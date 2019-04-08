Ascent Resources : Production update

Ascent Resources plc / Epic: AST / Index: AIM / Sector: Oil and Gas
08 April 2019
Ascent Resources plc
('Ascent' or the 'Company')
Production update
The Board of Ascent would like to provide the following update to shareholders on production for the month of March from the Petišovci field in Slovenia.
Total production for March was 334,410 cubic metres (11,810 Mcf / 2,036 boe) an average of 0.4 MMscfd / 66 boepd) and revenue for the month was €44,095.
Total production for February was 311,443 cubic metres (10,998 Mcf / 1,896 boe) an average of 0.4 MMscfd / 71 boepd) and revenue for the month was €44,513.
Further updates on the installation of compression equipment to increase and prolong production from the field and progress on permitting will be given in due course.
