matters that are not historical facts. Words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “plans,” “seeks” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including general market and economic conditions, changes in law and government regulations and other matters affecting the business of Monitronics. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Ascent and Monitronics expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Monitronics, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about Monitronics and about the risks and uncertainties related to Monitronics’ business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

About Ascent and Brinks Home Security

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) is a holding company whose primary subsidiary, Monitronics, operates as Brinks Home SecurityTM, one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 1 million residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. Brinks Home Security has the nation’s largest network of independent authorized dealers - providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico - as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Contact:
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
212-446-1875
ebartsch@sloanepr.com

Ascent Capital Group logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC
10:06pMonitronics International Announces Termination of Existing Exchange Offers
GL
12/12ASCENT CAPITAL : Monitronics International Announces New Exchange Offer and Exte..
AQ
12/11ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
12/11Monitronics International Announces New Exchange Offer and Extension of Exis..
GL
11/30ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continu..
AQ
11/21ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Materia..
AQ
11/21Ascent Capital Group Announces Early Results and Extension of Early Tender Ti..
GL
11/15ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
11/07ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
11/06ASCENT CAPITAL : Monitronics International Announces Exchange Offer
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 543 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -361 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,01x
Capitalization 6,39 M
Chart ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Ascent Capital Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William E. Niles CEO, Secretary & General Counsel
William R. Fitzgerald Chairman
Fred Graffam Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip J. Holthouse Independent Director
Michael J. Pohl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC-96.08%6
FISERV8.17%28 260
WORLDPAY INC7.04%22 509
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-8.33%21 671
SECOM CO LTD7.81%19 398
WIRECARD38.50%18 105
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.