Ascletis Pharma : ANNOUNCEMENT - INSIDE INFORMATION - CLINICAL TRIAL OF GANOVO AND RITONAVIR COMBINATION THERAPY ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

CLINICAL TRIAL OF GANOVO®

AND RITONAVIR COMBINATION THERAPY

ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

The clinical trial of oral Ganovo® and Ritonavir combination therapy on the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, led by Dr. Hongyi CHEN (陳宏義), the director of the Ninth Hospital of Nanchang (南 昌市第九醫院), obtained approval from the ethics committee of the Ninth Hospital of Nanchang on February 16, 2020. The first patient diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia was enrolled for the treatment of Ganovo® and Ritonavir combination therapy on February 17, 2020. As of the date of the announcement, three patients have been discharged after such treatment as they

are satisfied with the discharge standards under the "Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 6)" 《( 新型冠狀病毒肺炎診療方案（試行第六版)》) issued by

the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, and other enrolled patients are being treated. Dr. Hongyi CHEN is the director of the first infection department in the Ninth

Hospital of Nanchang, and the chairman of the Professional Committee on Infectious Diseases of the Jiangxi Association of Integrative Medicine (江西省中西醫結合學會). The Company will

promptly inform the public of the progress of such clinical trials.

Ganovo®, an oral Hepatitis C virus (HCV) protease inhibitor, was approved by the National Medical Products Administration for market launch in June 2018, which is used to treat chronic Hepatitis C and a commercialized product of the Company.

The article, "Therapeutic options for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)", published by the British magazine, Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, on February 10, 2020 suggests that existing anti-HIVand anti-HCVdrugs may have inhibitory effects against novel coronavirus.