Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ascent Resources Plc       GB00B03W6Y84

ASCENT RESOURCES PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascent Resources : Production update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Ascent Resources plc / Epic: AST / Index: AIM / Sector: Oil and Gas

08 April 2019

Ascent Resources plc

('Ascent' or the 'Company')

Production update

The Board of Ascent would like to provide the following update to shareholders on production for the month of March from the Petišovci field in Slovenia.

Total production for March was 334,410 cubic metres (11,810 Mcf / 2,036 boe) an average of 0.4 MMscfd / 66 boepd) and revenue for the month was €44,095.

Total production for February was 311,443 cubic metres (10,998 Mcf / 1,896 boe) an average of 0.4 MMscfd / 71 boepd) and revenue for the month was €44,513.

Further updates on the installation of compression equipment to increase and prolong production from the field and progress on permitting will be given in due course.

Ascent Resources plc

Colin Hutchinson, CEO

John Buggenhagen, COO

Cameron Davies, Chairman

0207 251 4905

WH Ireland, Nominated Adviser & Broker

James Joyce / Chris Viggor

0207 220 1666

Yellow Jersey, Financial PR and IR

Tim Thompson / Harriet Jackson / Henry Wilkinson

0203 004 9512

Disclaimer

Ascent Resources plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENT RESOURCES PLC
02:28aASCENT RESOURCES : Production update
PU
03/31ASCENT RESOURCES : Update on Application to Re-Stimulate Existing Wells at Petis..
AQ
03/31ASCENT RESOURCES' : share price up slightly as it appeals Slovenia's decision on..
AQ
03/29ASCENT RESOURCES : Permitting update
AQ
03/29ASCENT RESOURCES : Permitting update
PU
03/28ASCENT RESOURCES : UK Investor Show 2019
AQ
03/27ASCENT RESOURCES : UK Investor Show 2019
PU
03/13ASCENT RESOURCES : to appeal Slovenian authorities' decision on environmental im..
AQ
03/12ASCENT RESOURCES : Strategic and Production update
AQ
03/12ASCENT RESOURCES : Permitting update
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 0,94 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 0,36 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,45x
EV / Sales 2019 5,45x
Capitalization 6,63 M
Chart ASCENT RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Ascent Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Hutchinson CEO, Secretary, Director & Finance Director
William Cameron Davies Chairman
John Buggenhagen Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Sandford Johnson Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENT RESOURCES PLC8
CNOOC LTD18.42%81 896
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.05%74 831
EOG RESOURCES INC.13.09%57 211
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%50 886
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD16.61%34 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About