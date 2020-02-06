Ascletis Pharma : ANNOUNCEMENT - INSIDE INFORMATION - ASC09/RITONAVIR CLINICAL TRIAL FOR NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTION INITIATED ACROSS ZHEJIANG PROVINCE AFTER WUHAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1672)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

ASC09/RITONAVIR CLINICAL TRIAL FOR NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTION

INITIATED ACROSS ZHEJIANG PROVINCE AFTER WUHAN

The investigator-initiated multicenter clinical trial, led by Dr. Yunqing Qiu (裘雲慶) team, on "A Randomized, Open-label, Multicenter Clinical Trial Evaluating and Comparing the Safety and Efficiency of ASC09/Ritonavir and Lopinavir/Ritonavir for Confirmed Cases of Pneumonia Caused by New Coronavirus Infection", has obtained approval from the First Affiliated Hospital Ethics Committee, Zhejiang University School of Medicine. The study initiation meeting, joined by investigators across Zhejiang Province, was held yesterday. Dr. Qiu is the Executive Vice President of the First Affiliated Hospital, the Deputy Director of National Key Laboratory on Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, the Director of the Infectious Diseases Medical Committee of Chinese Medical Doctor Association and the Director of the Key Laboratory of Clinical Research and Evaluation for Drugs of Zhejiang. The Company will inform the public of the progress of such clinical trials in a timely manner.

The Wuhan study initiation meeting for ASC09/Ritonavir and Ritonavir clinical trial, led by Dr. Qin Ning (寧琴) team, was successfully held yesterday.

To the best knowledge of the Company, as of the date of this announcement, ASC09/Ritonavir is the only drug candidate whose trials are being conducted in both Wuhan and Zhejiang, which are the worst impacted areas in China by the new coronavirus.

Currently the Company has sufficient manufacturing capacity for both ASC09/Ritonavir and Ritonavir.