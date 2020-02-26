Log in
Ascletis Pharma : ANNOUNCEMENT - INSIDE INFORMATION - CLINICAL TRIAL OF GANOVO AND RITONAVIR COMBINATION THERAPY ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

02/26/2020 | 06:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1672)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

CLINICAL TRIAL OF GANOVO®

AND RITONAVIR COMBINATION THERAPY

ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

This announcement is made by Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The clinical trial of oral Ganovo® and Ritonavir combination therapy on the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, led by Dr. Hongyi CHEN (陳宏義), the director of the Ninth Hospital of Nanchang (南 昌市第九醫院), obtained approval from the ethics committee of the Ninth Hospital of Nanchang on February 16, 2020. The first patient diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia was enrolled for the treatment of Ganovo® and Ritonavir combination therapy on February 17, 2020. As of the date of the announcement, three patients have been discharged after such treatment as they

are satisfied with the discharge standards under the "Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 6)" ( 新型冠狀病毒肺炎診療方案（試行第六版)) issued by

the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, and other enrolled patients are being treated. Dr. Hongyi CHEN is the director of the first infection department in the Ninth

Hospital of Nanchang, and the chairman of the Professional Committee on Infectious Diseases of the Jiangxi Association of Integrative Medicine (江西省中西醫結合學會). The Company will

promptly inform the public of the progress of such clinical trials.

Ganovo®, an oral Hepatitis C virus (HCV) protease inhibitor, was approved by the National Medical Products Administration for market launch in June 2018, which is used to treat chronic Hepatitis C and a commercialized product of the Company.

The article, "Therapeutic options for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)", published by the British magazine, Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, on February 10, 2020 suggests that existing anti-HIVand anti-HCVdrugs may have inhibitory effects against novel coronavirus.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Listing Rules: We cannot guarantee that

we will obtain approval for, or ultimately market Ritonavir successfully.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌禮製藥有限公司

Jinzi Jason WU

Chairman

Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China,

February 27, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Dr. Jinzi Jason WU and Mrs. Judy Hejingdao WU, as executive Directors; Dr. Ru Rong JI, Dr. Yizhen WEI, Mr. Jiong GU and Ms. Lin HUA, as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Ascletis Pharma Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:12:05 UTC
