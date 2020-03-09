Ascentage Pharma International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Approvals Obtained in China and U.S. for Three Phase Ib/II Clinical Trials of APG-2575

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascentage Pharma Group International (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approvals in the U.S and China for Phase Ib/II clinical trials of APG-2575, a novel Bcl-2 selective inhibitor being developed by the Company.

APG-2575 is a novel, orally administered Bcl-2 selective inhibitor being developed by the Company. The Phase I trial of APG-2575 in hematological malignancies is ongoing in the U.S. and Australia. APG-2575 is also the first China-madeBcl-2 selective inhibitor to enter clinical trials in China. Thus far, no dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) or tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) that is commonly associated with Bcl-2 inhibitors, was observed in the trial, implicating APG-2575's potential favorable safety profile. For efficacy, as of August 13, 2019, one CLL/SLL patient in the trial reached the criteria for partial response (PR) and three CLL patients achieved normal absolute lymphocyte counts (ALC) within the first treatment cycle. (For preliminary efficacy data of APG-2575, please refer to the prospectus of Company dated October 16, 2019)

The two clinical studies approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) include one Phase Ib/II trial of APG-2575 as a single agent or in combination with rituximab/ acalabrutinib for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (r/r CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (r/r SLL); and one Phase Ib/II trial of APG-2575 as a single agent or in combination with ibrutinib/rituximab for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM). Furthermore, following the recent approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the company is poised to initiate a Phase Ib trial of APG-2575 as a single agent or in combination for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) in China.