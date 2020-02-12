Ascletis Pharma : ANNOUNCEMENT - INSIDE INFORMATION - ASC09/RITONAVIR COMBINED WITH INTERFERON ALPHA ATOMIZATION OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM THE SECOND AFFILIATED HOSPITAL ETHICS COMMITTEE OF CHONGQING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY TO CONDUCT CLINICAL TRIAL ON THE TREATMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1672)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

ASC09/RITONAVIR COMBINED WITH INTERFERON α ATOMIZATION OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM THE SECOND AFFILIATED HOSPITAL ETHICS COMMITTEE OF CHONGQING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY TO CONDUCT CLINICAL TRIAL ON THE TREATMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

This announcement is made by Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The investigator-initiated multicenter clinical trial, led by Dr. Peng Hu (胡鵬) team from The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing Medical University, to evaluate efficacy and safety of ASC09/Ritonavir combined with Interferon α Atomization to treat Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, has obtained approval from The Second Affiliated Hospital Ethics Committee of Chongqing Medical University. Dr. Peng Hu is the Director of Infectious Diseases Department of The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing Medical University, and the Chairman of the Committee of Hepatology Profession, Chongqing Medical Association. As of the date of this announcement, ASC09 fixed-dose combination has obtained approval from Wuhan Tongji Hospital, The First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine and The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing Medical University, to conduct clinical trial on the treatment of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia. The Company will inform the public on the progress of those clinical trials timely.

An article, Therapeutic options for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) ,published by a British magazine, Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, dated February 10, 2020 included the ASC09 fixed-

dose combination and Ritonavir clinical trials for the treatment of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia. People's Daily Online of People's Daily (人民日報社人民網) also reported on February 11,

2020 of the news in relation to ASC09 fixed-dose combination and Ritonavir clinical trial for the treatment of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia initiated by Dr. Qin Ning (寧琴) team from Wuhan Tongji Hospital.